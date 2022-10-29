 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(12News Phoenix)   If you find a business illegally connected to the power grid, you might also end up finding a hidden stash of guns, drugs, and money   (12news.com) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, 61-year-old woman, Maricopa County, Arizona, Police, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives, Phoenix, Arizona, Coroner, Pinal County, Arizona, Yuma County, Arizona  
•       •       •

852 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2022 at 10:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Crafting with mom...

A hidden, underground lair.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's two GOP voters off the rolls for this year.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage"

I, I mean, why is, what?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like someone was watching a bit too much of Breaking Bad.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I dunno, looks legit to me.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
36 firearms
1 lb of methamphetamine
1 oz of cocaine
½ oz of psylocibin mushrooms
200 narcotic pill capsules
$240,000 US currency
Gold and silver ($700,000 value)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were any lawyers involved?

/obscure?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and cylinders of compressed gases..."

So, that big air compressor? Or the can of what looks like WD-40? Or propane cylinders for what looks like a camp stove?

These idjits deserve to go down for stealing a few dollars worth of power after spending probably several tens of thousands (if not into six figures) building their tri-level underground bunker, but I really doubt that they were also making bombs/chemical weapons down there too (way too cluttered, bomb makers tend to be really fussy for a good reason).

With all that cash and gold, these twits we're probably just survivalists/preppers.  That they might have gotten away with (after paying a big fine for the power theft), however, also having a pound of meth makes all those valuables eligible to be confiscated.  Brilliant plan, simply brilliant...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Were any lawyers involved?

/obscure?


He was having a pina colada at Trader Vic's
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: "and cylinders of compressed gases..."

So, that big air compressor? Or the can of what looks like WD-40? Or propane cylinders for what looks like a camp stove?

These idjits deserve to go down for stealing a few dollars worth of power after spending probably several tens of thousands (if not into six figures) building their tri-level underground bunker, but I really doubt that they were also making bombs/chemical weapons down there too (way too cluttered, bomb makers tend to be really fussy for a good reason).

With all that cash and gold, these twits we're probably just survivalists/preppers.  That they might have gotten away with (after paying a big fine for the power theft), however, also having a pound of meth makes all those valuables eligible to be confiscated.  Brilliant plan, simply brilliant...


An ounce of cocaine. Okay personal use.

A pound of meth! I mean I've never done it nor anybody who has, but that seems like production and/or trafficking.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yo lemme get that m1a tho.  i promise ill give it a good, loving home.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BUILD THAT WAL..... oh wait
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does it take a year to investigate whether someone is operating an illegal electric hookup?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those a couple of Henry rifles?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 850x477]

BUILD THAT WAL..... oh wait


Build it, plox. The Mexicans will still climb over or tunnel under, but these things will not get into Mexico, and that's what counts
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's with cracked out white people in their obsession with bunkers?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Recoil Therapy: "and cylinders of compressed gases..."

So, that big air compressor? Or the can of what looks like WD-40? Or propane cylinders for what looks like a camp stove?

These idjits deserve to go down for stealing a few dollars worth of power after spending probably several tens of thousands (if not into six figures) building their tri-level underground bunker, but I really doubt that they were also making bombs/chemical weapons down there too (way too cluttered, bomb makers tend to be really fussy for a good reason).

With all that cash and gold, these twits we're probably just survivalists/preppers.  That they might have gotten away with (after paying a big fine for the power theft), however, also having a pound of meth makes all those valuables eligible to be confiscated.  Brilliant plan, simply brilliant...

An ounce of cocaine. Okay personal use.

A pound of meth! I mean I've never done it nor anybody who has, but that seems like production and/or trafficking.


Oh, I agree (they had to finance their bunker somehow).  My point, badly made, was that the cops didn't need to crank up the fear mongering in their press release when there was already enough there (the meth) to make it a really bad day for those clowns.

/and if they were making it on site, all the chemicals and equipment probably would have been mentioned too
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Are those a couple of Henry rifles?


Probably modern reproductions, but yeah they look like it.

I'm trying to figure out what the SKS to the right of the Yugo SKS is/where it's from.  It almost looks like an Albanian one but those are somewhat rare.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: "and cylinders of compressed gases..."

So, that big air compressor? Or the can of what looks like WD-40? Or propane cylinders for what looks like a camp stove?

These idjits deserve to go down for stealing a few dollars worth of power after spending probably several tens of thousands (if not into six figures) building their tri-level underground bunker, but I really doubt that they were also making bombs/chemical weapons down there too (way too cluttered, bomb makers tend to be really fussy for a good reason).

With all that cash and gold, these twits we're probably just survivalists/preppers.  That they might have gotten away with (after paying a big fine for the power theft), however, also having a pound of meth makes all those valuables eligible to be confiscated. Brilliant plan, simply brilliant...


You haven't been paying attention. Cops can just take the money and you can try to get it back later... with the disadvantage that you no longer have money to pay lawyers.

Why in the hell would you store gold and silver (and also your largest asset based on the list) with all your other stuff? Those are two things the you can safely bury in a secret remote location for centuries.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Time for an Arizona tag?
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's pretty amazing really.  If they had used some of that nearly million dollars worth of cash and gold to buy some solar panels, an inverter/rectifier system, and some battery banks, they never would've been found.  $50K would have made sure that the authorities never had a reason to scrutinize them to begin with.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: Time for an Arizona tag?


Nah.  Ground here is dry enough that bunkers don't immediately start decaying as soon as they're buried.  If there was muskeg here and someone tried this in that sort of climate, then possibly.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Why in the hell would you store gold and silver (and also your largest asset based on the list) with all your other stuff? Those are two things the you can safely bury in a secret remote location for centuries.


