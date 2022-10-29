 Skip to content
(YourTango)   Ebenezer Scrooge: Halloween Edition
20
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One HOA member, Karina

Is that like a super charged "Karen"?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes you are the asshole.  Give out cheaper candy if you can't afford it. Or fentanyl or toothbrushes
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is she asking for I.D.? Driver's license with their address on it?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Enjoy your flaming bag of poo
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want the poors getting any.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, you want to keep those who are insufficiently affluent from receiving your largesse, and you want to hire police to keep "those" kids out of the neighborhood.

The political story is written across this in bold Comic Sans.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I got the same problem only with heroine addicts. My stuff is way too good to just be giving it out to everybody.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Enjoy your flaming bag of poo


They'll never see it - the help will take care of it.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Regurgitated Reddit threads are my favorite.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: This year, she put a sign up in her yard that reads "Candy Only For Kids Living in the Rosewood Hills Neighborhood."

If you did something like that in Jersey when I was a kid that might have got your friggin' house burned down. Definitely vandalized. Possibly by me. Few would  have sympathized.

The rich neighborhood next door just gave out candy to everyone like everybody else. I guess that they didn't get the memo that holidays are only for your own kind. Their kids trick or treated at my house too, even my shiatty parents would never have cared what neighborhood the kids trick or treating from - they just liked the cute kids in costumes showing up all night.

All the kids from all the neighborhoods came out and walked around as many neighborhoods as we all could. How farking lame would it have been to just visit only our own small neighborhood? That lady is a farkin' toolbag.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: So, you want to keep those who are insufficiently affluent from receiving your largesse, and you want to hire police to keep "those" kids out of the neighborhood.

The political story is written across this in bold Comic Sans.


If I had written it as a satire it would have sounded "a bit on the nose".
 
gonegirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snort: Regurgitated Reddit threads are my favorite.


But they're all so definitely true!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh look, another fake reddit "AITA" story
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This happens in my neighborhood a good bit.  But because we have the good candy but because our neighborhood is in the city and doesn't completely suck.
I'm fine with the kids coming in. I'm not fine with the parents being assholes and driving up and down every block making the roads more hazardous for the kids out trick or treating.
Park your car, walk with your kids, and have a good night.  When you get tired from walking, that means you're done.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*not because we have good candy
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
globalnewscap.comView Full Size


NO SNICKERS WITHOUT PROPER I.D. !
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Metaphorically speaking burn down the whole area with the fugitive flames of Samhain. And may the fantasy of Michael Myers drag their severed heads to Crystal Lake and may piranhas eat their fake heads and may those fish get eat by Jaws and that shark blown up by teacher Trevor Garfield and pooped on by the crackhead in Menace II Society. The characters not the actors .then shot
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the same reason for why there is no national health care.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

functionisalwaystaken: This happens in my neighborhood a good bit.  But because we have the good candy but because our neighborhood is in the city and doesn't completely suck.
I'm fine with the kids coming in. I'm not fine with the parents being assholes and driving up and down every block making the roads more hazardous for the kids out trick or treating.
Park your car, walk with your kids, and have a good night.  When you get tired from walking, that means you're done.


Once. Me and my cousin hit the whole West Side and South Side And North Side.
Ended up with 25 pounds of candy.
 
