(MSN)   Now that Elon has assimilated Twitter, the enterprising journalists at the paper owned by one of Elon's chief rivals offers some alternatives for people to use. tl/dr: pickin's be slim   (msn.com) divider line
35
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*ctrl-f "Fark"*

0 results

spreadsheetsmadeeasy.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How about just don't replace it and use the time better?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fark need a twitter type app for all the left

After you sign a page that says you have to be a democrat and hate who we hate.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Fark is going to be the new twitter then instead of tweets and a bird it'd be nuts and a squirrel?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is going to be just like Bezo$ isnt it? Where the biggest detractors are also the biggest hypocrites and use the service every farking day of their lives.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I get along quite well without Twitter
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: fark need a twitter type app for all the left

After you sign a page that says you have to be a democrat and hate who we hate.


After all, hate and calling for death is okay when we do it.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bluesky Social.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The point of platforms like Twitter and Facebook is everyone is on them. If it's just a handful of people you already know then you might as well start a group chat. Which means the idea that we can use something like Twitter and have it be just like Twitter probably isn't going to happen. But that just means you should quit Twitter and find something else entirely to play with on your phone while pooping.
 
CyberKultist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Restricting my social media to Fark and random YouTube threads on channels with actually decent communities (yes, they do exist, amazingly) if the best decision I ever made.

10 years ago.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

odinsposse: The point of platforms like Twitter and Facebook is everyone is on them. If it's just a handful of people you already know then you might as well start a group chat. Which means the idea that we can use something like Twitter and have it be just like Twitter probably isn't going to happen. But that just means you should quit Twitter and find something else entirely to play with on your phone while pooping.


Everyone was on MySpace and tumbler at one point.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have created accounts on Mastodon and counter.social but haven't used them enough to offer an opinion.

Quite a few good people are taking a stand and refusing to let Elon's right wing pals chase them off Twitter, particularly before the election. They're staying, blocking ads, trolling him with those pictures he wishes he could erase from the Internet, etc. I do not know how long they can hold out before the rising tide of sewage eventually drowns everyone.
 
Number 216
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CyberKultist: Restricting my social media to Fark and random YouTube threads on channels with actually decent communities (yes, they do exist, amazingly) if the best decision I ever made.

10 years ago.


Oooooooo, edgy!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or you could help break the pattern, go nowhere and live a real life where people don't dump every banal tonight that passed through their head into a toxic cesspool.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xanadian: *ctrl-f "Fark"*

0 results

[spreadsheetsmadeeasy.com image 480x600]


It might not be a bad expansion for Drew to consider.  Paid verified accounts for companies, celebrities, public figures, or just as vanity accounts.  Let the rest go wild.  Call it 'FarkIt'.

Throw in a tab on regular Fark that posts the most popular new items in the last hour on an ongoing basis.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Or you could help break the pattern, go nowhere and live a real life where people don't dump every banal tonight that passed through their head into a toxic cesspool.


That's thought, dammit.

Auto-correct is in on the conspiracy.
 
Karne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KB202: How about just don't replace it and use the time better?


He unironically posted on Fark.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just don't get it. Is this really that big of a deal? Is Twatter really that big of a part of people's lives? So, a farking douchenozzle buys up the company and appears to have opened up the floodgates that partially held the dipshiats at bay. You don't want to be a part of the dipshiat world so you leave. WTF is all this hype about?

I admit that I spend a lot of my day before and after work here on Fark, but damn man, just don't be a participant in it if you don't want to.

/boggle
//Messenger from Book of Faces is the only other social media thing I participate in
///Maybe I'm just old and I am not meant to "get it"
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nimbull: If Fark is going to be the new twitter then instead of tweets and a bird it'd be nuts and a squirrel?


Can you re-nut and subscribe?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You won't be able to.

With cable news and Fark's Politics tab, the fact is, we will not be able to prevent rubbernecking this incoming trainwreck.

