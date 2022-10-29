 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 248 of WW3: Russia says mobilisation of reserves is over; power cuts hiat 4 million Ukrainians; Ukraine demands Iran stop arming Russia with drones. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Belarus, Russia's defence minister, Belarusian individuals, World War II, air defence capabilities, US defence department, desperate effort  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two notices on today's post:

First, there are several readability adjustments to format. The most important is that the historical data month cumulative numbers have been shown only by quarter end dates. This has been done to reduce the number of columns (and thus the horizontal spacing), and thus increase the apparent font size. I've also switched fonts to a more readable Ariel. Row height has been increased a little.

Second, there is an error on the original source document. On that document, "artillery" shows a cumulative number of 1,708 and a daily number of 9 for the 29th. The cumulative number for the 28th is 1698. The increase should be 10, which is what the spreadsheet calculates. The spreadsheet does calculations based on the input of the day's cumulative numbers, and assumes that the cumulative number for the 29th is correct.

Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all.

Given the experiences ive had over last 12 hrs at this hospital im not going to make mor ing announcements, someone else feel free. There are good contributions out there.

Omg you guys will not believe the hospital story imma father_threadjack with today. I apologize in advance for it being completely off topic and submit myself to the mercy of Teh Mods. But I have to vent this as soon as I can get back upstairs to my hospital room and have a keyboard. So like in 3hrs when hopefully the smell is gone.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rumors that some Russian Navy in Crimea got blowed up real good. Can't wait for some official confirmation...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

incendi: Rumors that some Russian Navy in Crimea got blowed up real good. Can't wait for some official confirmation...


Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning all.

Given the experiences ive had over last 12 hrs at this hospital im not going to make mor ing announcements, someone else feel free. There are good contributions out there.

Omg you guys will not believe the hospital story imma father_threadjack with today. I apologize in advance for it being completely off topic and submit myself to the mercy of Teh Mods. But I have to vent this as soon as I can get back upstairs to my hospital room and have a keyboard. So like in 3hrs when hopefully the smell is gone.


That's one he'll of a teaser.

"Stick around folks for the next exciting and hilarious episode of Father_Jack's medical misadventures.  Coming to you live, as soon as the smell is gone."

"This episode will feature the brand new parody by  Weird AL of "The Thrill Is Gone". The song that was a #1 hit for B.B. King in 1970."
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Rumors that some Russian Navy in Crimea got blowed up real good. Can't wait for some official confirmation...


Apparently two ships got hit, Admiral Makarov and a minesweeper.  Russia is claiming they repelled the attack, so they're admitting it happened at least -- while cutting off all civilian surveillance feeds LOL.  "We have nothing to hide, but no, you cannot watch us either."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: Father_Jack: Good morning all.

Given the experiences ive had over last 12 hrs at this hospital im not going to make mor ing announcements, someone else feel free. There are good contributions out there.

Omg you guys will not believe the hospital story imma father_threadjack with today. I apologize in advance for it being completely off topic and submit myself to the mercy of Teh Mods. But I have to vent this as soon as I can get back upstairs to my hospital room and have a keyboard. So like in 3hrs when hopefully the smell is gone.

That's one he'll of a teaser.

"Stick around folks for the next exciting and hilarious episode of Father_Jack's medical misadventures.  Coming to you live, as soon as the smell is gone."

"This episode will feature the brand new parody by  Weird AL of "The Thrill Is Gone". The song that was a #1 hit for B.B. King in 1970."


"lettuce can kill you!"

"Well get back to that story in a moment..."
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: incendi: Rumors that some Russian Navy in Crimea got blowed up real good. Can't wait for some official confirmation...

Apparently two ships got hit, Admiral Makarov and a minesweeper.  Russia is claiming they repelled the attack, so they're admitting it happened at least -- while cutting off all civilian surveillance feeds LOL.  "We have nothing to hide, but no, you cannot watch us either."


Russia is claiming they repelled the attack, so they're admitting it happened at least -- while cutting off all civilian surveillance feeds LOL.  "We have nothing to hide, but no, you cannot watch us either."

To be fair to the russians, that's actually sensible - you don't want to give information to your enemy so that they may adjust their attacks
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its amazing that everything can be blamed on just one wacko, his tiny peen, and his weak forces. Seems strange that this has been held over our heads as the greatest threat for so long. Makes one wonder which one guy is responsible for that. Oh well.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning all.

Given the experiences ive had over last 12 hrs at this hospital im not going to make mor ing announcements, someone else feel free. There are good contributions out there.

Omg you guys will not believe the hospital story imma father_threadjack with today. I apologize in advance for it being completely off topic and submit myself to the mercy of Teh Mods. But I have to vent this as soon as I can get back upstairs to my hospital room and have a keyboard. So like in 3hrs when hopefully the smell is gone.


