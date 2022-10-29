 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   I'm a Shark. I'm a F**king SHAAAARK ...jump in my MOUTH   (thesun.ie) divider line
12
    More: Scary, The Sun, Great white shark, Bull shark, The Times, Newspaper, Oceanic whitetip shark, News of the World, Requiem shark  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2022 at 11:35 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ISO15693
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It looks like she was about to just go back in right after that. I would have to calm down for a few minutes at least. Jeez.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mmmmm snack time 🦈 🦈 🦈 nom nom nom
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd snack on Ocean Ramsey, if you know what I mean.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have been able to go in the water after that. I would have had to go below deck and clean all of the feces out of my wetsuit.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Incredible, terrifying, jaw-dropping!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ISO15693: It looks like she was about to just go back in right after that. I would have to calm down for a few minutes at least. Jeez.


TFA makes it sound like she's part of a company that runs boat tours that allow people to swim/snorkel among the sharks.

I was in Hawaii a few weeks ago and did something similar, except this one was with the relative benefit of being enclosed in a cage, and different species of shark.

Picture is one I took.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
like the first time meeting with a lawyer
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ISO15693: It looks like she was about to just go back in right after that. I would have to calm down for a few minutes at least. Jeez.


I came here to say "weaker sex my arse", woman has big brass ovaries to dip right back into the water after nearly diving into a shark's mouth.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: ISO15693: It looks like she was about to just go back in right after that. I would have to calm down for a few minutes at least. Jeez.

I came here to say "weaker sex my arse", woman has big brass ovaries to dip right back into the water after nearly diving into a shark's mouth.


Swimming with sharks is her shtick. She has a million pics on her instagram
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Extraordinary moment woman nearly dives into the mouth of TIGER SHARK off Hawaii.."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.