(The Indian Express)   Day 249 of WW3: Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in Ukraine's Kherson region and stripped facilities of medical equipment, Ukrainian military officials report. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (indianexpress.com) divider line
58
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whoa. Look at the troops losses for today. I may have to adjust the column widths for the daily numbers. That would be awesome.

There should be some good booms from Tracianne today.

Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's just being assholes. No wonder the Republicans like them.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: Whoa. Look at the troops losses for today. I may have to adjust the column widths for the daily numbers. That would be awesome.

There should be some good booms from Tracianne today.

Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x475]


I like the troop extrapolation. Unfortunately the sample size sucks. But the last two months have been a good indicator of how much Russia is finding out.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: Harlee: Whoa. Look at the troops losses for today. I may have to adjust the column widths for the daily numbers. That would be awesome.

There should be some good booms from Tracianne today.

Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x475]

I like the troop extrapolation. Unfortunately the sample size sucks. But the last two months have been a good indicator of how much Russia is finding out.


I'm guessing that November's loss totals will be at least as high as Octobers.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: valenumr: Harlee: Whoa. Look at the troops losses for today. I may have to adjust the column widths for the daily numbers. That would be awesome.

There should be some good booms from Tracianne today.

Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x475]

I like the troop extrapolation. Unfortunately the sample size sucks. But the last two months have been a good indicator of how much Russia is finding out.

I'm guessing that November's loss totals will be at least as high as Octobers.


My impression is that Ukraine is tallying action kills. I do expect things to slow down, and expect a lot of Russia s to die of exposure. Perhaps the breaking point will come in the next few months and we'll see a lot of surrenders to escape the elements. Otherwise, UKraine will comfortably sit back and attrit away from a safe distance and there is nothing Russia can do about it.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.


i'm sure Toraque will have an additional clarification on this very sensitive topic in due time.

An estimated 1k orcs killed in one day... damn son they really have resorted to ww2 tactics if that's true. That said, this was predicted just a few days ago by me me me, now that the mobiks are fully deployed. Let the fly dropping commence!

Keep Calm, Fark Daylight Savings, and Slava Ukraina.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's getting up to a battalion's worth a day. You'd think they were doing human wave attacks, but the armor and APC numbers have trended up in tandem.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: the armor and APC numbers have trended up in tandem.


Good point. They're getting nailed in transit
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please try to be quiet this morning. Melody is trying to get some rest on the yellow leather fainting couch. I don't know why her health check-up took so long. It all looks good. For some reason, the doctor put gold stars and smiley face stickers on her health report. Try to be supportive.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The allies need to stop providing humanitarian exceptions to Russian sanctions. Right now, there are exceptions for sending food and medicine to Russia.

If Russia is gonna prevent food shipments to third countries and steal medical supplies from Ukrainian medical facilities (not to mention blow up Ukrainian hospitals routinely), why should Russia be allowed to receive humanitarian exceptions?

Western pharma industry should be banned from providing any drugs to Russia. Including any and all drugs in the WHO essentials list. If they want those things, Moscow can stop blocking food shipments.
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The allies need to stop providing humanitarian exceptions to Russian sanctions. Right now, there are exceptions for sending food and medicine to Russia.

If Russia is gonna prevent food shipments to third countries and steal medical supplies from Ukrainian medical facilities (not to mention blow up Ukrainian hospitals routinely), why should Russia be allowed to receive humanitarian exceptions?

Western pharma industry should be banned from providing any drugs to Russia. Including any and all drugs in the WHO essentials list. If they want those things, Moscow can stop blocking food shipments.


This
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia massively buys refrigerators and washing machines for chips for military equipment

According to Bloomberg, countries that continue to maintain trade relations with Russia have recently begun to export household appliances in large volumes. Thus, according to Eurostat data, Armenia imported more washing machines from the EU in the first eight months of 2022 than in the last two years.

European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.
 
caira
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Harlee: Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.

i'm sure Toraque will have an additional clarification on this very sensitive topic in due time.

