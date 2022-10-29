 Skip to content
(Mental Floss)   Today's "what ever happened to?" article is about that relic of a simpler, more optimistic time: the World's Fair
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet no world's fair has made much of an impression on Americans since the 1964-65 event in New York City

Ah yes, the beginning of the Vietnam war. Truly a magical time.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In a world of boring and ugly architecture that's slapped together by the lowest bidder, you ask why we don't do architectural festivals any more?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Man was this a fun place....
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was replaced by numerous conventions, a constant news cycle, and ads masquerading as news.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: It was replaced by numerous conventions, a constant news cycle, and ads masquerading as news.


Yep. Regular international trade shows focused on various industries pretty much replaced it. Plus incredibly thorough reporting from said trade shows for the general public to see.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was actually at the one in Vancouver in '86
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The last one in the U.S., in 1984, lost millions. So why don't we see world's fairs or expos anymore?

A rare example of the answer immediately preceding the question.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: In a world of boring and ugly architecture that's slapped together by the lowest bidder, you ask why we don't do architectural festivals any more?


Ummm
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems like it would be pretty expensive to ship your building or skyscraper around the country just so you can temporarily show it off in a different city.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Too many serial killers skulking around.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._H._Holmes
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nothing happened to world fairs. There are plenty of world fairs, just not in the US since 1984. The US submitted a proposal for "Expo 2027" in Minneapolis.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you know where you won't hear that World Fairs are passe? At a Chautauqua.
 
R2112
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Henry Ford handed my dad a dime at the 1933-34 Worlds Fair in Chicago. Apparently a dime was a big farking deal because I heard that story often over the years. Also I was at the 1984 Worlds Fair in New Orleans, it sucked.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Expo 86 was a fun vacation from Spokane which had had one 12 years prior.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Expo 86 being in Vancouver of course
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Went to Spokane '74.  It was focused on the environment and recycling and that kinda stuff.  It was lower-key, but still memorable.  Australia's pavilion had a slowly revolving floor in the main room so you didn't have to walk, you just stood and it would bring you all 360o.  The USSR had a massive bust of Lenin to greet you at the entrance. IIRC, the US had kind of an open-air style to it, with a massive tarpaulin-type covering.
Seattle still has the Space Needle and the Monorail as reminders.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course the Expos are still around. They just moved to play out of DC these days.
 
R2112
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Too many serial killers skulking around.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._H._Holmes


That was an interesting read

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarwiOdrade: Nothing happened to world fairs. There are plenty of world fairs, just not in the US since 1984. The US submitted a proposal for "Expo 2027" in Minneapolis.


The next one is Expo 2025 in Osaka. This entire article is 'I don't see this happening in my country, therefore it doesn't exist at all' small-mindedness.
 
