 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Halloween festivities turn around 150 people into ghosts in Seoul   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
43
    More: Sad, South Korea, Seoul, Korean War, Death, President Joe Biden, Joe Biden, Korea, Crowd  
•       •       •

838 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2022 at 6:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was not a stampede this was a crowd crush

There are a lot of videos and pictures circulating right now, especially uncensored on Twitter.  Do not click them.  Many show people dying, one streamer filmed his last breaths live.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in Seoul and you couldn't make a pun with Soul? Get outta here.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lighting: This was not a stampede this was a crowd crush

There are a lot of videos and pictures circulating right now, especially uncensored on Twitter.  Do not click them.  Many show people dying, one streamer filmed his last breaths live.


Yeah that's not something I need to see - it's enough to know it happened.  Plenty bad enough - I got no snark here
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lighting: This was not a stampede this was a crowd crush

There are a lot of videos and pictures circulating right now, especially uncensored on Twitter.  Do not click them.  Many show people dying, one streamer filmed his last breaths live.


I clicked.  Rows of dead and dying people, really sad.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lighting: This was not a stampede this was a crowd crush

There are a lot of videos and pictures circulating right now, especially uncensored on Twitter.  Do not click them.  Many show people dying, one streamer filmed his last breaths live.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lighting: This was not a stampede this was a crowd crush

There are a lot of videos and pictures circulating right now, especially uncensored on Twitter.  Do not click them.  Many show people dying, one streamer filmed his last breaths live.


Epic.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever this event was, it must have been 13.6 times as good as a Who concert.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The casualties occurred Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district, when a large crowd pushed forward in the area's narrow alleys, according to witnesses.

I was wondering if it had to do with Itaewon and yup, sure did. When they're talking about narrow alleys they're talking about narrow alleys on long hills and they're relatively crowded on your standard Friday/Saturday nights with all the juicy girl bars and brothels. If something started rolling downhill in that type of scene I can easily see it taking out plenty of people, assuming that it was even more packed for Halloween festivities that could very easily turn horrifically ugly. With how close together that the alleys are, some panic starting in one would transfer over with no effort.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Whatever this event was, it must have been 13.6 times as good as a Who concert.


I'm thinking a hot new toy for the holidays. I'm not clicking on anything about this so I guess I'll never know.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would have stopped this?  Staying farking locked down.  This was a farking crowd.  That is where death resides.  By crushing and by virus.

If you want to be safe, lock the fark down.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travis Scott opened an Astroworld in Seoul?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You know what would have stopped this?  Staying farking locked down.  This was a farking crowd.  That is where death resides.  By crushing and by virus.

If you want to be safe, lock the fark down.


You didn't work in Thunderdome or nuclear holocaust? For shame
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tell I'm old because I can't believe the US thinks it is appropriate to send official offers of condolences and support over twitter.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there's Best Korea and Pressed Korea.

/bad joke
//those poor people
///RIP
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: It's in Seoul and you couldn't make a pun with Soul? Get outta here.


Maybe the pun is too obvious.  That's at least my reasoning for my submission losing out to this one.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: I can tell I'm old because I can't believe the US thinks it is appropriate to send official offers of condolences and support over twitter.


You think that's bad? You should see what we've sent N Korea...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they're now ready for All Seouls Day.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah not clicking on any on-scene videos. So sorry for those ... kids ... essentially.

Stay away from standing crowds as this is always a risk. Those concerts with standing room only? Hell no. High density events like this? Same thing. If I don't have an out I won't be there.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You know what would have stopped this?  Staying farking locked down.  This was a farking crowd.  That is where death resides.  By crushing and by virus.

If you want to be safe, lock the fark down.


How drunk are you right now?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go Chu Jang is made from people!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You know what would have stopped this?  Staying farking locked down.  This was a farking crowd.  That is where death resides.  By crushing and by virus.

If you want to be safe, lock the fark down.


I have found myself to be a natural people repellent. It has kept me safe for 50 years, so I'm looking forward to another 50!
 
adamatari
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It seems like they need to put a crowd capacity on those streets, at the very least for events like this. I looked up the Astrodome disaster and that was 10 people - and we consider that a big deal. I can't imagine how bad the conditions were to even GET to 15x that.