Unless you're a vampire, you are unlikely to find it practical to bury your money for centuries.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: What's with cracked out white people in their obsession with bunkers?


It's a Hitler thing.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Recoil Therapy: "and cylinders of compressed gases..."

So, that big air compressor? Or the can of what looks like WD-40? Or propane cylinders for what looks like a camp stove?

These idjits deserve to go down for stealing a few dollars worth of power after spending probably several tens of thousands (if not into six figures) building their tri-level underground bunker, but I really doubt that they were also making bombs/chemical weapons down there too (way too cluttered, bomb makers tend to be really fussy for a good reason).

With all that cash and gold, these twits we're probably just survivalists/preppers.  That they might have gotten away with (after paying a big fine for the power theft), however, also having a pound of meth makes all those valuables eligible to be confiscated. Brilliant plan, simply brilliant...

You haven't been paying attention. Cops can just take the money and you can try to get it back later... with the disadvantage that you no longer have money to pay lawyers.

Why in the hell would you store gold and silver (and also your largest asset based on the list) with all your other stuff? Those are two things the you can safely bury in a secret remote location for centuries.


it sounds like they own the storage facility that they built this at.  If there hadn't been drugs involved then they probably could've claimed that they don't trust banks and this was how they chose to securely store their profits and wealth.  They might then have to pay the tax-man for income over the years where they claimed the money was earned, but that would be better than losing it entirely to civil asset forefeiture.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Are those a couple of Henry rifles?


Looks like one Henry and what looks like an 1866 Winchester. As mentioned by another poster, probably reproductions.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What if you notice one of your toes is illegally connected to the power grid?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 36 firearms
1 lb of methamphetamine
1 oz of cocaine
½ oz of psylocibin mushrooms
200 narcotic pill capsules
$240,000 US currency
Gold and silver ($700,000 value)

[Fark user image image 273x164]


What? No fentanyl, in an amount that could kill 400 million people, twice
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Sleeper_agent: Why in the hell would you store gold and silver (and also your largest asset based on the list) with all your other stuff? Those are two things the you can safely bury in a secret remote location for centuries.

Unless you're a vampire, you are unlikely to find it practical to bury your money for centuries.


Yeah.  Around $34,000 in 1913 had the buying power of what $1,000,000 has today.

If you buried $34,000 in cash in 1913, you probably wouldn't even be able to buy a good new car with that money today.

Gold of course would be another matter.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the shiat has hiat the fan
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
a hidden stash of guns, drugs, and money

Shoot, a fella could start a pretty good Warren Zevon tribute band with all of that.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Sleeper_agent: Why in the hell would you store gold and silver (and also your largest asset based on the list) with all your other stuff? Those are two things the you can safely bury in a secret remote location for centuries.

Unless you're a vampire, you are unlikely to find it practical to bury your money for centuries.


What exactly do you think sleeper agent means?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I were rich, I'd look forward to bidding in that property at the police auction. Three story underground storage area?  That's lair material.

Of course there's probably a decommissioned Titan II site nearby.  The air force makes the best lairs.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: "and cylinders of compressed gases..."

So, that big air compressor? Or the can of what looks like WD-40? Or propane cylinders for what looks like a camp stove?


I see what might be a fire extinguisher behind the little folding step stool. Maybe they also had an oxy/acetylene rig.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: lizaardvark: Sleeper_agent: Why in the hell would you store gold and silver (and also your largest asset based on the list) with all your other stuff? Those are two things the you can safely bury in a secret remote location for centuries.

Unless you're a vampire, you are unlikely to find it practical to bury your money for centuries.

What exactly do you think sleeper agent means?


Preppers?
Dollars will be useless.  Everyone will carry gold and silver for transactions and it will be safe to do so because everyone respects everyone else.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Recoil Therapy: "and cylinders of compressed gases..."

So, that big air compressor? Or the can of what looks like WD-40? Or propane cylinders for what looks like a camp stove?

I see what might be a fire extinguisher behind the little folding step stool. Maybe they also had an oxy/acetylene rig.


Underground? I guess that's in keeping with their other madness. I keep all of my explosive gases in well-ventilated (aka shoddily constructed) out buildings away from the house.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maricopa County CHECK
Bunker CHECK
Way way more guns than they can use CHECK
Precious metals CHECK
Drugs CHECK
Living in Mom's basement? CHECK


So, I want to see more inside the bunker! What was all the power being used for? Grow op? What are the gasses? If anything happened, they would just burn up inside that bunker.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: It's pretty amazing really.  If they had used some of that nearly million dollars worth of cash and gold to buy some solar panels, an inverter/rectifier system, and some battery banks, they never would've been found.  $50K would have made sure that the authorities never had a reason to scrutinize them to begin with.


Thank you! I'm impressed as hell! The thread is making all these terrible assumptions about the persons but I'm all like OMG, daddy want!

While searching the property, MCSO detectives found a large underground bunker consisting of several conex and semi-truck boxes stacked together to construct a three-level building equipped with scissor jack elevators and tunnel ladder systems.

A 3 story bunker?!?!?! With elevators and tunnels?! Omfg

Fark user imageView Full Size



Maaaaaan, I don't care about your politics or religion, but if you don't want a private stash of guns and drugs, a million dollars in cash and gold and Pablo Escobar meets the last Rambo movie type of tunnelling and gear, then I question your definition of freedom, my good friend. I'd have food and fuel stores, a couple petabytes of hd movies and isos of games, too. Of course a gun mill and a garden. That's a zombie bunker! That's a ww3 bunker! That's fricking amazing. A million dollars, too? Methheads or not, that is impressive AF!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kb7rky: Were any lawyers involved?

/obscure?


Uhhh... no. That's right smack dab in the wheelhouse for the Fark demographic, aka "old". 😄
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.