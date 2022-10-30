 Skip to content
(Powerball)   In my best Doctor Evil costume, holding an extended pinky finger to the corner of my mouth, "Halloween night's PowerBall jackpot is officially one billion dollars"   (powerball.com) divider line
6
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time to pay the idiot tax again. And read about all these smart people being too smart to play and waste time on Fark regailing us on their galaxy sized brains.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not so fast, I haven't checked my ticket for last night's drawing. It might be the winner.
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The jackpot is now higher than the 1 in 289 million odds, which means everybody wins!

Although in our household we continue to get about one number right.
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well I'll get twenty quick picks, just in case the universe wants me to set up a charitable foundation that assists veterans struggling with PTSD, k-12 kids with learning disabilities, and women in need of transportation and lodging for medical care in blue states. I'll have the foundation pay me 80k per year to distribute awards. This is the only reasonable thing to do with that much money.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Off to play my Fark password on the powerball

1-2-3-4-5 and Powerball 6
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, time to find out if I'm showing up to work on Tuesday.  Or Wednesday. Or Thursday....
 
