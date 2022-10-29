 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The odds of this happening are one in 331 billion. And yet it did   (nypost.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Everything is possible within the realm of probabilities.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The truly dangerous objects, those large enough to cause regional or global catastrophe when they hit, may appear once every few hundred thousand years. Therefore, the chance that such an object will hit us in any given year is roughly 1 in 300,000 -- nothing to lose sleep over.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"That's 1 in 331 billion chance," Harvard statistics professor Mark Glickman told The Post.

Wrong. Each drawing stands on its own. Each it's own probabilty. Just as likely to be the same numbers, same numbers -1, same numbers +/-x.

Harvard, pfftt. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go plop $20 on powerball.

/GED in cypherin'
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something is terribly wrong with this space time continuum.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Robert De Niro and John Bloom in Casino (1995)
Youtube v0fI_HS79NA
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PreMortem: "That's 1 in 331 billion chance," Harvard statistics professor Mark Glickman told The Post.

Wrong. Each drawing stands on its own. Each it's own probabilty. Just as likely to be the same numbers, same numbers -1, same numbers +/-x.

Harvard, pfftt. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go plop $20 on powerball.

/GED in cypherin'


Hopefully, you're just joking, butt...

Assume 100 unique balls, no repeats.
Once you've selected 5 balls and returned them to the hopper, the chance of selecting the same balls again (order not important) is
(5/100)*(4/99)*(3/98)*(2/97)*(1/96), or about 1 in 75 million. If you decide order is important for any of them (like its important for the powerball but not the rest of the numbers) your probability goes even lower.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because that's what God does.

When you see a unexpected occurrence, rather than trying to examine or explain, assign mystical properties. It's so darned easy! Do it for anything!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: [YouTube video: Robert De Niro and John Bloom in Casino (1995)]


Well that's different. A lottery is just random. Slots are designed not to win.

/actually the design of slots is evil and addictive in so so many ways
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: kudayta: [YouTube video: Robert De Niro and John Bloom in Casino (1995)]

Well that's different. A lottery is just random. Slots are designed not to win.

/actually the design of slots is evil and addictive in so so many ways


Yeah, yeah, I just wanted an excuse to post a scene from Casino.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never tell me the odds.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you've got yourself a lottery scam.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

331 billion to one shot, doc.  331 billion to one!
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying that someone is fixing numbers, but if this happened and I was overseeing it I'd start an investigation to look into odd patterns of winnings in this lottery.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Or, you've got yourself a lottery scam.


I agree.  this is the correct answer.  someone farked up.  follow the money or just let it go.  maybe it was laziness on the ball pullers part.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming the machine was locked down and is currently being thoroughly examined. Those kinds of odds warrant a very, very in depth examination.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In total, 52 people took home the first prize of $715 each during the evening drawing Thursday. There were no first-prize winners for the afternoon drawing. The total prize pool was $37,000.

How does that compare with the usual number of winners in the "match 5"?  It didn't say, but I'm wondering if the number is noticeably higher specifically because you get a cohort of people that rationalize their number selection for the evening game based on the afternoon game.  Meaning, instead of coming up with their own picks, they figure they might as well just let the lottery pick for them by re-using the afternoon's Match 5 as their own play in the evening game.  The two draws are independent, so while having the same numbers get picked in both is extremely rare, it doesn't make your chances of winning in the evening any less than any other choice you might use.  There has to be a subset of people for whom that is their "strategy".

It'd be a little funny if that was a thing enough people did to make a measurable difference on the #of winners per draw, since it didn't increase their probability of winning but it did increase their probability of having a smaller prize in the event that their choice was a winner.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glitch in the matrix.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size

Shoot, it's got to be in the millions, maybe more.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the craziest part?  52 people chose the same number at those astronomical odds for the evening drawing after zero people won with them in the midday drawing
 
peachpicker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Or, you've got yourself a lottery scam.


There's precedent.
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Russ1642: Or, you've got yourself a lottery scam.

There's precedent.


Is it that Monk episode?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is that what happened in that Lisa Kudrow movie?

Lucky Numbers Based on a true story where weighted balls guaranteed a win for someone.

