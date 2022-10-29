 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Man drops pistol on the ground during a middle school flag football game, then discharges a round as he picks it up. Cops penalize him for reckless endangerment and a loss of concealed carry on the play   (kdvr.com) divider line
    Concealed carry in the United States, Cresthill Middle School, flag football game  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"When Drummond picked up the handgun, he discharged a round into the area," the Sheriff's Office said.

I hope the area is okay.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wonder if this was the asshole I saw in a Starbucks in Westminster.  He dropped his handgun out of his pocket on to the tile floor.  As he picked it up he blamed his new coat.  F'n moran.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
OMG! Middle school flag football game? I ain't going there unless I'm packing.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Remember. There is no such thing as an "accidental discharge"

There is "negligent discharge."

Big difference when you're talking about deadly weapons.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's with all these stories about guns going off so easily? Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not easy to discharge a gun.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mugato: What's with all these stories about guns going off so easily? Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not easy to discharge a gun.


Honest question, because I don't actually know.

If you're carrying a concealed gun, do you chamber a round?

That seems horrifying. But if the intent is quick draw and shoot, seems necessary.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Mugato: What's with all these stories about guns going off so easily? Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not easy to discharge a gun.

Honest question, because I don't actually know.

If you're carrying a concealed gun, do you chamber a round?

That seems horrifying. But if the intent is quick draw and shoot, seems necessary.


Those kids could have attacked him at any time. Better safe than sorry.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to admit that it starts to get funny when 81% white communities start accidentally shooting each other up over, I dunno, the dodgy dossier or whatever it is this month.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do this, you should NOT be allowed to carry.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Mugato: What's with all these stories about guns going off so easily? Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not easy to discharge a gun.

Honest question, because I don't actually know.

If you're carrying a concealed gun, do you chamber a round?

That seems horrifying. But if the intent is quick draw and shoot, seems necessary.


With a proper switch safety?  Maybe if you're seriously concerned you're an immediate target.  With this Glock "Trigger pulled it goes boom lol!" bullshiat?  Christ I hope not

/spoilers - they do it anyway
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: If you do this, you should NOT be allowed to carry.


But mah freeeeeedumbs!

/s
 
jmr61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Mugato: What's with all these stories about guns going off so easily? Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not easy to discharge a gun.

Honest question, because I don't actually know.

If you're carrying a concealed gun, do you chamber a round?

That seems horrifying. But if the intent is quick draw and shoot, seems necessary.


100% yes. I've carried a Glock 27 with a round chambered, in a holster, for 20+ years. It will fire when I take it out of the holster and pull the trigger.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jmr61: DannyBrandt: Mugato: What's with all these stories about guns going off so easily? Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not easy to discharge a gun.

Honest question, because I don't actually know.

If you're carrying a concealed gun, do you chamber a round?

That seems horrifying. But if the intent is quick draw and shoot, seems necessary.

100% yes. I've carried a Glock 27 with a round chambered, in a holster, for 20+ years. It will fire when I take it out of the holster and pull the trigger.


Good for you, now quit it. Ain't called Glock leg for nothin'.  No one can guarantee that nothing is ever gonna hit that trigger unintentionally, no matter how experienced you are.  Shiat happens
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jmr61: DannyBrandt: Mugato: What's with all these stories about guns going off so easily? Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not easy to discharge a gun.

Honest question, because I don't actually know.

If you're carrying a concealed gun, do you chamber a round?

That seems horrifying. But if the intent is quick draw and shoot, seems necessary.

100% yes. I've carried a Glock 27 with a round chambered, in a holster, for 20+ years. It will fire when I take it out of the holster and pull the trigger.

Good for you, now quit it. Ain't called Glock leg for nothin'.  No one can guarantee that nothing is ever gonna hit that trigger unintentionally, no matter how experienced you are.  Shiat happens


Caveat-- I've never fired a gun, but... it seems like proper use of a hand gun requires two hands, so why not just chamber a round as you're bringing the gun up into position? Are you seriously thinking that you need to do a quick draw kinda thing? If so, you must be assuming that your first shot is deadly and true, so why not use a revolver, which don't tend to "go off accidentally"?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why are you so scared of everything that you need to carry a deadly weapon everywhere you go?
Including, but especially, to a kids football game???  If you're that paranoid and anxious, you need
to talk to a psychiatrist and perhaps get on some meds..

In that "magical" time, that didn't really exist, all the RWNJ's believe was so perfect, sometime in the early 1950's,
people didn't farking carry weapons at all times..Barney and Andy took care of criminals without gun-play.
Even the Lone Ranger RARELY used a weapon if he didn't have to use it...So WTF do you need a military
grade weapon on you, or at hand, at all times for??
 
KaiZas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmr61: 100% yes. I've carried a Glock 27 with a round chambered, in a holster, for 20+ years. It will fire when I take it out of the holster and pull the trigger.


You're probably that guy everybody calls "that coont with the gun".

... well, folks probably won't actually say that. Because of the gun. But they're all thinking it.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not sure what the big deal is. He was just playing with his bang-bang toy near kids; and as we've learned over the last 24 years of regular school-shootings, kids' lives do not matter.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Plaxico?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Remember. There is no such thing as an "accidental discharge"

There is "negligent discharge."

Big difference when you're talking about deadly weapons.


"Accidental discharge" - The first time in your life you are getting hot and heavy with someone and they put their hands down your pants.
"Negligent discharge" - When they ask you to let them know before you finish so they can pull off, and you forget.
 
undernova
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Another entry into the "thank god EVERYONE has guns" file.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope I'm able to play flag football in 15 years. I just paid a dude to clean my gutters because my ladder is too damn heavy.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Mugato: What's with all these stories about guns going off so easily? Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not easy to discharge a gun.

Honest question, because I don't actually know.

If you're carrying a concealed gun, do you chamber a round?

That seems horrifying. But if the intent is quick draw and shoot, seems necessary.


I carry with a round chambered and the safety on. Some guns don't have a safety and I have no intention of buying or carrying those guns.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
According to the article:

"Drummond faces a felony for bringing the gun on school grounds. Because of that, deputies confiscated his concealed handgun permits for both Utah and Arapahoe County."

If he is convicted of a felony, does he have to give up his guns?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DA hammerless revolver. Solves that problem. But it's not tacticool.

/not a CC type
//never felt the need to carry a gun
///I like cowboy pistols, and they stay at the range or locked in my basement
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The 2nd Amendment. The most liberal law ever made in the history of mankind that gives you the right to easily kill your entire high school football team. The founding fathers were liberal extremists with the 1st, 2nd and Senate. We must reform the Constitution to grow.
 
