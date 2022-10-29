 Skip to content
(NPR)   "Yeah, we have DNA evidence, but we're not gonna test it." And that's how Maurice spent 38 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit   (npr.org) divider line
    Asinine, Los Angeles, Murder, California, Life imprisonment, Maurice Hastings, Cal State Los Angeles, Sexual intercourse, DNA  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three sets of justice:
1) rich
3) black
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw the dude's press conference on the local news yesterday. He mentioned that his mother died a few months ago...she didn't live to see him exonerated. :(

He also said that he wasn't bitter, and that he had had lobster with his family.

I felt like crying.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: I saw the dude's press conference on the local news yesterday. He mentioned that his mother died a few months ago...she didn't live to see him exonerated. :(

He also said that he wasn't bitter, and that he had had lobster with his family.

I felt like crying.


It is heartbreaking that our judicial system is so rigged and Black people in particular pay such a heavy price for it.

If you haven't yet read it, and are up for some gruesome history, The 1619 Project has a lot more of this. As a nation, we have failed on so many levels.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change


Prosecutors are hardly ever held accountable. They probably argued that since DNA testing wasn't used in 1988, they didn't need to test in 2000 and the conviction still counted. That's how they roll, otherwise they'd be re-trying cases in the courts forever.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The criminal justice system is supposed to be about protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty. It's a shame they only care about one of those words.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change

Prosecutors are hardly ever held accountable. They probably argued that since DNA testing wasn't used in 1988, they didn't need to test in 2000 and the conviction still counted. That's how they roll, otherwise they'd be re-trying cases in the courts forever.


Cops and DAs are there to get convictions. If the actual perp is nabbed that's just a bonus
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Lsherm: eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change

Prosecutors are hardly ever held accountable. They probably argued that since DNA testing wasn't used in 1988, they didn't need to test in 2000 and the conviction still counted. That's how they roll, otherwise they'd be re-trying cases in the courts forever.

Cops and DAs are there to get convictions. If the actual perp is nabbed that's just a bonus


some people may say this is cynical

as a lawyer, I say this is accurate.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Lsherm: eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change

Prosecutors are hardly ever held accountable. They probably argued that since DNA testing wasn't used in 1988, they didn't need to test in 2000 and the conviction still counted. That's how they roll, otherwise they'd be re-trying cases in the courts forever.

Cops and DAs are there to get convictions. If the actual perp is nabbed that's just bonus an accident


FTFM
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ZMugg: whither_apophis: Lsherm: eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change

Prosecutors are hardly ever held accountable. They probably argued that since DNA testing wasn't used in 1988, they didn't need to test in 2000 and the conviction still counted. That's how they roll, otherwise they'd be re-trying cases in the courts forever.

Cops and DAs are there to get convictions. If the actual perp is nabbed that's just bonus an accident

FTFM


FTF ... M?

/alts alts alts
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would they? They already "know" he's guilty /s
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As long as DA's run for re-election, if I'm a juror on a capital murder case I won't vote for the death penalty.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Lsherm: eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change

Prosecutors are hardly ever held accountable. They probably argued that since DNA testing wasn't used in 1988, they didn't need to test in 2000 and the conviction still counted. That's how they roll, otherwise they'd be re-trying cases in the courts forever.

Cops and DAs are there to get convictions. If the actual perp is nabbed that's just a bonus


They might think so. But their job is to try to get it right. Those who don't are not actually doing their job.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll say it again. You can't take back capital punishment, and stories like the article are not a rare occurrences.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The disturbing frequency of false convictions, and people exonerated after decades in prison, in this country are the biggest reason I oppose capital punishment, even for the most heinous crimes.

As much as a miscarriage of justice as it is, at least you can free a falsely-convicted innocent person serving a life sentence. Not much you can do to rectify a false conviction for a person who has been executed.
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lorelle: I saw the dude's press conference on the local news yesterday. He mentioned that his mother died a few months ago...she didn't live to see him exonerated. :(

He also said that he wasn't bitter, and that he had had lobster with his family.

I felt like crying.


Jesus.  I feel that when people have been f*cked over by the system, there's pressure to act like everything is OK.  The behavior reminds me of abuse victims.  Go along to get along, you know?
 
jimpapa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
38 years = $38 million in damages to be taken directly from D.A's budget.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change

Prosecutors are hardly ever held accountable. They probably argued that since DNA testing wasn't used in 1988, they didn't need to test in 2000 and the conviction still counted. That's how they roll, otherwise they'd be re-trying cases in the courts forever.


I've always seen it as completely effed up that DAs work with law enforcement. They build cases together. They should be separate and dispassionate, but instead they're teammates working to screw someone over.

Meanwhile, on the defense side, you have a random (OK, minority or poor) citizen that has an underfunded public defender, or no one.

I don't mind when obvious scumbags are convicted, but when questionable cases get rail-roaded-- that's not OK.

And by "obvious scumbags", I mean people who I was an actual juror for and found them guilty.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's roughly a million in missed wages, even working 38 years flipping burgers.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The people responsible for this should lose their freedom.

Maybe this shiat will happen a little less often when it's their ass that could end up in jail.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/08/an-epidemic-of-disbelief/592807/
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The people responsible for this should lose their freedom.

Maybe this shiat will happen a little less often when it's their ass that could end up in jail.


While it seems reasonable like a reasonable approach, the chance of that kind of law being adopted is low for the exact reason this happens in the first place. In that respect, it's not a viable solution.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change


Unfortunately the people withholding the  test are the ones in charge of distributing consequences
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Lorelle: I saw the dude's press conference on the local news yesterday. He mentioned that his mother died a few months ago...she didn't live to see him exonerated. :(

He also said that he wasn't bitter, and that he had had lobster with his family.

I felt like crying.

It is heartbreaking that our judicial system is so rigged and Black people in particular pay such a heavy price for it.

If you haven't yet read it, and are up for some gruesome history, The 1619 Project has a lot more of this. As a nation, we have failed on so many levels.


NO NO NO, I've been repeatedly assured by the GOP that CRT is NOT a thing.

It must be something else.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I am not pointing fingers; I am not standing up here a bitter man, but I just want to enjoy my life now while I have it."

It always amazes me to see how gracious people are when they get exonerated after decades of imprisonment. I'd be so farking angry that they wouldn't even be able to televise my press conference.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is why the Thin Blue Line/Blue Lives Matter is a joke, and the people who support it are idiots. Those who make up that line hold so much power, and are protected by so much of the apparatus, that they don't need outside support.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

medius: ZMugg: whither_apophis: Lsherm: eurotrader: The name of the person that blocked the DNA testing and at a minimum of a charge of official misconduct is needed. Until people are held accountable for bad acts it won't change

Prosecutors are hardly ever held accountable. They probably argued that since DNA testing wasn't used in 1988, they didn't need to test in 2000 and the conviction still counted. That's how they roll, otherwise they'd be re-trying cases in the courts forever.

Cops and DAs are there to get convictions. If the actual perp is nabbed that's just bonus an accident

FTFM

FTF ... M?

/alts alts alts


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was he also accused of being a gangster of love?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So he gets credit against a future murder?
First degree - 38 years against life
Second degree - even Stevens
Manslaughter?  Three or four of those.

Make it transferable in case he doesn't feel murdery.

Free market rules.  I did the time, so you can do the crime.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
22 farking years because some asswipe paper pusher said "eff you".

Undo every decision that asswipe ever made.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skinink: This is why the Thin Blue Line/Blue Lives Matter is a joke, and the people who support it are idiots. Those who make up that line hold so much power, and are protected by so much of the apparatus, that they don't need outside support.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
