 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   BRING OUT YOUR MEDS. *clang* BRING OUT YOUR MEDS. *clang* BRING OUT YOUR MEDS *clang*   (abc7.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Pharmacology, Prescription drug, Food and Drug Administration, Drug Enforcement Administration, Medical prescription, LOS ANGELES, Drugs, Drug  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2022 at 10:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ninepence.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Parents and Pills
Youtube EbK-A-Oe-VY
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know if you can OD on hypertension meds, but I bet the diuretic would mess up your kidneys. I pity the fool that steals my prescription from the mailbox.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Too much $ to make off them oxys.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How much are they paying?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My parents taught me to clean my plate. There's poor, unmedicated kids in china or something.
 
Chevello
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, shiat. I have a vast quantity of my late wife's meds that could have gone to that. They should announce these things someplace other than Fark
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the sheriff in my county has a box at the sheriff's offices just for this and it is there 24/7/365.
maybe make a phone call and not wait 6 months.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is actually the stupidest shiat ever.  People should  be giving those meds to others. And that should not be illegal.  And most meds should be over the counter.  farking idiots
 
kp1230
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chevello: Well, shiat. I have a vast quantity of my late wife's meds that could have gone to that. They should announce these things someplace other than Fark


Check with your local hospitals or local drug stores. The hospital where I work has a receptacle in the retail pharmacy. The Walgreens near me has one, too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

natazha: I don't know if you can OD on hypertension meds, but I bet the diuretic would mess up your kidneys. I pity the fool that steals my prescription from the mailbox.


Like they can't google it? Wtf?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can't I just mail 'em with a bottle of crown to some random address in the south instead? They'll do more good there.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.