An estimated 1k orcs killed in one day... damn son they really have resorted to ww2 tactics if that's true. That said, this was predicted just a few days ago by me me me, now that the mobiks are fully deployed. Let the fly dropping commence!

Keep Calm, Fark Daylight Savings, and Slava Ukraina.


Fark daylight savings?  That's when you start drinking an hour earlier, isn't it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons."

I'm pretty sure I believe Ukraine on this one. I. Don't see any reason for them to lie about it.  On the other hand, lying is how Russians breathe.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Harlee: valenumr: Harlee: Whoa. Look at the troops losses for today. I may have to adjust the column widths for the daily numbers. That would be awesome.

There should be some good booms from Tracianne today.

Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x475]

I like the troop extrapolation. Unfortunately the sample size sucks. But the last two months have been a good indicator of how much Russia is finding out.

I'm guessing that November's loss totals will be at least as high as Octobers.

My impression is that Ukraine is tallying action kills. I do expect things to slow down, and expect a lot of Russia s to die of exposure. Perhaps the breaking point will come in the next few months and we'll see a lot of surrenders to escape the elements. Otherwise, UKraine will comfortably sit back and attrit away from a safe distance and there is nothing Russia can do about it.


Well, that and the ground is soup right now.

Once it freezes solid, and the Ukranian's have some Rest and Refit, then they will go after the Orc's again. Now they get to train more troops on new toys.

Anyone have any idea how long it takes to type train an experienced crew on a NATO fighter?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.


They're taking the breast pumps, too?

Damnit, now my friend will have to find some other fetish for videos to watch
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Russian going for the Guinness world record for most wartime crimes and atrocities committed? I mean they have some stiff competition from the Japanese and the Germans, but it sure seems like they are trying.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caira: Fark daylight savings?  That's when you start drinking an hour earlier, isn't it?


This one is 'fall back'.  So you drink for an extra hour

You're thinking of the spring change
 
danzak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vanya's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

ChrisO
@ChrisO_wiki
The #Blyatskrieg continues: Russia's retreat from the Kherson region is... not going well. (Make sure you watch to the end!)
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fasahd: Russia massively buys refrigerators and washing machines for chips for military equipment

According to Bloomberg, countries that continue to maintain trade relations with Russia have recently begun to export household appliances in large volumes. Thus, according to Eurostat data, Armenia imported more washing machines from the EU in the first eight months of 2022 than in the last two years.

European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.


Most of the complex microchips chips are useless in other things.  A modern fridge will have a thermostat chip and a power control chip to turn on and off the compressor and internal fan.  A washing machine will have more solid state or old school relay controls.   I'm sure Russia can make old school relays.  I expect they can even make simple solid state relays. They can't reprogram the very cheap processors used on modern appliances.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harlee: Whoa. Look at the troops losses for today. I may have to adjust the column widths for the daily numbers. That would be awesome.

There should be some good booms from Tracianne today.

Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x475]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed (only if it's important, there's too much to include everything) or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of October 22 through October 28 (Days 241 to 247):

Remember to read the comments before you click their links. Russian soldiers earned their (often contentious around these parts with a certain set) nickname through brutal torture and other atrocities usually against random civilians, and links could lead to some really nasty stories, images, and videos. Ukrainians, for their part, have done what they can, where they can, when they can to slow or even stop Russia's campaign of terror but some always get through (albeit with hilariously little to show for it usually). Despite their best efforts, Russia can't break the Ukrainians' spirit. Quite the opposite, actually.

Just a reminder that Olena Zelenska is an absolute gem.

