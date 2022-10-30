 Skip to content
(Neuroscience News)   Stop picking your nose. You'll catch Alzheimer's   (neurosciencenews.com)
59
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Correlation does not equal... meh it's probably true.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You could also wash your hands occasionally ya slobs.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
YOU'RE NOT THE BOSS OF wait, who?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone's doin' it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I used to just pluck the occasional nose hair, then I got old and it was all nose hairs all the time!  I invested in one of those electric nose hair trimmers and life has gotten easier.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, here goes one of my retirement hobbies.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But at least you won't get Alzheimer's
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad you can't pick your friend's nose instead.

Pick Your Friends - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 8SgBH8LPH2M
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll be sure to remember not to.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pick a winner!
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Boogers are made of amyloid plaque, removing them prevents Alzheimer's.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mice pick their nose?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but with fewer cavities
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can pick your friends and you can pick your nose, but you can't remember your friends name or why there's boogers on your finger.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay to pick your nose and pick  your friends, but don't pick your friends nose.

Unrelated but relevant to thread gif

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I used to just pluck the occasional nose hair, then I got old and it was all nose hairs all the time!  I invested in one of those electric nose hair trimmers and life has gotten easier.


While I like the idea, I found that those trimmers cut the hair too short, so that when I itch or rub my nose the hairs poke the opposite sides and it hurts.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, so does Covid, and catching that repeatedly only makes you healthier than an ox in rut, if the CDC is to be believed.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problems solved!

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something pry my boogers from my cold, dead, snotty fingers.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second from the right. I practice catch-and-release, and not one single Alzhiemer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going in so deep that they're scratching their brains?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But boogers still considered a delicacy.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you're crazy about picking your nose?
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like masturbation and going blind?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have mucus issues so I can choose picking and alzheimers, or not picking and medication dependency or breathing through my mouth until I die.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well f**ck! There goes my weekend fun.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Problems solved!

[cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 850x478]


I've got one of those, and when they get dull, the battery is weak, and it latches on to a stubborn one - OY!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alzhiemers scares the shiat out of me so I'll do or not do anything they say. I'll stop beating off it it means....ok let's not get crazy.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Angry Dragon is a surefire path towards Alzheimers?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make up your mind, fark.com.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12619620/Scientists-start-a-quest-mining-for-nose-gold-Buried-lede-people-who-pick-their-nose-eat-it-have-fewer-cavities
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EwoksSuck: Is this like masturbation and going blind?


Again, in braille please
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A combination of Chlamydia and Pneumonia? Fun.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: It's okay to pick your nose and pick  your friends, but don't pick your friends nose.

Unrelated but relevant to thread gif

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bu ... but ... cavities!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: A combination of Chlamydia and Pneumonia? Fun.


Chlamonia? Pneumydia? Pneumonamydionia?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I used to just pluck the occasional nose hair, then I got old and it was all nose hairs all the time!  I invested in one of those electric nose hair trimmers and life has gotten easier.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, you can get chlamydia without farking.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Meh, so does Covid, and catching that repeatedly only makes you healthier than an ox in rut, if the CDC is to be believed.


Just be quiet and eat your horse paste.
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: In other news, you can get chlamydia without farking.


be sure you try that one on your wife or husband.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
then Danny O'Brien. who I went to Grammar School with, must be totally senile by now
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welp, I'm boned. Been nice knowing everyone here.
 
drayno76
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I for one am looking forward to making new friends every day without leaving the house.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I used to just pluck the occasional nose hair, then I got old and it was all nose hairs all the time!  I invested in one of those electric nose hair trimmers and life has gotten easier.


And you can write it off your taxes if you claim it's for your prostate-surgery clinic.
 
bisi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

p51d007: Problems solved!

[cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 850x478]


Grandpa, that's a toothbrush!
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guess it's back to the ol' controlled burn, then.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stop picking your nose. You'll catch Alzheimer's

That's because like the dwarves in Moria, you delved too greedily and too deep.
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


