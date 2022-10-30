 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Vous ne mangez pas de gluten? Je ne peux pas être dans une relation amoureuse avec quelqu'un comme ça (dailymail.co.uk)
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vraiment?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Je ne dis pas c'est droit, mais je comprends.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Je dois être au gymnase dans 26 minutes
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you say "attention whore" in French?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If "I prefer my own natural musk were a picture"

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she dodged a bullet there.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an insufferable douche.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: How do you say "attention whore" in French?


I am confused.
Are you referring to him or her?

Because I see two attention whores in that article.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not french. Where's the striped shirt? Where's the beret? He's not even smoking.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: He's not french. Where's the striped shirt? Where's the beret? He's not even smoking.


Stink lines!!!~~~
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't drink...It doesn't appeal to me, at all.. And I have some things that I simply can't eat because they
will make me sick (a lot of milk fat, oil or meat fat and whatever shat that's used to "pre-wash" salad greens).
Those things make me MISERABLY sick, and you'd be talking to a bathroom door whilst I writhe in
pain on the floor or dumping my entire digestive contents into the loo..Then I need to go to bed...alone..

If this chick gets that sort of response to gluten, and she may, I don't blame her for not eating it..
And maybe she just doesn't farking like alcohol too..

So mr. snobbish a-hole..Maybe you farking missed out on someone that was magic in the sack and
could suck a golf ball through a garden hose, all because your idiotic snobbery...
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well merde.
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Vegetarians and vegans are far worse than the Gluteese.
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Snort: How do you say "attention whore" in French?

I am confused.
Are you referring to him or her?

Because I see two attention whores in that article.


There is one person telling the story in this regurgitated TikTok turned into a DailyFail article.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But it was really about the booze. Right??
 
nickolas66
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This restaurant is Le Train Bleu, Paris. I recognize it, and you can see the name on the menu in front of him.
This is the restaurant in the movie La Femme Nikita where she is forced to assassinate someone, and has trouble escaping. It's a pretty memorable scene!
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, if he just wants somebody who can eat bread with him and drink wine, I know plenty of people who would accommodate him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like he went on a horrible date. I wonder what crazy ass dietary guidelines this woman followed? I bet it is going to be epic!
*reads article*

She doesn't do....gluten or wine.....okay.... so what else?  Nothing.... wow. So it's the French guy who is le douche.

Here I was expecting her to hand in a 4 page list of requirements. Now I do think it's stupid so many people refuse to eat gluten like it's some sort of horrible thing when they don't actually have celiac disease. Like they think gluten is some sort of dangerous additive. But whatever.  You don't eat bread?  That's more for me.

This woman is much better off without this asshole.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

educated: What an insufferable douche.


We already said he was French
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

educated: What an insufferable douche.


Which one?

(spoiler: the answer is, both)
 
kidgenius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: educated: What an insufferable douche.

Which one?

(spoiler: the answer is, both)


When he is coming out and saying he maybe doesn't even like her name, that's pretty douchey to start
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I don't drink...It doesn't appeal to me, at all.. And I have some things that I simply can't eat because they
will make me sick (a lot of milk fat, oil or meat fat and whatever shat that's used to "pre-wash" salad greens).
Those things make me MISERABLY sick, and you'd be talking to a bathroom door whilst I writhe in
pain on the floor or dumping my entire digestive contents into the loo..Then I need to go to bed...alone..

If this chick gets that sort of response to gluten, and she may, I don't blame her for not eating it..
And maybe she just doesn't farking like alcohol too..

So mr. snobbish a-hole..Maybe you farking missed out on someone that was magic in the sack and
could suck a golf ball through a garden hose, all because your idiotic snobbery...


I have a dairy intolerance.

So what you said, but with milk and cheese.  It doesn't make for a good dates if you eat foods that trigger your intestines to try to forcibly eject their contents.

/took a while to figure out what the trigger was
//dropped 35lbs in 6 months because the doctor took me to eat more fiber
///so I was having cereal every morning
 
Mcavity
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Sounds like he went on a horrible date. I wonder what crazy ass dietary guidelines this woman followed? I bet it is going to be epic!
*reads article*

She doesn't do....gluten or wine.....okay.... so what else?  Nothing.... wow. So it's the French guy who is le douche.

Here I was expecting her to hand in a 4 page list of requirements. Now I do think it's stupid so many people refuse to eat gluten like it's some sort of horrible thing when they don't actually have celiac disease. Like they think gluten is some sort of dangerous additive. But whatever.  You don't eat bread?  That's more for me.

This woman is much better off without this asshole.


Theres some weird stuff with american bread. Lots of people are finding it causes issues. Oddly the bread from other countries seems not to. It has not been studied well yet and lots of people call it gluten sensativity.. but honestly not sure what it is.
https://www.marksdailyapple.com/why-do-i-get-a-gluten-reaction-from-american-wheat-but-not-overseas/
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A lot of sketchy google-generated French in this thread.

Anyway, she could have been fully legit Celiac and might also have legit alcohol intolerance or had alcohol-related deaths in the family.  We don't know.  She might have been a douche, or legit genetically unlucky.

