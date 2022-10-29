 Skip to content
(CNN)   How to say nope to the rope   (cnn.com) divider line
23
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1: Don't go where the cobras are.
2: Be a mongoose.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: 1: Don't go where the cobras are.
2: Be a mongoose.


3. Run away if you see a bald metallic looking guy and his generically Eastern European looking Dom girlfriend hanging out.

/Cuz knowing is half the battle!
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: 1: Don't go where the cobras are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not be Cleopatra.  Oh, that was an Asp.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A reared-up cobra can be easily slapped out of harm's way.
You just have to be quick about it.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Soap?

Dope?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: A reared-up cobra can be easily slapped out of harm's way.
You just have to be quick about it.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this is why i live where the air hurts my face in winter.

///i live in canada. never seen a cobra.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cut it in half
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Sucking out the poison" is just an excuse to get oral sex before they die. I'm not falling for that a fifth time.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You distract it with one of flutes that the snake charmers use in those old racist cartoons.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: 3. Run away if you see a bald metallic looking guy and his generically Eastern European looking Dom girlfriend hanging out.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

...but what if that's my thing?

\not really my thing
\\but you'd be foolish to say no
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Sucking out the poison" is just an excuse to get oral sex before they die. I'm not falling for that a fifth time.


/aw you are no fun
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was led to believe that knowing is half of the solution.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

invictus2: Ragin' Asian: "Sucking out the poison" is just an excuse to get oral sex before they die. I'm not falling for that a fifth time.

/aw you are no fun


If they could speak, the other four corpses would disagree.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only an average of five people die a year of venomous snakebites in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You're more likely to die of a heart attack when you see the bill for the antivenin.

$17,000 a vial in the US
$100 a vial in Mexico

https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/04/try-not-to-get-bitten-by-a-snake-it-could-cost-you-143000/
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just try to avoid Johnny Lawrence as much as possible.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

potierrh: Devolving_Spud: 1: Don't go where the cobras are.

[Fark user image 639x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aww. That cute snake in the link needs a hat.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stay out of the White House press room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The article's headline gives us two choices. I will opt for choice two, which is avoid a bite all together.

Thank you.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: cut it in half
[i.ytimg.com image 602x338]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
