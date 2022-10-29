 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET it's time for the (near) Halloween episode of Noise Factor. Get freaky and get loud with some creepy, scary, spooky tunes both new and old   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Thank you, my friend!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might be there "live" (as it were), or maybe not and will catch the archived version. Tonight is MrsRT's one night off for the next week (covering for someone who quit...eh, the OT is nice I suppose), and she wants to watch a movie or two ( Back to the Future 3 at the moment, hopefully something where the costume designer had a greatly reduced budget after...).

Anyway, we'll see. Looking forward to it whenever I catch it.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I might be there "live" (as it were), or maybe not and will catch the archived version. Tonight is MrsRT's one night off for the next week (covering for someone who quit...eh, the OT is nice I suppose), and she wants to watch a movie or two ( Back to the Future 3 at the moment, hopefully something where the costume designer had a greatly reduced budget after...).

Anyway, we'll see. Looking forward to it whenever I catch it.


Thanks, as always, my friend.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pookamhura | Pook's Spook Shuffle (Song)
Youtube ImtiL_il0o4

Tune I wrote a wee while ago for the Spooky Season.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: I might be there "live" (as it were), or maybe not and will catch the archived version. Tonight is MrsRT's one night off for the next week (covering for someone who quit...eh, the OT is nice I suppose), and she wants to watch a movie or two ( Back to the Future 3 at the moment, hopefully something where the costume designer had a greatly reduced budget after...).

Anyway, we'll see. Looking forward to it whenever I catch it.

Thanks, as always, my friend.


Out in the archives we found Snatched to the Future ... as the #4 in the series, I've got to say that the production values just don't hold up...  lots of blondes though if that makes it more interesting.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: Out in the archives we found Snatched to the Future ... as the #4 in the series, I've got to say that the production values just don't hold up...  lots of blondes though if that makes it more interesting.


haha!

Nice!!
 