Very concerned, or very happy you just had a happy ending....
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This visit I didn't get lucky with the draw like I did last time, and got a "3er" room, instead of a "2er". The last room was great, right at the window overlooking the duck pond. Roommate was this quiet dude in his 50s, he'd make a few calls per day but was lucid, high much of the time (as I found out later, he had hella weed) and we completely coexisted. I liked him. He liked me. We liked each other.

This time I ended up in the 3er in the middle bed (like the middle seat on an airplane) sandwiched between two horrible people. One was a methadone addict guy in his 50s who was constantly on the phone and looked/acted like a junkie in recovery; shifty, puffy, skin looked liked coral. But he was kinda cool in a farked up way people can be when they've had really tough lives. He worked at the BASF plant and got acid splashed on his arm and lost most of its skin, it then got infected, and it ended up infecting his hip, so he was in for a hip replacement.

Other guy is this morbidly obese Badenser (from the province of Baden, henceforth MOB) who'd had his colon removed and had a bag on his navel. He talks like he's hard of hearing; always kinda too loud, and the two of them were always literally talking over me, arguing over the injustices of the situation here, complaining, etc. What sucked was at night. Junkie guy would fall asleep with his reading light on and his content streaming, so I kept having to wake him up to tell him to turn his shiat off so I could sleep. And he'd do it...but then wake up, turn it all back on, then go back to bed, rinse, repeat. Meanwhile MOB guy would stay up till 2am reading with his light on, and keep me up too, and then he'd turn off the light finally, and fall promptly asleep and start snoring like a drunken Bear with asthma inside of like 5seconds, and keep me up to. So since they were at other ends of the room, they didn't keep each other up, but me, in the middle, I was affected by both of them.

I was here 2 days before my surgery (it was postponed) so it really wasn't such a big deal, during the day I'd just leave and sit in the café or go outside, or plug in and talk to you guys with music blaring and tuned it all out. Then surgery day came, and Methodone Bro was released, so after they thoroughly cleaned his corner with disinfectant (when he left it look like an abandoned homeless camp; trash and papers and baggies and shiat everywhere), I took his spot by the windows, opened them all up, and it was just me and MOB. And he continued to annoy, but he was there and I was over here, and I had fresh air and we were just 2, so it was ok.

Then last night at midnight they wheel the new guy in. He's about 60, just got out of surgery. He's totally out of it and talking to himself unintelligibly. And then I place him: he was here when I was here last time, down the hall, and he would just call out to the nurses at all hours of the night "Hallo? HALLO!??!! HAAAALOOOO?!??!", totally demented, totally deranged, straight up off his tits crazy. And now he's right between me and MOB.

And he lacks the ability to be silent. And since he's old/demented, he cant really help it. But he cannot stop speaking in tongues. All night long. He'd sit up, lay down, sit up, back down. He kept ringing for the nurses, calling out for them, etc. I put in ear plugs, put on my noise cancelling JBLs over that, and then streamed "ocean sounds to sleep by" on youtube for the entire rest of the night. I could still hear it, but I could still mostly sleep, like that sleep you get on planes where you're dreaming but still vaguely aware of your surroundings and snap right out of it if you need to.

This morning baby doc comes in (all the "assistant docs" are <25yrs old here, fresh outta med school, and they're knowledgeable/educated (and sometimes hoooooot), but cmon they're barely over 20 so they have no experience and as I've learned over the course of this year, not really empowered to make tough calls. They answer the easy questions, communicate down the chain, but anything hard goes back up to their bosses, the Ober Ärzte. And guess? what its Saturday on the beginning of a long weekend, and there aren't any here till Wednesday.

"Wie geht es Ihnen" he asks me, hows it going.

"Ganz schlecht", I answer. Quite poorly.

"Are you in pain?"

"No, no, not at all", I reply. I haven't slept in 2 nights. Last night the man next to me was not able to remain silent and I think he's out of his mind. He needs to be moved elsewhere."

"Sorry cant, we're totally full."

"Ok then you need to release me early. At this point I am thru, I am just waiting for a few days to get a clean wound appt. on Monday and am to be released on Tuesday. Let me go today, and I'll come back on Tuesday for the wound check on Tuesday."

"Sorry cant, its too soon after surgery to let you go unless you leave against doctor's orders; you may do this but are you aware of the consequence of this?"

"Yes I am. Because this is Germany and the reason why everything works the way it does is due fundamentally to tax or insurance; if I leave against your advice, I then am no longer covered by insurance if anything happens (and I would have to pay it all like the US)."

His eyes shoot up and to the left as he considers my words, and answers "Maybe maybe not, but to be on the safe side, yes. Correct."