My last couple updates have been rather light on the news in Kherson. Let's check in and see how that's going and OH MYLarge convoys of Russians have been seen fleeing to the ferry crossings over the Dnipro, but they're facing an incredibly tight bottleneck which probably means leaving a ton of men and material (but not looted washing machines and fridges, I bet) on the soon-to-be Ukrainian side of the river. Ukraine is doing its level best to encourage the retreat while tightening that bottleneck further so the Russians surrender rather than fight (or just outright close the gap). Not content to have the river be a natural barrier as-is, Russia is contemplating a potential dumbass move to blow the Nova Kakhovka Dam and flood the lower river plain to stymie further Ukrainian advances once Kherson is retaken. Why would they do such a stupid and self-destructive thing? (Other than precisely because it's stupid and self-destructive, of course.) Well, they need to spin an excuse for why they're not able to assault Kherson city again when the totally real and definitely happening counterattack comes once Steiner's men...uh, I mean once the real troops they've been holding back arrive. Not that it'll help much with how long the supply lines to their holdings in the rest of Kherson Oblast and Crimea are right now, especially with Ukraine holding their retreat playbook. Oh, and if they blow that damn, wouldn't it also stop the flow of water to Crimea? It's the same kind of thinking that's led to all kinds of malfunctions like accidentally Payne Stewart-ing a Su-30 crew. And just a friendly reminder that Russia's been accusing Ukraine of being the ones planning to blow the dam, so with that knowledge read this and this. Then remember what NATO's response to nuclear provocation would be (Operation FO in NAFO terminology). At least the lines of communication are open, not that it does much good.

On the other side of the Dnipro, Russia continues to torment the workers at Energodar ZNPP. They've kidnapped all the children, deported them to Russia, and refuse to return them. Considering what one RT presenter said...grim outlook. The G7 is calling for Russia to stop messing with ZNPP, but fat chance that'll happen.

So about that cow shed in Bakhmut. Turns out Russia won't hold onto it (Confirmed?) despite months of blood and treasure spent clawing away at all the dirt around it. Instead, Prigozhin and his Wagnerites have fallen back and begun constructing grand defensive lines to block Ukraine's push into the Luhansk Oblast. (Or is it Lugansk? That's how Denys pronounces it, at least.) Doesn't seem to be working so well. Why have Wagner do it? Because they've bled out so much manpower that they've lowered their training standards even further beyond what we thought was possible. Perhaps Putin has a counter-revolutionary new strategy? Fortunately, more and more of them are finding out that Ukraine is more than happy to treat them well if they surrender. Definitely better than the commissars do when they refuse to charge blindly into enemy fire (assuming they're not just killed). Sadly there's a deep sickness in Russian society, or several really, which also explains why they're probably going to see more fragging incidents.

Lukashenko is a good little puppet with SAP's IBM in the 30s style support. Makes you wonder what, did Putin promise him something or threaten him? Maybe he saw what happened to Papa Kadyrov and doesn't want to have a Belorussian Ramranch blow him up with the Kremlin's approval (probably explains Ramranch's predilection for bomb threats). Meanwhile, in Russia women are referring their deadbeat ex-husbands to the draft boards. Alimony or survivor benefits, they're getting that child support one way or another! Really contrasts with the public response in Ukraine where one journalist has realized that the pen might not be mightier than the sword.

While protestors act out the lyrics to a song by The Clash, the ayatollah sends military instructors to Belarus in support of Russia's war. In response, Iranian hackers posted documents detailing Iran's nuclear program and Russia's involvement. Azerbaijan joined in and gently threatened to carve off the ethnically Azerbaijani regions of Iran. I bet the ayatollah don't like it.

One weird trick to eliminate an entire unit of Kadyrovites! TikTokers hate him!

In other news, Hungary claims the ball is now in Erdogan's court, but I'll believe it when I see it come mid-December. Same for Russia's threat to leave the UN Security Council.

Welfare Check-Ins:

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive!

Father_Jack's foot needs another 2 rounds of surgery and might still have to be cut off, but GrogSmash2 pointed out that with a prosthetic FJ could literally break his foot off in your ass.

Tracianne loves posting Ukrainian soldiers showing their pussies although I must say that's one angry looking kitty.

