(Deslidefied)   These things may be in short supply soon, and at least one of them will make EVERYBODY PANIC   (deslide.clusterfake.net) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
DuneClimber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The important thing is that everyone run out to their grocery store right now and completely empty the shelves of all these items. Quick! Panic is the only logical solution!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: The important thing is that everyone run out to their grocery store right now and completely empty the shelves of all these items. Quick! Panic is the only logical solution!


Yes, if everyone stores up before shortages get here, we can avert this crisis.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: The important thing is that everyone run out to their grocery store right now and completely empty the shelves of all these items. Quick! Panic is the only logical solution!


When in trouble
When in doubt
Run in circles
Scream and shout
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They fall into one of two categories: Got plenty and don't use.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joke's on them, I'n highly allergic to penicillin so I celebrate it not being around.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Beer may be running out, but as long as the whiskey holds out I'll be fine.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh no, another potato famine!

I should make milk with my boobs and sell it.meme

Deity of the noodle we beseech thee in our hour of need. Send forth the spirit of Ragu, the taste conquerer!

Bad dad jokes ... possibly driven by infection, and the lack of beer.
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Beer may be running out, but as long as the whiskey holds out I'll be fine.


Lagavulin and Dewar's white label has only recently reappeared where I'm at. It was a difficult time, these past 2 years.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Among our weird things disappearing since the start of the war:

Diet coke in aluminum cans
Bar soap
Canned energy drinks

Flour and oil also, but that is due to hamsterkaufen
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No beer?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

natazha: They fall into one of two categories: Got plenty and don't use.


Pretty much all fall into one category.  Prices could double, I'll be barely notice, and effectively outbid some poor starving family in Guatemala, Laos or Sudan.
 
Laikabot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Among our weird things disappearing since the start of the war:

Diet coke in aluminum cans
Bar soap
Canned energy drinks

Flour and oil also, but that is due to hamsterkaufen


Don't forget caffeine free soda- haven't seen caffeine free coke in a loooooong time.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: DuneClimber: The important thing is that everyone run out to their grocery store right now and completely empty the shelves of all these items. Quick! Panic is the only logical solution!

When in trouble
When in doubt
Run in circles
Scream and shout


Don't drink a bottle of sulfuric acid
Just make silly noises!
 
Wessoman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't use or buy any of these things, and who the fark uses Spaghetti Sauce made in California?
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My local store hasn't had corn starch for a month. Sauces are suffering.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I keep seeing these articles about shortages but I have yet to actually see one happen.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Beer? Meh. I brew my own. I can't remember the last time I bought beer.

/Now, if malt, hops or yeast become in short supply, I'm screwed.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I keep seeing these articles about shortages but I have yet to actually see one happen.


Wet cat food has been hit or miss available for about a year. It's very annoying. I hate being bapped (claws out) in the face when it isn't available.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's review, shall we?

1. Butter -- have plenty on hand

2. Potatoes -- boil 'em, mash 'em, put 'em in a stew.

Fark user imageView Full Size


3. Olive oil -- well stocked up (same with balsamic vinegar)

4. Beer -- don't drink it. But the liquor cabinet is set and ready for the holidays

5. Spaghetti sauce -- I make my own sauces. Just made some manicotti last night, in fact.

Fark user imageView Full Size


6. Turkey -- We do lobster for Thanksgiving (this was from last year)

Fark user imageView Full Size


7. Rice -- with an Indian store just down the road from us, we are not worried. They have enough bulk rice on hand to last us a century.

8. Hard red winter wheat -- didn't even know what that was, but since I don't eat a lot of bread (and when I do, it's usually oat bread), not too worried.

9. Amoxicillin -- People still take this? I though the superbugs have this about worthless.

10. Baby formula -- a bit old for that these days. Besides, it tastes awful, even when mixed with vodka.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the point of beer?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Olive oil? God no!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LewDux: What's the point of beer?


Like 3 point 2 to 12 point 6? In my experience anyway.
 
12349876
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wessoman: I don't use or buy any of these things, and who the fark uses Spaghetti Sauce made in California?


I would assume all the major and store brands.  The USA produces far more tomatoes than Italy.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No short supply here :/
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My local grocery store has sucked at keeping things in stock ever since I moved here in 2016, so I'm not sure anyone would notice this as abnormal.

However, I recently discovered the much nicer grocery store (same chain but hiding behind a fancy name) in the rich part of town. They always seem to be pretty well stocked, even with supply-chain issues.

As a bonus, their bakery has cast aside the chain's motto ("Driest cakes in town!") and their baked goods are not bad.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can survive without these sundry goods...but if there's a Worcestershire sauce shortage then I will freak out
 
zgrizz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The funny part about beer is, if you brew it correctly, you don't need CO2. It ferments naturally.

Now, the high volume swill that gets called beer does need it - but maybe this shortage will be a good thing and drive people to a better product.
 
ImperialHazman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BafflerMeal: Among our weird things disappearing since the start of the war:

Diet coke in aluminum cans
Bar soap
Canned energy drinks

Flour and oil also, but that is due to hamsterkaufen


I had to look up hamsterkaufen. I love Germans so much.
 