"So you can't move this guy, and you can't let me go home without me taking on unacceptable financial risk, and I have to spend the next 3 days next to these creatures*."    *note: paraphrasing

"Basically yes. But we will see what we can do over the course of the day", which I've come to learn in Germany means "go fark yourself".

Baby doc then goes to MOB, and MOB tells him the same thing I did in a far less cordial, professional way, and they Germanfight™  for 10 mins about it.

So after baby doc leaves, I'm sitting here, nomming my brekkie, considering the convo i've just had, and crazy guy strips out of his gown and is lying there naked on his bed, his huge gut and diabetic feet and everything else just hanging out and dangling about, ruining my appetite. He then sits up, and slowly turns his head left to right, staring at the wall in front of him like a sentry, scanning it, like that scene in T2 when Arnold the Terminator keeps watch and his head just slowly pivots as he keeps guard over John Connor.

And then he turns all the way to my direction, and locks eyes with me. He has these incredibly piercing clear blue eyes, not the kind of look you'd expect from a crazy person. And holding my gaze, he shiats the bed.

Slava Ukraina.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroParticle: [Fark user image image 425x643]


Nah, that wasn't a hard choice at all. Father_Jack delivers, and then some.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I look at the number of dead Russians, I realize that I have just recently watched a few of those deaths on YouTube. Just a horrible and amazing time we live in.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Recent comments that Vladimir Putin would land on the White House lawn in a UFO and punch Biden in the face were not in based in reality and bear no resemblance to the nature of the extraterrestrial forces at Russia's command. While it is true that UFOs and flying saucers do not currently represent a measurable amount of the Russian Air Force, it is an undeniable fact that Olga Olgavulva, the official Kremlin seer and psychic, has been in spiritual contact with the entity calling itself Zunar-J-5/9 Doric-4-7 who needs only $120,000 worth of gold to repair its space ship. Once the repairs are complete, the world will tremble at our cat-based UFO threat.

* Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's latest attempt at escape, by dressing in costume and informing the FSB agents guarding him that he was going trick-or-treating and would be right back, has been unfortunately and astoundingly successful. All residents of Moscow are asked to keep an eye out for a fat, five foot eight inches tall man dressed as 'Sexy Elon Musk' and to inform authorities upon any sighting. Honestly, if you see something like that, you call the police no matter who it is.

* Severus Snape has not been appointed admiral of the Black Sea Fleet, and Bilbo Baggins has not been assigned conservatorship of the roundabout in front of sixth street. These are both fictional characters, and have as much basis in reality as any of our plans for the invasion of Ukraine. *Pistol cocks* Uh, moving on.

* Vladimir Putin was not a founding member of the Christian hair metal band STRYPER and was not credited with playing the electric trombone on the lost album Hot Like Babushka. Anyone found in possession of this album will be shot.

* Today, on "Will it Blend? With Tom Dickson" the Blendtec Total Blender will attempt to blend three hundred Russian army conscripts, a BTR-70, the remains of an Su-34 ground attack aircraft after an attempted takeoff, and six rusted hulks that are all that remains of the former Soviet nuclear arsenal based in Vladivostok. Conclusion: Yes, it blends! You probably don't want to breathe that smoke, though.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Its amazing that everything can be blamed on just one wacko, his tiny peen, and his weak forces. Seems strange that this has been held over our heads as the greatest threat for so long. Makes one wonder which one guy is responsible for that. Oh well.


Poots can't get all the credit for killing Russia. Plenty of his cronies deserve to be shown the respect and consequences they do very richly deserve. I hope the cancer that are the oligarchs and the ruling "elite" swiftly kills Russia for good.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gott im Himmel!

Glad you're well but sorry you're in hell.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroParticle: [Fark user image 425x643]


BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!

perro porque no los dos?
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not the happy ending I was hoping for :P

On the plus side... I had my first day off in 3-4 weeks, so I am farking shiatfaced right now...

/you will endure FJ... deep breaths... and think of the happy wife going down on you to make sure you last long enough for her to get off too when you are finally released into the wild again...
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Not the happy ending I was hoping for :P

On the plus side... I had my first day off in 3-4 weeks, so I am farking shiatfaced right now...

/you will endure FJ... deep breaths... and think of the happy wife going down on you to make sure you last long enough for her to get off too when you are finally released into the wild again...


no, but hoped it made you laugh! :)

Thankfully, it falls under the kinds of traumatic events that make good stories afterwards.

Enjoy the booze man! <brofist>
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: AstroParticle: [Fark user image image 425x643]

Nah, that wasn't a hard choice at all. Father_Jack delivers, and then some.


Yep. I felt bad giving it a funny, but he had me in stitches. Poor Father_Jack.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AstroParticle: qorkfiend: AstroParticle: [Fark user image image 425x643]

Nah, that wasn't a hard choice at all. Father_Jack delivers, and then some.

