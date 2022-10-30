 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTHR Indianapolis)   Truck carrying cookie dough overturns and backs up traffic on Interstate 465. Indianapolis police dispatch a truck full of milk to crash nearby   (wthr.com) divider line
10
    More: Misc, Interstate 65, Interstate Highway System, Native Americans in the United States, west side of Indianapolis, eastbound traffic, Colorado, Road, Interstate 70  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2022 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh, chocolate chip! Wait, wait, wait. Aww man, it's f'n oatmeal raisin!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Oooh, chocolate chip! Wait, wait, wait. Aww man, it's f'n oatmeal raisin!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the rescue effort is expected to take between 45 and 60 minutes, turning once to avoid burning....
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 320x452]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would dispatch a load of vanilla ice cream, since it's still cookie dough.  Better get a truckload of waffle cones, too.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cookie Monster after arriving on the scene of the accident.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
moku9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No spoons, glasses; what are we, animals?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A good founders bourbon barrel stout would be great with a cookie 🍪
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.