(Metro)   "My child won't stop eating remote controls and chewing on walls." That's not a child; that's the man from Mars Blondie and Fab Five Freddie warned us about   (metro.co.uk) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a dog.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pica, I presume?

/ dnrtfa, of course
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Pica, I presume?

/ dnrtfa, of course


Are you sure it's not some profound metaphor?

I Ate A Rock Song (Animaniacs Reboot Season 2)
Youtube ROjxdmfitBs
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The programmable ones are jam packed with macronutrients.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this where we guess the original purpose of the pictures used by Metro Uk? This looks like an advertisement for eyebrow tweezers.
 
mazzz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Or a dog.


I see you've met my brother's dog.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The programmable ones are jam packed with macronutrients.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Smear hot sauce on everything.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe she's just looking for some sense of inner Harmony®.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let me guess. Another
"I only feed my child and/or dog organic vegan diet my rolfing instructor came up with and now wonder why they have malnutrition"
moms?
Just feed the kid some red meat already.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Man from Mars could do a lot worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extrafancy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pica.

Longtime teachers will usually have stories about the kid(s) who would eat clothes or school supplies.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or possibly a Tasmanian Devil.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'Dang, I've seen this episode of Grey's Anatomy.'
*child walks into the room & farts*
Oh, the Bachelorette is on another station. Thanks, sweetie!'
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

extrafancy: Pica.

Longtime teachers will usually have stories about the kid(s) who would eat clothes or school supplies.


It is not an elite disorder.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When (or if) she removes her makeup, is there any face left?

/ kid, looking at mummy: If I'm gonna end up looking like THAT, frkkin' kill me now
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Simple fix.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