Yep. I felt bad giving it a funny, but he had me in stitches. Poor Father_Jack.


you got me right back with that pic, i lolled. Made Crazy Naked Guy look at me.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did the Russkies run out of eligible men to send to die?
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wow.  You'd think they'd get MOB a cpap machine for the snoring.

I'm guessing they'll try to put a diaper on Mr Senility. Hope it at least stays on.

Good luck man.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: GrogSmash2: Not the happy ending I was hoping for :P

On the plus side... I had my first day off in 3-4 weeks, so I am farking shiatfaced right now...

/you will endure FJ... deep breaths... and think of the happy wife going down on you to make sure you last long enough for her to get off too when you are finally released into the wild again...

no, but hoped it made you laugh! :)

Thankfully, it falls under the kinds of traumatic events that make good stories afterwards.

Enjoy the booze man! <brofist>


I am... It's weird farking unwinding after 3 weeks.  I'm going to have an absolute biatch of a hangover, but that's the price we pay.

And just think... in a few weeks, you'll be (marginally) back on your pins... and can take out some long over due 'frustration' :)

We want details... :P

<brofist>
 
nquadroa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't want to copypasta fj post but thanks for the laugh this morning.

Hospital roommate are always the best...
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

incendi: Rumors that some Russian Navy in Crimea got blowed up real good. Can't wait for some official confirmation...


Sebastopol?
 
pd2001
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: And then he turns all the way to my direction, and locks eyes with me. He has these incredibly piercing clear blue eyes, not the kind of look you'd expect from a crazy person. And holding my gaze, he shiats the bed.

Slava Ukraina.

Slava Ukraina.


This is a totally relevant metaphor of the entire Ukraine war. You're Ukraine, the crazy old man is russia, and baby doc is NATO/EU.

Not an exact metaphor, but I really just wanted an excuse to draw the shiatting the bed parallel to russia.

Good morning, and it's good to hear you're at least in good spirits about it all.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I had a couple of difficult bed neighbors during my hospitalizations this year but nothing that bad, well except one but they moved me to another room after a few hours. That one was extremely obese and would be on the phone constantly and loudly begging people to visit him or bring him stuff from fast food restaurants, at one point threatening his daughter with death if she did not bring him a blizzard from Dairy Queen.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: AstroParticle: qorkfiend: AstroParticle: [Fark user image image 425x643]

Nah, that wasn't a hard choice at all. Father_Jack delivers, and then some.

Yep. I felt bad giving it a funny, but he had me in stitches. Poor Father_Jack.

you got me right back with that pic, i lolled. Made Crazy Naked Guy look at me.


Best not to look back at him, especially if he's had another meal.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pd2001:
This is a totally relevant metaphor of the entire Ukraine war. You're Ukraine, the crazy old man is russia, and baby doc is NATO/EU.

Not an exact metaphor, but I really just wanted an excuse to draw the shiatting the bed parallel to russia.


well, they do seem to have done exactly that, and then some. Like they shat the bed, then set it on fire, and got back in it. 


Good morning, and it's good to hear you're at least in good spirits about it all.


i knee-scootered over to the supermarket just off the grounds of the hospital and bought some Pfälzer Rosé and 3 cans of Paulander Oktoberfest beer. So i have a ration for each of my three nights to hopefully help me sleep thru the cray cray but not enough to get Grogsmash rekt or anything.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OK... I'm officially shiatfaced after... 12 hours of drinking?  I'm calling it.

May you endure you endure the dementia FJ:P

/GS2 out
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let's all stare at FJ's post and poop in our beds in solidarity.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Let's all stare at FJ's post and poop in our beds in solidarity.


Is the couch okay?

Easier to ask forgiveness than permission, I suppose.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FJ, I am going to watch Brazil in solidarity with your situation.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: And holding my gaze, he shiats the bed.

Slava Ukraina.

Slava Ukraina.



Coprophilia won't help the Ukrainians the way the Heinies think it will.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Its amazing that everything can be blamed on just one wacko, his tiny peen, and his weak forces. Seems strange that this has been held over our heads as the greatest threat for so long. Makes one wonder which one guy is responsible for that. Oh well.


But enough about Trump.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: AstroParticle: [Fark user image 425x643]

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!

perro porque no los dos?


Fine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: Admiral Makarov


Didn't that one get sunk this past summer?
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AstroParticle: Father_Jack: AstroParticle: [Fark user image 425x643]

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!

perro porque no los dos?

Fine.
[Link][Fark user image image 425x612]


Reddit: Apparently confirmed by Wagner telegram group
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I apologize to everyone in the thread. I will eventually remember to edit down the long-ass posts of people I reply to.
 
nquadroa
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Too-Tall: I apologize to everyone in the thread. I will eventually remember to edit down the long-ass posts of people I reply to.


We've all done it. At least you didn't shiat the bed!
 