I've been on a couple super packed trains but for people to be dying is just unbelievable.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Horrible. At least we got a green on on of the proposed threads finally.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ffs just a picture of the front was enough. They were so packed together they couldn't be budged.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Go Chu Jang is made from people!

[Fark user image 850x850]


Hehe

Wang
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Okay, here are a few photos of some of those narrow alleys in Itaewon and the hills they're on. Not exactly difficult to see how something going downhill could go bad with a quickness when you've got nowhere to go.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's something we don't usually think of as of having their own states of matter...
Human beings
How Many States Of Matter Are There?
Youtube 184eP_KuXek
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was there and ate on part of that square at the BBQ place recently. That section is a mix of small alleyways that just can't handle that level of people especially near the subway line. I've seen the videos from it and just sad and terrifying. That's a great area but not closing the main drag to traffic as an open space was awful here.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You know what would have stopped this?  Staying farking locked down.  This was a farking crowd.  That is where death resides.  By crushing and by virus.

If you want to be safe, lock the fark down.


I just spent the last week in crowds, from airplanes to offices to tourist attractions. No one died. No one got sick. It's just life out there bud, you should go live it.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I guess there's Best Korea and Pressed Korea.

/bad joke
//those poor people
///RIP


너무 빨리
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I cannot deal with the type of crowd size like that. It gets me on the panicky side. My treshold is when you stop moving through the crowd and the crowd starts moving you. Seeing this, I realize that its not panic I feel, its self preservation taking over imo.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
that was quick
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seoul_Halloween_crowd_crush
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dreadful.

I was at a Smashing Pumpkins concert years ago, and 20-30 minutes into the show - to back up, I was on dead center on the rail -- moved back because of the sheer crush we were getting upfront.  I was maybe 10-15 yards from teh stage, and literally could not move my arms.  the sea of people ebbed and flowed, such that at times I could pick up my feet (the only parts of my body I could move) and the crowd would move 3-4' this or that way.  i remember thinking, "what if someone falls?"  absolutely drenched in sweat, not a stitch of clothing on my body was dry, I somehow pushed my way out.
 
theotherlondon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is so sad.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: AmbassadorBooze: You know what would have stopped this?  Staying farking locked down.  This was a farking crowd.  That is where death resides.  By crushing and by virus.

If you want to be safe, lock the fark down.

How drunk are you right now?


Not drunk enough to think that crowds are safer than staying home.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Quietly pulled from shelves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Back in my bar hopping days we'd enter some bars and find them packed shoulder to shoulder, too loud to talk, and choked with cigarette smoke.  The girls in the group would insist on staying, like they HAD to be seen at these places.  I would just leave and find a better, perhaps less happening spot.  I feel like this is one of those scenes I'd arrive at and be like um...no.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: AmbassadorBooze: You know what would have stopped this?  Staying farking locked down.  This was a farking crowd.  That is where death resides.  By crushing and by virus.

If you want to be safe, lock the fark down.

I just spent the last week in crowds, from airplanes to offices to tourist attractions. No one died. No one got sick. It's just life out there bud, you should go live it.


No one died yet.  Unless the virus has teleportation tech, the only place you can get the virus or crushed by a crowd is in a crowd.  I haven't been crushed by a crowd in my home either.  So are you saying being home alone is just as safe as being in a rabid crowd of 100k people?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will Ripley
@willripleyCNN
These pics taken by Song Sehyun, 22-year-old who was attending the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon nightclub district. You can see how packed the streets were a couple of hours before the deadly crush that killed at least 120 people. Two of his friends, Americans, are missing.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I guess there's Best Korea and Pressed Korea.

/bad joke
//those poor people
///RIP


At least the frotteurs died happy.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tracianne: You can see how packed the streets were a couple of hours before the deadly crush that killed at least 120 people


yeeesh.  "Dude isn't this party amazing?  this is insane!  Look at these crowds!"

2 hours later later.....
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Will Ripley
@willripleyCNN
These pics taken by Song Sehyun, 22-year-old who was attending the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon nightclub district. You can see how packed the streets were a couple of hours before the deadly crush that killed at least 120 people. Two of his friends, Americans, are missing.
[Fark user image image 510x680]
[Fark user image image 510x680]


Authorities should have been doing crowd control.  These deaths are 100% their fault.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.