Fasahd posts the Ukrainian announcements while TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is Russian propaganda. Both great people to ctrl+f the threads for if you want the official party lines.

FJ's liquor run, drawn by Bob Able, colorized by you!

Loki021376 helped referee some Ukrainian kids years ago and wonders if they're on the frontlines now.

Long write-ups from rue_in_winter and Medic Zero.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The allies need to stop providing humanitarian exceptions to Russian sanctions. Right now, there are exceptions for sending food and medicine to Russia.

If Russia is gonna prevent food shipments to third countries and steal medical supplies from Ukrainian medical facilities (not to mention blow up Ukrainian hospitals routinely), why should Russia be allowed to receive humanitarian exceptions?

Western pharma industry should be banned from providing any drugs to Russia. Including any and all drugs in the WHO essentials list. If they want those things, Moscow can stop blocking food shipments.


I disagree.  We should not stoop to their level.

Also, providing humanitarian aid goes against their narrative, so it will make deprogramming the population easier, when all is said and done.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: fasahd: Russia massively buys refrigerators and washing machines for chips for military equipment

According to Bloomberg, countries that continue to maintain trade relations with Russia have recently begun to export household appliances in large volumes. Thus, according to Eurostat data, Armenia imported more washing machines from the EU in the first eight months of 2022 than in the last two years.

European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.

Most of the complex microchips chips are useless in other things.  A modern fridge will have a thermostat chip and a power control chip to turn on and off the compressor and internal fan.  A washing machine will have more solid state or old school relay controls.   I'm sure Russia can make old school relays.  I expect they can even make simple solid state relays. They can't reprogram the very cheap processors used on modern appliances.


I'm no expert. But aren't the chips in appliances the kind that China can manufacture in numbers? The more complex stuff that you'd need for weapons manufacture is made in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, US.

China could transfer those simpler chips to Russia w/o the appliances. I'm sure they've sold some above market value. But they need the bulk for their own manufacturing industry. Their 'friendship' with Russia is not gonna go as far as hobbling their own economy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

caira: Fark daylight savings? That's when you start drinking an hour earlier, isn't it?


It's also when the bars stay open till 3 am
https://www.fantasyfest.com/
Alas, not affordable again this year. I have fond memories.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* As previously noted, the so-called 'attack' on the naval base of Sevastopol which damaged the Black Sea Flagship Admiral Makarov was in actuality simply a mishap which occurred during the top-secret deployment of the new Battle Pig 300 combat system. As fate would have it, the Battle Pig 300 was being loaded into its greased launching chute at the exact moment that a new 'Russian Fried Chicken' outlet was pouring a new trough of gravy into the buffet, which activated the Battle Pig 300's target acquisition systems, resulting in the loss of sixty-eight brave sailors, significant damage to the naval facilities, and the complete destruction of the buffet line. It is hoped that RFC will be open again for business in the coming days.

* The official marching song of the 112th Cavalry Regiment is not 'Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Mate' even if there is a long history of ideological solidarity between the proud nations of Russia and Austria.

* In other confidential news, the long-planned execution of the highly classified battle plan code-named 'Victorious Secret' has finally taken place, and three highly trained operatives have been infiltrated into the highest circles of Western governments. Equipped with tactical push-up gear, bulletproof stockings, and lacy thong underwear capable of emitting blinding clouds of poisonous smoke, these three agents have spent long weeks learning how to properly handle sausages and can be expected to sow mayhem and discord within the leadership of our enemies.

* Rumors that a top propagandist for the Russian government has died in an unfortunate shooting range accident are false, completely without merit, had nothing to do with any claimed rivalry between her office and this news broadcast, and will not be spoken of again.