We are in a clickbait world with a dopamine-straved brain.  We are Farked.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: stevenvictx: fark need a twitter type app for all the left

After you sign a page that says you have to be a democrat and hate who we hate.

After all, hate and calling for death is okay when we do it.


Its not dehumanizing when Farmers do it because reasons.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: stevenvictx: fark need a twitter type app for all the left

After you sign a page that says you have to be a democrat and hate who we hate.

After all, hate and calling for death is okay when we do it.


Its not dehumanizing when Farkers do it because reasons.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lytbeir: I just don't get it. Is this really that big of a deal? Is Twatter really that big of a part of people's lives? So, a farking douchenozzle buys up the company and appears to have opened up the floodgates that partially held the dipshiats at bay. You don't want to be a part of the dipshiat world so you leave. WTF is all this hype about?

I admit that I spend a lot of my day before and after work here on Fark, but damn man, just don't be a participant in it if you don't want to.

/boggle
//Messenger from Book of Faces is the only other social media thing I participate in
///Maybe I'm just old and I am not meant to "get it"


Seriously.  There is absolutely nothing else going on in life.  I know people that live and die by their Facebook feed.  They will spend time trying to get me to join, just so I can see pics and vids they have already texted me.  Just weird, but I assume it's the same with Twitter.

Short thread jack.  You gifted me TF some time back and I haven't seen you around to say THANKS!  It's always fun to sneak back there, but so time consuming.  Does any TFer get any work done IRL?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ridiculous. Twitter is not a source of news. It's for opinions, scams and stupidity.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I cant believe the amount of butt hurt this deal has caused.  Twitter has always been a sewer and somehow people think this is going to ruin it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Ridiculous. Twitter is not a source of news. It's for opinions, scams and stupidity.


So, kind of like the PolTab?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not that hard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Way to link to an affiliate site which is why they recommend you sign up for everything under the sun.  Yes according to them it will take you 800 sites to replace Twitter.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was on Twitter for a bit years ago.  Just wasn't that useful to me.  Anyone here find it indispensable?
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just spitballing'. Why not have a social media where you can't have more than 500 friends, no group can have more than 500 members. Spam, bots and simulposts are fought. Advertisers aren't restricted to 500, but have a different set of decency rules.
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Anyone here find it indispensable?


That's what Original thinks.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Lytbeir: I just don't get it. Is this really that big of a deal? Is Twatter really that big of a part of people's lives? So, a farking douchenozzle buys up the company and appears to have opened up the floodgates that partially held the dipshiats at bay. You don't want to be a part of the dipshiat world so you leave. WTF is all this hype about?

I admit that I spend a lot of my day before and after work here on Fark, but damn man, just don't be a participant in it if you don't want to.

/boggle
//Messenger from Book of Faces is the only other social media thing I participate in
///Maybe I'm just old and I am not meant to "get it"

Seriously.  There is absolutely nothing else going on in life.  I know people that live and die by their Facebook feed.  They will spend time trying to get me to join, just so I can see pics and vids they have already texted me.  Just weird, but I assume it's the same with Twitter.

Short thread jack.  You gifted me TF some time back and I haven't seen you around to say THANKS!  It's always fun to sneak back there, but so time consuming.  Does any TFer get any work done IRL?


You're welcome for the TF. I actually kinda forget that I have them to use and rarely remember who I give them to. It is pretty much always because you said something that struck me really funny or smart.

I pretty much don't have a life. No biggie, that's on me. But I just can't see what all these people are after when they deliberately inject so much unnecessary drama into their lives. So I guess the Twatter, Reedit, and Facebook type of things just make little sense to me. I see that they have the ability to let long distance folks stay connected and all, but why go all " hmmm I'm not sure if I have enough stress and unnecessary bullshiat going on right now. Lemme go inline and find some extra." LOL

/maybe it's that FOMO crap?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's all about advertising ultimately.

Too bad good non-profits are stuck with Facebook for cheap webpage alternatives, and Twitter for news releases.
 
