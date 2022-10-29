 Skip to content
(Las Vegas Sun)   The woman Helen Keller flew solo across the Atlantic to see has died   (lasvegassun.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
we will always love you amelia frank.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought she flew to Australia?
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: I thought she flew to Australia?


no, you are thinking of Anne Earhart.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm amazed she survived the concentration camp as Anne Frank died two months before their liberation. I have to make a point of watching the movie they made of her story last year.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: I'm amazed she survived the concentration camp as Anne Frank died two months before their liberation. I have to make a point of watching the movie they made of her story last year.


OMG is that true?
/now  I feel bad.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

goodluckwiththat: AirForceVet: I'm amazed she survived the concentration camp as Anne Frank died two months before their liberation. I have to make a point of watching the movie they made of her story last year.

OMG is that true?
/now  I feel bad.


No worries. One of numerous running Fark jokes includes mixing up Anne Frank, Helen Keller and Amelia Earhart. I don't know if someone made up a joke headline that originally include the mix up or someone actually confused them together in some serious post.

The linked article describing the woman who died was actually Anne Frank's best friend who also went to the camps with her. It's a great story I wasn't aware of. Same with the movie.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: goodluckwiththat: AirForceVet: I'm amazed she survived the concentration camp as Anne Frank died two months before their liberation. I have to make a point of watching the movie they made of her story last year.

OMG is that true?
/now  I feel bad.

No worries. One of numerous running Fark jokes includes mixing up Anne Frank, Helen Keller and Amelia Earhart. I don't know if someone made up a joke headline that originally include the mix up or someone actually confused them together in some serious post.

The linked article describing the woman who died was actually Anne Frank's best friend who also went to the camps with her. It's a great story I wasn't aware of. Same with the movie.


The humor on Fark around Anne Frank was never mean. And humor around sensitive subjects can be used to expose and shame mean people. Borat is an excellent example of this.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


R.I.P
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodluckwiththat: MrBallou: I thought she flew to Australia?

no, you are thinking of Anne Earhart.


The overalls lady?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She used to say of her large family: "This is my answer to Hitler," the Anne Frank Foundation said.

That was a nice thing to read at the end of the day.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helen Keller flew solo across the Atlantic to see

No, she became a carpenter, picked up her hammer and saw.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

andrewagill: goodluckwiththat: MrBallou: I thought she flew to Australia?

no, you are thinking of Anne Earhart.

The overalls lady?


I thought that was Betty Crocker
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet she did Nazi that coming.
 
Floki
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm glad subby clarified everything in the FARK headline. I'm always getting the Brontë sisters confused. 😉
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SBinRR: She used to say of her large family: "This is my answer to Hitler," the Anne Frank Foundation said.

That was a nice thing to read at the end of the day.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just reinforces; see a Nazi, punch a Nazi.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It must have been exposure to all that Radium.
 
buntz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They named the apartment building Tom Hanks lived in on Bosom Buddies after her!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: goodluckwiththat: AirForceVet: I'm amazed she survived the concentration camp as Anne Frank died two months before their liberation. I have to make a point of watching the movie they made of her story last year.

OMG is that true?
/now  I feel bad.

No worries. One of numerous running Fark jokes includes mixing up Anne Frank, Helen Keller and Amelia Earhart. I don't know if someone made up a joke headline that originally include the mix up or someone actually confused them together in some serious post.

The linked article describing the woman who died was actually Anne Frank's best friend who also went to the camps with her. It's a great story I wasn't aware of. Same with the movie.


Odd was just going over this with my daughter last night mixing in Harriet tubman..

End story was Helen Keller led the Jews and Egyptians under the great wall of China to see baby Jesus.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Odd headline when being best friends with Anne Frank seems like the far greater claim to fame.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was she the one interviewed in the recent Ken Burns doc?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kanye strikes again 😳
 
Gilligann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the foundation said in a statement. It did not give details or the cause of her death.

At 93 years old I'm going to guess she was rock climbing and lost her grip
 