* In honor of the predicted upcoming victory in the Kherson region, the official Kremlin Psychic Olga Olgavulva has launched a new designer clothing line proudly displaying the Russian flag on the outside, but which can be reversed to show the completely white inner lining to serve as camouflage should snow fall in the upcoming winter months. She has proudly predicted that this clothing will serve our soldiers well in the future.
 
goodncold
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

danzak: Vanya's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

ChrisO
@ChrisO_wiki
The #Blyatskrieg continues: Russia's retreat from the Kherson region is... not going well. (Make sure you watch to the end!)


That s was something.

Any military types here able to comment on this retreat under fire or whatever that was?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Oneiros: fasahd: European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.

They're taking the breast pumps, too?

Damnit, now my friend will have to find some other fetish for videos to watch


IMHO, having to watch my wife pump breast milk for our son who was in the NICU for two months was probably the least sexy thing ever.

Whatever floats your friend's boat, I guess.
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Most of the complex microchips chips are useless in other things.  A modern fridge will have a thermostat chip and a power control chip to turn on and off the compressor and internal fan.  A washing machine will have more solid state or old school relay controls.   I'm sure Russia can make old school relays.  I expect they can even make simple solid state relays. They can't reprogram the very cheap processors used on modern appliances.


Depends on manufacturing volume and engineering time for the original device. Microchips are so cheap they are essentially priced per pin, whether what's inside is simple gates or CPUs. High volume sales are worth getting mask ROMs, low volume sales are best to stick with Flash PROM. Many initial run devices come from engineering with lots more CPU than they need (256K Flash, 32 bits, etc.), leaving room for a cost reduction pass down the road. There are lots of 32-bit Cortex M0s with Flash out in products where you really need only an 8-bit PIC with mask ROM: those you can easily reprogram.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flab: Oneiros: fasahd: European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.

They're taking the breast pumps, too?

Damnit, now my friend will have to find some other fetish for videos to watch

IMHO, having to watch my wife pump breast milk for our son who was in the NICU for two months was probably the least sexy thing ever.

Whatever floats your friend's boat, I guess.


This. All the sexualizing of motherhood creeps the fark out of me and screams of unresolved trauma
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: fasahd: Russia massively buys refrigerators and washing machines for chips for military equipment

According to Bloomberg, countries that continue to maintain trade relations with Russia have recently begun to export household appliances in large volumes. Thus, according to Eurostat data, Armenia imported more washing machines from the EU in the first eight months of 2022 than in the last two years.

European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.

Most of the complex microchips chips are useless in other things.  A modern fridge will have a thermostat chip and a power control chip to turn on and off the compressor and internal fan.  A washing machine will have more solid state or old school relay controls.   I'm sure Russia can make old school relays.  I expect they can even make simple solid state relays. They can't reprogram the very cheap processors used on modern appliances.


- To remove safety, set cannon to "cold wash".
- To select distance, choose between "Delicate" (less than 100m), "perma-press" (100-200m), "cotton" (200-300m) or "heavy-duty" (more than 300m)
- to fire, press "Start" button.

WARNING: despite what the control panel says, the NFC sensor is not working.  You can not download preprogrammed firing sequences from the Samsung website.
 
usahole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

goodncold: danzak: Vanya's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

ChrisO
@ChrisO_wiki
The #Blyatskrieg continues: Russia's retreat from the Kherson region is... not going well. (Make sure you watch to the end!)

That s was something.

Any military types here able to comment on this retreat under fire or whatever that was?


Complete chaos, but I'm not an expert
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
goodncold:

I would say driver nodded off, the roadway collapsed, tyre blew, or steering broke.

Not a military guy.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Flab: IMHO, having to watch my wife pump breast milk for our son who was in the NICU for two months was probably the least sexy thing ever.

...

This. All the sexualizing of motherhood creeps the fark out of me and screams of unresolved trauma


I try to make one little joke about breast pumps, and it just falls flat.

Flab I can understand with an association with a traumatic life event, but I didn't think it would bomb that hard.

/was at first going to make a comment about volunteering to manually assist
//but then realized that likely meant going to russia to do it
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Mechanicum: Flab: IMHO, having to watch my wife pump breast milk for our son who was in the NICU for two months was probably the least sexy thing ever.

