(Riverfront Times)   Zillow, eat your heart out... this is only 15 million $$ and seemingly well worth it. Difficulty, Missouri   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Automobile, Rooms, Acre, Area, Real estate, Cadillac, acres of land, Transport  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see all those marble counter tops and the only thing I can think of is my cats sliding off "WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone pay $15 million to be that close to St. Louis?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see the parties now:  "Bathroom?  There are two on the left and one on the right, fourth, fifth, and seventh doors down respectively. If you can't find your way back, raise your hand and one of the staff will bring you back."

media2.riverfronttimes.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"well worth it...Missouri."

media.tenor.com
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's terrible, even as a Lambo shrine.

BUT I'd be happy to have it, since I could split the property, sell it off, and . . . I was gonna say build elsewhere on the property, but really I'd probably sell it all and move to a more sensible state. 

Not that there aren't worse states.  There sure are.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was not overwhelmed until the Lamborghini room.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I see all those marble counter tops and the only thing I can think of is my cats sliding off "WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"


Name checks out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Why would anyone pay $15 million to be that close to St. Louis?


I've seen way smaller properties in San Diego go for more.

...and yet we both lost teams to LA. Hmm...
 
gnosis301
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fifteen million double-dollars??
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: I can see the parties now:  "Bathroom?  There are two on the left and one on the right, fourth, fifth, and seventh doors down respectively. If you can't find your way back, raise your hand and one of the staff will bring you back."

[media2.riverfronttimes.com image 850x565]


The house may be perfect for a murder mystery, but that hallway is MADE for a Scooby-Doo chase
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd buy it, wall off most of it and live in a suite with 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen with a table to eat at, and a bathroom. If I could afford it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: I can see the parties now:  "Bathroom?  There are two on the left and one on the right, fourth, fifth, and seventh doors down respectively. If you can't find your way back, raise your hand and one of the staff will bring you back."

[media2.riverfronttimes.com image 850x565]


If you get to the dragon put you e gone too far. Remember "dohaerys" means "chill out, bro!" in dragon.
 
BigChad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA:

"Currently stuffed to the gills with Lamborghinis..."

Tell us the person that wrote the article doesn't know cars without telling us they don't know cars.

There's only one Lamborghini pictured.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I was not overwhelmed until the Lamborghini room.


The fake copper woodwork almost ruined my erection until I saw the two post lift. Then it came back.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even if I had the money to buy something like that I wouldn't. Way to much house.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: KarmicDisaster: I was not overwhelmed until the Lamborghini room.

The fake copper woodwork almost ruined my erection until I saw the two post lift. Then it came back.


I feel you.  I need hydraulics to keep mine off the ground too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I see all those marble counter tops and the only thing I can think of is my cats sliding off "WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"


Then the Lamborghinis won't be the only things leaving skid marks.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The staff has to be bused in?
 
trialpha
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Having watched a number of Youtube tours of super expensive places... boy, the location really makes the price. An equivalent mansion in somewhere people would actually want to live would be anywhere from $50-$100 million.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are those just glass bowls glued above the fireplace?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I very much like the TARDIS that becomes the garage.  That's about it.  But now I need to build a tardis room with a cyberman, can't zoom enough to see which type of cyberman they've got though.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm confused is this a listing for the entire state?  Otherwise what's with the price?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stevenvictx: Are those just glass bowls glued above the fireplace?


Pretty sure you're looking at Dale Chihuly glass sculpture or someone ripping him off.  Because as I scrolled through it caught my eye as the only color present in the entire house.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So Wendy and Marty finally got caught eh?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

