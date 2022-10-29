 Skip to content
Andrei, you've lost another flagship
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've had one, yes.  But what about Second Flagship?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Womp-womps gonna waaaah...
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Holy shiat
https://twitter.com/UAWeapons/status/1586363908071489536
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you zoom in to the bridge, you can see the person in charge of the fleet in conversation with an underling. I wonder what they were talking about.

Fark user image
 
zerkalo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This calls for 100 grams of the finest horilka In memory of


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a premium ship in WOWs.... nice job!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Probably trying to regroup with the Moskva....
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Being a Russian flagship is getting to be the same sort of honor as being an al Qaeda #2.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Putin can now claim Russia leads the world in creating artificial reefs.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the best case, her crew blew up the drone boat before the drone boat blew up them. In the worst case, Makarov or Essen suffered the kind of waterline damage that quickly can sink a ship.

The author mixed up the best/worst cases.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If you zoom in to the bridge, you can see the person in charge of the fleet in conversation with an underling. I wonder what they were talking about.

[Fark user image 5x4]


" In our moment of triumph??  I think you over estimate their chances!"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I believe the correct nomenclature is: "Promoted to submarine", Subby.

iheartscotch: Probably trying to regroup with the Moskva....


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eez plainned syubmyarine kunvigin!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Since my dad was in the USN serving in the Mediterranean in the 1960s, I have a certain sadness and reverence for any naval loss, whether enemy or friendly.

Having said that, I'm glad Ukraine scored some damage here, crippling the Black Sea fleet is critical to victory. It's Putin's fault these ships are lost.

infinitemirai.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
From the Youtube coverage I've seen, one of the targets may have been a submarine docked in port. Unfortunately, it looks like that drone didn't achieve its aims. That would have been sweet, given that subs sre one of the platforms Russia has been using to launch the cruise missiles that have attacked western Ukraine.

Another Youtuber was claiming that Turkey (home of the Bayraktar drones) furnished the maritime drones used in this attack. Would be interesting if true.
 
bdub77
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