...

This. All the sexualizing of motherhood creeps the fark out of me and screams of unresolved trauma

I try to make one little joke about breast pumps, and it just falls flat.

Flab I can understand with an association with a traumatic life event, but I didn't think it would bomb that hard.

/was at first going to make a comment about volunteering to manually assist
//but then realized that likely meant going to russia to do it


Don't worry.  It's still early.  There will be more opportunities to make boobies jokes as the day goes by.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I'm no expert. But aren't the chips in appliances the kind that China can manufacture in numbers? The more complex stuff that you'd need for weapons manufacture is made in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, US.


It depends on "complex".  The "complex" chip in a new microwave is far more complex than one in a computer from the 80s because those are now the cheap chips and they are made by the billions in China and other places and they get programed once and can not be reprogrammed.  Those are the "complex microprocessors" found in appliances. A higher level of chips are the ones used to build PC.  Those are often used for all the backend military stuff and I expect that is what the Russians are using and finding hard to get.  There is a higher level of chip that is used in specialist equipment and those are in ways simpler than a modern CPU but are limited production runs and the type of stuff the US and some western countries use in their military hardware systems.  The simple power control feed back stuff is hard for everyone to find due to shortages so a simple power control chip to do the equivalent of a military toaster might no longer be available no matter which army it is made for.  Some of the the chips that are hardest to find now are the ones suitable for hobbyist drones.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I try to make one little joke about breast pumps, and it just falls flat.

Flab I can understand with an association with a traumatic life event, but I didn't think it would bomb that hard.

/was at first going to make a comment about volunteering to manually assist
//but then realized that likely meant going to russia to do it


I chuckled, for what it's worth.

...uhhh, I mean, my friend chuckled. Yeah, that's it.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Mechanicum: Flab: IMHO, having to watch my wife pump breast milk for our son who was in the NICU for two months was probably the least sexy thing ever.

...

This. All the sexualizing of motherhood creeps the fark out of me and screams of unresolved trauma

I try to make one little joke about breast pumps, and it just falls flat.

Flab I can understand with an association with a traumatic life event, but I didn't think it would bomb that hard.

/was at first going to make a comment about volunteering to manually assist
//but then realized that likely meant going to russia to do it


Don't feel too bad. The guy that shot Archduke Ferdinand was just trying to get a laugh, too. You didn't bomb nearly that badly.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flab: Don't worry.  It's still early.  There will be more opportunities to make boobies jokes as the day goes by.


I'll probably be scarce today.

I agreed to work the polls on Tuesday, which means I'm working the next three days. And I lost my other chief judge for next week, so I have to make a bunch of phone calls to make sure I have access to the site for setup and workers actually showing up.

And food shopping so I have sufficient caffeine for all of this.  And then try to catch up on sleep, as I'm under the weather (but the Covid tests have all been negative so far)

So if there are good opportunities for boob jokes, I'll likely miss them
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flab: kbronsito: The allies need to stop providing humanitarian exceptions to Russian sanctions. Right now, there are exceptions for sending food and medicine to Russia.

If Russia is gonna prevent food shipments to third countries and steal medical supplies from Ukrainian medical facilities (not to mention blow up Ukrainian hospitals routinely), why should Russia be allowed to receive humanitarian exceptions?

Western pharma industry should be banned from providing any drugs to Russia. Including any and all drugs in the WHO essentials list. If they want those things, Moscow can stop blocking food shipments.

I disagree.  We should not stoop to their level.

Also, providing humanitarian aid goes against their narrative, so it will make deprogramming the population easier, when all is said and done.


Plus China and India will just pick up any slack in that area. Particularly for the essential medicines both of them produce more than the United States anyway.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Flab: DON.MAC: fasahd: Russia massively buys refrigerators and washing machines for chips for military equipment

According to Bloomberg, countries that continue to maintain trade relations with Russia have recently begun to export household appliances in large volumes. Thus, according to Eurostat data, Armenia imported more washing machines from the EU in the first eight months of 2022 than in the last two years.

