(CNN)   "A Colorado train passenger looked out the window - and found a missing hiker"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Search and rescue, Narrow gauge railway, Colorado train passenger, San Juan Mountains, San Juan County, Colorado, Rescue, New Mexico, rescue operation  
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Durango and Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad is one of the most worthwhile trips you can do. I did it over 30 years ago and it's still one of my best memories.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

It's even better if you stop and backpack into a Chicago basin for a few nights.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why I never request a window seat; too much responsibility.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When i moved west, everyone greeted me with stories of tourists dying in various ways. One of my first purchases was a satellite enabled emergency beacon.

That was stolen this summer so I got the new iPhone with the satellite feature. Which comes online in November. So what did I do last weekend? Damn near fall down a rock slide in northern New Mexico. It's easy to get overconfident and do something dumb!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a lesson for all of us here: Never hike.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://sjma.org/chicago-basin-trip-planning/

Sitting in the open cars kind of sucks. Getting hit with embers is pretty whack.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It's incredible she survived," DeAnne Gallegos, a spokesperson for the San Juan County OEM, said of the hiker. "She had no food, very little water, no other survival gear. She only had shorts and a tank top and survived in 20-something degree weather."

Living in Colorado, I swear not a single week goes by without a story like this. People laugh at how much stuff I carry even on short, easy hikes, but I'll be damned if I'm going to die an easily preventable death out in the wilderness.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think I would've just closed my curtain and not said shiat. Cougars and bears needs food to.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

in 1981 I was living in Silverton first year of the Bradshaw train

the locals mooned the first train, enough so that they could spell out Welcome to Silverton with letters covering their butts and children for spaces
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