But we do know the guy is a legit Douche.  His actions were entirely by choice.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I drink milk, eat gluten and peanut butter to ward off the younger generations of vampires.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB:
Was on one of the dating sites and I saw this cute girl, but then I read her profile.

It basically said "I have been cheated on before and it will not happen again. So if we are to date, you will follow this rules. You will not have a lock on your phone and you will hand it over for inspection whenever I ask and if I see it laying around, I will examine it whenever I want.

You will list every email and social media account you have, and I will assign you a password to use for these accounts, so I may look at them whenever I want.

I will install  location tracking app on your phone, so I can track you at all times and you are to keep me informed of where you are going at all times.

You will not talk to other women when we are out together. If we are at a restaurant and the waitress of female. I will do all the talking.

You will not have female friends. If there are any women friends you have, you are to break off all contact.

If you wish to date me, you *will* follow these rules."

I passed on that one.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, folks.
It's just the guy who is a douche here.

Did she say he couldn't have gluten?
Did she say he couldn't have alcohol?

Seriously, wtf.
You don't have to have a second date, and hell, you can end the date early, but as rudely as he did ("sans au revoir")? And then to trash the women on the internet?

F*ck that guy.
And yeah, I can smell that picture
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't drink alcohol either. I've never had any desire to. I'm not anti-alcohol, I just have no interest in it. I don't see what's objectionable about that. Maybe this attention whoring douchebag should find other qualities about women that interest him beyond whether or not they can eat gluten and drink alcohol.

Kimberley dodged a big-time bullet. If he's this much of an asshole on the first date, imagine how much worse he'd be a few months later.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

educated: No, folks.
It's just the guy who is a douche here.

Did she say he couldn't have gluten?
Did she say he couldn't have alcohol?

Seriously, wtf.
You don't have to have a second date, and hell, you can end the date early, but as rudely as he did ("sans au revoir")? And then to trash the women on the internet?

F*ck that guy.
And yeah, I can smell that picture


In his defense, I don't think any sober woman would go out with me so the no-wine might be a deal breaker for me.  It'd be a preemptive dumping.  You'd be amazed at how sober women are put off by me talking about my wire collection at length.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What kind of wires are you talking about? What are they for?
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh look a
preview.redd.itView Full Size

wannabe
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: A lot of sketchy google-generated French in this thread.

Anyway, she could have been fully legit Celiac and might also have legit alcohol intolerance or had alcohol-related deaths in the family.  We don't know.  She might have been a douche, or legit genetically unlucky.

But we do know the guy is a legit Douche.  His actions were entirely by choice.


He certainly is, but I wouldn't go out with someone who doesn't eat bread or drink wine, either, and I'm not even French. I'm not saying such people are wrong or bad, just incompatible with my lifestyle. He could have handled it better: "Sorry, this won't work out, good luck." But then it wouldn't have made Fark.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Sounds like he went on a horrible date. I wonder what crazy ass dietary guidelines this woman followed? I bet it is going to be epic!
*reads article*

She doesn't do....gluten or wine.....okay.... so what else?  Nothing.... wow. So it's the French guy who is le douche.

Here I was expecting her to hand in a 4 page list of requirements. Now I do think it's stupid so many people refuse to eat gluten like it's some sort of horrible thing when they don't actually have celiac disease. Like they think gluten is some sort of dangerous additive. But whatever.  You don't eat bread?  That's more for me.

This woman is much better off without this asshole.


In the last two decades, it has become popular to hit wheat fields with a desiccant right before harvest.  It boosts yield by 5-8%, which is like deciding whether to give yourself a raise or not.

Now that everybody does it, deciding not to is like giving yourself a pay cut.

The problem is the penetration depth of the desiccant.  It gets in there at levels thought to be safe, but it gets in there.

Not everyone handles nasty chemicals the same, and not everyone applies the chemicals the same.  If breads are giving you trouble, it may not specifically be the wheat, but the residuals.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What in tarnation is wrong with that there fark machine.   MARTHA?  THUMP THE INTERWEB TV THINGY A COUPLE TIMES, IT'S SPEEKIN' IN TONGUES AGAIN!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: educated: No, folks.
It's just the guy who is a douche here.

Did she say he couldn't have gluten?
Did she say he couldn't have alcohol?

Seriously, wtf.
You don't have to have a second date, and hell, you can end the date early, but as rudely as he did ("sans au revoir")? And then to trash the women on the internet?

F*ck that guy.
And yeah, I can smell that picture

In his defense, I don't think any sober woman would go out with me so the no-wine might be a deal breaker for me.  It'd be a preemptive dumping.  You'd be amazed at how sober women are put off by me talking about my wire collection at length.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"Hey baby, you want to see my assorted lengths of wire?"

But just think, what happens when you you start talking about wire and she suddenly perks up and says "really? What kind of wire? What gauge? Shielded? Is it plenum rated?" You would have found your true match.

It's too bad I'm not a girl, I would do you.

/still might
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Christ, that guy is a self-centered dick.
 
