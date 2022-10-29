 Skip to content
(Twitter)   How many days will this tweeter manage to hang on before Sir Edgelord Thinskin Freezepeach bans him?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Trolling champion 🏆
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good work. However keep in mind how insidious her and Epstein were in attaching to any and all with wealth and influence. That concentration of capital ensures elevation above the law for anyone who is white, male, and xtian, no matter what they do (see TFG).

The existence of billionaires undercuts the rule of law and democracy -they're little autocrat princes. This private pedophile club is just the most recently visible part of the vast sickness and depravity their wealth and eager sycophants otherwise screen.

If all their dirty laundry were aired a third of the population will still defend them even as the rest of us head to Home Depot to purchase guillotine materials. You'll see them in this thread. Scary stuff for folks who align with democracy and law.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I envision Musk making this hellscape so hellscapey he tries to bait some liberal billionaire/group to buy up twitter and save him from his mistake.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

He overpaid for a company that doesn't make money, is bleeding its biggest users, and he closed the deal with debt not cash. He's farked.


He overpaid for a company that doesn't make money, is bleeding its biggest users, and he closed the deal with debt not cash. He's farked.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

He just needs a sucker.... I'll give him credit- he can sell bullshiat well


He just needs a sucker.... I'll give him credit- he can sell bullshiat well
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Financially, this has already happened via the Paradise/Panama/Pandora papers. And nothing happened. Because they're the ones with all the power and us regular mooks have none.


Financially, this has already happened via the Paradise/Panama/Pandora papers. And nothing happened. Because they're the ones with all the power and us regular mooks have none.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody should tweet this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Could he be trying to deliberately tank the company so he could declare bankruptcy?

//I'm honestly not sure if that's how bankruptcy law works

He overpaid for a company that doesn't make money, is bleeding its biggest users, and he closed the deal with debt not cash. He's farked.


Could he be trying to deliberately tank the company so he could declare bankruptcy?

//I'm honestly not sure if that's how bankruptcy law works
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obtw, has the account that tracks his private jet been banned?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If Saudi wealth is tied up in that, do you think he survives bankruptcy in one piece?

He overpaid for a company that doesn't make money, is bleeding its biggest users, and he closed the deal with debt not cash. He's farked.

Could he be trying to deliberately tank the company so he could declare bankruptcy?

//I'm honestly not sure if that's how bankruptcy law works


If Saudi wealth is tied up in that, do you think he survives bankruptcy in one piece?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk will probably sell Twitter to Putin.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice that they are not tweeting THE OTHER Elon picture. The one where he looks like a colossal colostomy bag.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I do think one of the guys who was being tracked sold his jet


I do think one of the guys who was being tracked sold his jet
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're going to have to be more specific there.


You're going to have to be more specific there.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oooooo...two people stood near each other at some event....ooooo.....
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is the joke. He always looks like a colossal colostomy bag.

But...there are pictures where that particular look is more...prominent.

/ or that shows that he's balding

You're going to have to be more specific there.


That is the joke. He always looks like a colossal colostomy bag.

But...there are pictures where that particular look is more...prominent.

/ or that shows that he's balding
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's the most basic description of the photo, yes.


That's the most basic description of the photo, yes.
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GM temporarily suspends advertising on Twitter following Musk takeover (cnbc.com)

If more and more advertisers jump on the bandwagon, and constant blasting photos of Elon & Trump with Epstein & Maxwell... and whatnot.. it will be entertaining to watch it burn to the ground.
 
vonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I found elons fark account


I found elons fark account
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Trolling champion 🏆


I nominate Jack:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude thought he bought the next WeChat but ended up being MySpace.

Oops!
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Already happened, if only by proxy.


Already happened, if only by proxy.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Are you allowed to make body comments about sex offenders?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Good work. However keep in mind how insidious her and Epstein were in attaching to any and all with wealth and influence. That concentration of capital ensures elevation above the law for anyone who is white, male, and xtian, no matter what they do (see TFG).

The existence of billionaires undercuts the rule of law and democracy -they're little autocrat princes. This private pedophile club is just the most recently visible part of the vast sickness and depravity their wealth and eager sycophants otherwise screen.

If all their dirty laundry were aired a third of the population will still defend them even as the rest of us head to Home Depot to purchase guillotine materials. You'll see them in this thread. Scary stuff for folks who align with democracy and law.