European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.

Most of the complex microchips chips are useless in other things.  A modern fridge will have a thermostat chip and a power control chip to turn on and off the compressor and internal fan.  A washing machine will have more solid state or old school relay controls.   I'm sure Russia can make old school relays.  I expect they can even make simple solid state relays. They can't reprogram the very cheap processors used on modern appliances.

- To remove safety, set cannon to "cold wash".
- To select distance, choose between "Delicate" (less than 100m), "perma-press" (100-200m), "cotton" (200-300m) or "heavy-duty" (more than 300m)
- to fire, press "Start" button.

WARNING: despite what the control panel says, the NFC sensor is not working.  You can not download preprogrammed firing sequences from the Samsung website.


They are using Samsung chips on their ships, that explains how that frigate caught fire at dockside.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: fasahd: Russia massively buys refrigerators and washing machines for chips for military equipment

According to Bloomberg, countries that continue to maintain trade relations with Russia have recently begun to export household appliances in large volumes. Thus, according to Eurostat data, Armenia imported more washing machines from the EU in the first eight months of 2022 than in the last two years.

European officials are of the opinion that Russia gets the microchips it needs so much from refrigerators, washing machines, and even electric breast pumps.

Most of the complex microchips chips are useless in other things.  A modern fridge will have a thermostat chip and a power control chip to turn on and off the compressor and internal fan.  A washing machine will have more solid state or old school relay controls.   I'm sure Russia can make old school relays.  I expect they can even make simple solid state relays. They can't reprogram the very cheap processors used on modern appliances.


Uhh... about that...from work experience.. most of those consumer (and industrial of a certain vintage) appliances are probably running processors without secure boot because... who would try to hack a fridge or washing mashing? So it's a simple matter of depopping the chips (which a certain amount damaged due to the process), and reprogramming the Flash & NVRAM.


Here is a presentation at defcon from a few years ago (link because embedding will be too off topic) where a guy used a cordless drill as an analog for industrial controls systems (read input, do some logic, write output) and the security concerns of them. TLDW: he reprograms a cordless drill's MCU in situ to play the Star Wars Imperial March theme when the trigger was pulled..
 
Dinodork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: goodncold:

I would say driver nodded off, the roadway collapsed, tyre blew, or steering broke.

Not a military guy.


The driver nodded off 20 seconds into their escape run? That's a good one.

My money is that the driver couldn't see shiat, due to the 5 vat Ike's sitting on the hood in front of the windshield.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The allies need to stop providing humanitarian exceptions to Russian sanctions. Right now, there are exceptions for sending food and medicine to Russia.

If Russia is gonna prevent food shipments to third countries and steal medical supplies from Ukrainian medical facilities (not to mention blow up Ukrainian hospitals routinely), why should Russia be allowed to receive humanitarian exceptions?

Western pharma industry should be banned from providing any drugs to Russia. Including any and all drugs in the WHO essentials list. If they want those things, Moscow can stop blocking food shipments.


Because the response to inhumanity, should not be inhumanity.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*Machine you stupid phone and uncaffeinated brain!
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: Whoa. Look at the troops losses for today. I may have to adjust the column widths for the daily numbers. That would be awesome.

There should be some good booms from Tracianne today.

Also, no claims for extra boat/ship kills, so I guess that the Russian ship "attack" was (as claimed by Ukraine) really just a Russian ammo-handling screwup.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x475]


You can see the total lack of training for mobilized criminals.  They are being sent to die.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
950 troops yesterday?

I hope the grand prize winners of the Farewell Sausage Contest kept their heads down!
 
caira
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: 950 troops yesterday?

I hope the grand prize winners of the Farewell Sausage Contest kept their heads down!


As it turns out, you don't want to see how a sausage is made or how it's destroyed.
 
