 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's still relatively early, so maybe you haven't found the dumbest thing you're going to read yet. So how about a CNN editorial declaring that we need to make Halloween evil again so kids can learn about the importance of good in fairy tales?   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Good and evil, Fairy tale, Evil, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, major kids' movies, best friends, Editor's Note  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2022 at 2:26 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anderson Bettelheim reporting?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's hide behind the chainsaws!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The author:

media.cnn.comView Full Size


A Witchy Woman.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnryan51: Let's hide behind the chainsaws!


"Smart."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've always said "Kids ought to be scared on Halloween"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a couple next door, childless by choice, nevertheless set up an annual Halloween display. I was so excited that year they dressed up as monsters and came to the door moaning and groaning with the treats, I made sure all the kids who stopped by my house stopped by theirs, as well.

My apologies to the parents of the eight-year-old who ran screaming from their door in absolute terror, but isn't that what Halloween is really all about?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Horror tales are the modern equivalent of fairy tales, and with the same purpose to teach folks how to behave, and not f*ck with strangers.

The thing is, the current holiday has been divorced of its place by parents. They lost the track about being the Eve of All Hallows. Had parents not freaked out about demons, Catholics, and witches, it could be culturally counterpointed with All Saints Day.

Instead of blaming the day, maybe take a look at the Disney-fication of classic fairy tales, and all their frights.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The world is scary enough. let the kids enjoy things while they can.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
tl;dr; Angry Brit is angry about a modern American holiday taking root in England.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am so tired of "the old ways were best" attitude in the USA. The old ways SUCKED! What's even dumber is Americans use NEW ways, like the Internet ( not all that new anymore really ), to spread their OLD ways BS. I want the future. I am tired of constantly living in the past.

/ "Living in the Past" is a good Tull song.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Evil like Hansel and Gretel maliciously destroying an old woman's house and murdering her after she invites them in?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The author:

[media.cnn.com image 480x270]

A Witchy Woman.


Is that Joel Olsteen on a typical Sunday night once honoring the Sabbath is complete?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In The Know: Has Halloween Become Overcommercialized?
Youtube 0McggLIYmnE
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I am so tired of "the old ways were best" attitude in the USA. The old ways SUCKED! What's even dumber is Americans use NEW ways, like the Internet ( not all that new anymore really ), to spread their OLD ways BS. I want the future. I am tired of constantly living in the past.

/ "Living in the Past" is a good Tull song.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The odd part about the book is that if you read the author's biography, you'd expect a guy who worships the past (he may well worship the history).  Turns out he knows enough of it to know just how bad it was and wasn't afraid to tell it. He might have sugar-coated it a little, but if he did it was because people wouldn't believe the truth.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/795898.The_Good_Old_Days_They_Were_Terrible_
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The author:

[media.cnn.com image 480x270]

A Witchy Woman.


Meh, she looks fine to me.

It's her opinion I disagree with, not her face.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We need your dumbest take on Halloween."

"OK, that might be too dumb, but we're up against deadline, so let's see how it goes."
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let people dress up and have fun on Halloween.  If they want to see evil, they can watch the latest World War II movie and see actual monsters (the Nazis).
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Horror tales are the modern equivalent of fairy tales, and with the same purpose to teach folks how to behave, and not f*ck with strangers.

The thing is, the current holiday has been divorced of its place by parents. They lost the track about being the Eve of All Hallows. Had parents not freaked out about demons, Catholics, and witches, it could be culturally counterpointed with All Saints Day.

Instead of blaming the day, maybe take a look at the Disney-fication of classic fairy tales, and all their frights.


The guy is reviewing movies for 8 year Olds and complaining they are not truly evil?

Well some kids just can't take that yet and that's what these movies are for.  There are plenty of true to the spirit Halloween movies depicting real evil and there are movies tailored to children.  This is what living in a society is all about, not about his need to see true evil in movies.
The fact he's arguing the actions of witches are evil demons is not realistic enough just shows how ridiculous the entire article is.

I'm just happy my kids are FINALLY ready for scary movies, wife does not watch them and it's less fun alone.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We did a trunk or treat last night at the local fairground. I know, read the hate in the thread the other day. We live in the country and have never had a tricker treater. Ever.
 We showed up with my hotrod hearse big cam chugging away and set up to give away too much money worth of candy from the coffin with a zombie thing in it. When I was informed that that might be too scary.   I smiled back and said it's Halloween, they'll be fine.    We didn't fit in with the bland suv people mover things.  Some people had neat stuff in the backs though.
 Once the event was underway, there were no detractors only compliments and questions. Also little kids side eyeing the guy in the box. Scare them, we're all going to die eventually. Can't let the joy police steam-roll the spooky out of it.  I told several people in xmas themed costumes that they were too early.  Politely trying to tell them to let it alone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/drugs are expensive I'm not giving them to your kids
//take candy from strangers
///don't let your first ride be your last!
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Opinion: I need 500 words before midnight. No, I don't care at all what it's about, doesn't even matter.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: Badmoodman: The author:

[media.cnn.com image 480x270]

A Witchy Woman.

Is that Joel Olsteen on a typical Sunday night once honoring the Sabbath is complete?


Plot twist: the old lady was the main character and the moral I'd watch what you eat.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok done.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: Minor Catastrophe: Badmoodman: The author:

[media.cnn.com image 480x270]

A Witchy Woman.

Is that Joel Olsteen on a typical Sunday night once honoring the Sabbath is complete?

Plot twist: the old lady was the main character and the moral I'd watch what you eat.


Whoops, wrong comment...
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I am so tired of "the old ways were best" attitude in the USA. The old ways SUCKED! What's even dumber is Americans use NEW ways, like the Internet ( not all that new anymore really ), to spread their OLD ways BS. I want the future. I am tired of constantly living in the past.

/ "Living in the Past" is a good Tull song.


In this case the old ways have not changed, entertainment has always varied based on the intended audience.  This person is just going through the normal progression of life and reflecting his current state of mind.

When he was 8 he was watching Charlie brown Halloween just like the rest of us, scarier things start 12 or 13.  He is just remembering the wrong age at which he experienced things or he has sadistic parents.

I have friends who would watch the most terrifying slasher movies with their 4 year old, now he's 14 and yes he is a bit odd.  I don't blame it on the movies but their entire take on parenting.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ctighe2353: I have friends who would watch the most terrifying slasher movies with their 4 year old, now he's 14 and yes he is a bit odd. I don't blame it on the movies but their entire take on parenting.


Counter Point:  My 12 year old watched Dora The Explorer, Wonder Pets, and nothing but kids shows and PBS until she was about 8.  Then she started watching her own things, mostly kid's shows still. Around age 9 we let her watch Buffy and Dr. Who.  She didn't get her first real dose of horror flicks until this year and a friend introduced her to the original Scream. 

She had a relatively normal childhood, mostly playing games and going to school.  She's 'a bit odd' too.  This month her current  WTF thing is everything is 'Weezer.'  You remember how in the original Smurfs TV show they would 'smurf for smurf berries' where smurf was a generic verb, or adverb, sometimes a pronoun. That's how she uses the word Weezer.  It's irritating as all hell. 

Teenagers in general are bit off.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.