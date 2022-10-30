 Skip to content
(KATV Little Rock)   Oh nothing, just a man and his pet gator living in a storage container   (katv.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wouldn't think a guy living with a gator is a Democrat, but you learn new things every day
Fark user image

Go team For Bidden!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least he has its scaly friend.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
on the west side of USA?
/ dont bloody think so.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: on the west side of USA?
/ dont bloody think so.


Maybe he's a Florida expat, you don't know
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: goodluckwiththat: on the west side of USA?
/ dont bloody think so.

Maybe he's a Florida expat, you don't know


I think a lot of people would be happier if Idaho border moved west up until the cascades and south of Olympia, then what's left join canada. It would be a win win win. Some fringes like the one in the article will have to move, but would still be seen as a positive for everyone.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wanna tell you a story
About a man named Jedd
Lived with his gator
In a container shed

One day he was stroking
A gator scale
When the police hauled the man
And his gator off to jail
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crockett and Elvis fell on hard times after leaving the force.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People are missing an absolutely outstanding opportunity to turn this into the next best selling children's book. Right up there with The giving tree, and Puppy too small. Gotta think big people!
 
