What lies beneath NYC's Washington Square Park? Just the secrets of the 20,000 dead bodies buried there
    New York City, Washington Square, Yellow fever, potter's field  
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
iv'e seen this movie before
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dammit! Gotta find another hides hole. Thought that spot was good for at least a decade more.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TIL: Alexander Hamilton founded the NY Post.

https://nypost.com/2020/07/03/alexander-hamilton-founded-americas-oldest-daily-newspaper/
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone finally did it. They decided that they were going to dig up the COVID mass burials.

/ not yet, but it's only a matter of time
 
phaseolus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wanted for questioning

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*CougHOFFA*
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Potters Field
Youtube PqfJUUwU3Es
Anthrax (not yellow fever) 'Potters Field'
https://youtu.be/PqfJUUwU3Es
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: iv'e seen this movie before


Me too. The ghost of Harrison Ford's side piece gets mad at Michelle Pfeiffer for not helping her out with her unresolved issues. You know because women gotta stick together because of sisterhood or something. A philosophy she didn't have when she was screwing the protagonist's husband.

I'm not saying Harrison Ford was justified in killing the girl... but her sense of entitlement to demand Michelle Pfeiffer's help is proof the side piece was a crazy, psycho Karen.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alexander Hamilton, who opposed the development of a potter's field near his then country home.

The original NIMBY guy.  Did it make it into the play?

"Mr. Hamilton!  The city wishes to use the land near your home for a potter's field."
Hamilton:  NIMBY!
"What, sire?"
H:  NIMBY NIMBY Quit come quickly. We're gonna fight this tooth and nail.
I don't mind the poor, you see, but this potter's field gonna fail!
Why the crime!
People milling about.
Deceased being interred all hours of day and night!
NIMBY NIMBY NIMBY
"NIMBY, sir?"
Not In My Back Yard!
"But it's the front..."
Same it is!  Tell the dead they gotta pack.  There's plenty of room in Hackensack!
"NIMBY!"
NIMBY
 
thornhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phaseolus: wanted for questioning

[pbs.twimg.com image 737x547]


????
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was wondering what Hillary Clinton was doing with her time
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After 30,000 years of people covering the entire planet there's no place on Earth that hasn't had a dead body.

Except my kitchen.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I was wondering what Hillary Clinton was doing with her time


You finally got "fetch" to happen.
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You guys see Wolfen? They filmed it down here. You know, the movie about those gigantic wolves that come out at night. They eat people and rip their guts open, man, got kinda sh*t hangin' out of their mouths and stuff. And they would live for an hour or so, just lay there twitching and stuff. They filmed it here because this is exactly where it happened. It's a true story."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
research librarian Carmen Nigro

Please...
 