All power corrupts.  Allow no one to own it.  It can be equally abuse as neglected.

Only those with wisdom and maturity should be allowed to manage it.  And when they show a lack, have it taken back from them easily.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ham Sandvich: SVC_conservative: I envision Musk making this hellscape so hellscapey he tries to bait some liberal billionaire/group to buy up twitter and save him from his mistake.

He overpaid for a company that doesn't make money, is bleeding its biggest users, and he closed the deal with debt not cash. He's farked.


I was amazed Twitter was still around in 2012, it always seemed like one of those gimmicky-dotcoms-ending-in-r that were so popular in the mid-2000s. Pretty sure Trump was the only thing that kept it alive after that. It seems like there's occasionally some groundbreaking live tweet from a war zone that's actually interesting, but 90% of the site is crypto spambots and washed up celebrities whining at eachother.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to tweet the location of his private jet, questioning if he's pulling his little cock out for female employees. Then note how many horse farms might be nearby... or underage runaways in the case of the Ghislaine Maxwell pic.

YOU'RE ONLY SPECULATING NOT ACCUSING!
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I notice that they are not tweeting THE OTHER Elon picture. The one where he looks like a colossal colostomy bag.


Do you realize how little that narrows it down?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest that we make a competing website and name it "titter". Boobies welcome.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Good work. However keep in mind how insidious her and Epstein were in attaching to any and all with wealth and influence. That concentration of capital ensures elevation above the law for anyone who is white, male, and xtian, no matter what they do (see TFG).


Most people grow out of faking a personality to fit in during high school. Conservativism is a developmental disorder.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lying.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: [Fark user image image 425x523]


Whoa whoa, if the costume includes the generational wealth and billions in government subsidies then I will buy it for sure. It's a lot better than the red nylon stockings that came with mine.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hope he sees this


I hope he sees this
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



She does have an impressive rack.

Too bad about all the pedophile, and human trafficking querks.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She doesn't have an impressive strapless bra though


She does have an impressive rack.

Too bad about all the pedophile, and human trafficking querks.


She doesn't have an impressive strapless bra though
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or AT&T.  Where all things go to die.


Or AT&T.  Where all things go to die.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Good work. However keep in mind how insidious her and Epstein were in attaching to any and all with wealth and influence. That concentration of capital ensures elevation above the law for anyone who is white, male, and xtian, no matter what they do (see TFG).

The existence of billionaires undercuts the rule of law and democracy -they're little autocrat princes. This private pedophile club is just the most recently visible part of the vast sickness and depravity their wealth and eager sycophants otherwise screen.

If all their dirty laundry were aired a third of the population will still defend them even as the rest of us head to Home Depot to purchase guillotine materials. You'll see them in this thread. Scary stuff for folks who align with democracy and law.


The 2/3 would end up with guillotine parts in their shed because nobody ever finishes a project.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.redd.itView Full Size


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Everybody should tweet this one:
[Fark user image 680x453]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey now, who bought MySpace? Oh, yeah, News Corp. did! They're still have lots of money to waste. They'd even be approved by conservatives!

Or AT&T.  Where all things go to die.


Hey now, who bought MySpace? Oh, yeah, News Corp. did! They're still have lots of money to waste. They'd even be approved by conservatives!
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: [Fark user image image 275x183]


That tears it. I won't vote for Bill Clinton ever again, or sign up for his social media site!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sounds like a plan to destroy twitter.

Wait. What if ...

He overpaid for a company that doesn't make money, is bleeding its biggest users, and he closed the deal with debt not cash. He's farked.


Sounds like a plan to destroy twitter.

Wait. What if ...
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there weren't any other important people at Chelsea Clinton's wedding that stood near her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're just jealous of people who work hard and are successful - you libs just want a handout.  Disgusting.

/how'd I do?

The existence of billionaires undercuts the rule of law and democracy -they're little autocrat princes. This private pedophile club is just the most recently visible part of the vast sickness and depravity their wealth and eager sycophants otherwise screen.

If all their dirty laundry were aired a third of the population will still defend them even as the rest of us head to Home Depot to purchase guillotine materials. You'll see them in this thread. Scary stuff for folks who align with democracy and law.


You're just jealous of people who work hard and are successful - you libs just want a handout.  Disgusting.


/how'd I do?
 