This film was based on a true-life scandal involving the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission in 1980. Employees of a local television station in Pittsburgh actually were convicted and served jail time in the "666" drawing. Some of the balls were weighted down by injecting them with paint, ensuring that only 4s and 6s would remain airborne and captured in the lottery machine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Yeah.  She could sure pick my  Ow!  The internet kicked me!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Glitch in the matrix.


cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thingster: I'm not saying that someone is fixing numbers, but if this happened and I was overseeing it I'd start an investigation to look into odd patterns of winnings in this lottery.


Yup. That should kick off an automatic investigation of shenanigans.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Switch doors so you don't get a goat.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the numbers drawn are not accidental but are controlled by a device, and that some idjit left the device on for two draws? Is that more likely than 331 billion to one?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh. I'll catch it next time.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I knew Norton Juster, author of The Phantom Tollbooth, and he won the Megabucks lottery twice.  He figured out the algorithm they were using to select the numbers.  They let him keep the money, but changed the way they picked the winners after that.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I once read something like "The odds of 7, 15, 19, 32, 50, 77 being drawn are the same as 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.  But we wouldn't recommend playing those numbers because now that they have been published in this book you'll be splitting the jackpot with multiple people."
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NY Lotto Take 5. Odds of getting all five numbers : 1 in 575,757
So the odds of any given drawing being the same numbers as the draw before is 1 in 575,757

The odds of that particular set of numbers being drawn twice in a row is (575,757)^2 which is ~331,000,000 which is where that 331 billion number came from.
 
bittermang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OK, but does it ever feel like our entire approach to statistical odds is wrong, given how many times a day the nigh improbable does in fact happen?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I knew Norton Juster, author of The Phantom Tollbooth, and he won the Megabucks lottery twice.  He figured out the algorithm they were using to select the numbers.  They let him keep the money, but changed the way they picked the winners after that.


So he was the Mathemagician? I knew that book had to be autobiographical.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: NY Lotto Take 5. Odds of getting all five numbers : 1 in 575,757
So the odds of any given drawing being the same numbers as the draw before is 1 in 575,757

The odds of that particular set of numbers being drawn twice in a row is (575,757)^2 which is ~331,000,000 which is where that 331 billion number came from.


Where did the number 6 come from?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to go to the Reno Air Races every year (world's fastest motorsport!) as a spectator. One year in the early 90s I went with my younger brother (Dedparrot). They would raffle rides in a T-6 safety plane during the T-6 races, $20 for one ticket or 3 tickets for $50. I bought three tickets and we went to the stands to watch the races.

After an hour or two I hear my name over the PA as a raffle winner. So I go to the booth and they tell me that they had pulled my ticket as the winner, then they pulled a ticket for an alternate, then they pulled another one of my tickets for second alternate. What are the odds!? (Apparently 100%.)

in addition to the ride they gave me a Reno Air Races hat. I  gave it to my brother.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: NY Lotto Take 5. Odds of getting all five numbers : 1 in 575,757
So the odds of any given drawing being the same numbers as the draw before is 1 in 575,757

The odds of that particular set of numbers being drawn twice in a row is (575,757)^2 which is ~331,000,000 which is where that 331 billion number came from.


Came here to say this...

The odds that you won twice would be 1 in billions, because it's like winning twice.

The odds that they match are 1 in thousands. The first winning set of numbers will always be the numbers that Ron
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: NY Lotto Take 5. Odds of getting all five numbers : 1 in 575,757
So the odds of any given drawing being the same numbers as the draw before is 1 in 575,757

The odds of that particular set of numbers being drawn twice in a row is (575,757)^2 which is ~331,000,000 which is where that 331 billion number came from.


I think 331 billion looks more like 331,000,000,000  than it does 331,000,000 except in Canada
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dumbasses. That's an odd number, it isn't even divisible by 2.
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bittermang: OK, but does it ever feel like our entire approach to statistical odds is wrong, given how many times a day the nigh improbable does in fact happen?


Sure, now tell me which ones you could predict.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bittermang: OK, but does it ever feel like our entire approach to statistical odds is wrong, given how many times a day the nigh improbable does in fact happen?


No, because the number of events occurring at any given time is astronomically high, so astronomically rare events will regularly pop up.

The problem here is that only the rare events are mentioned, not the billions of times it didn't happen, making it look much more common than it actually is. That's the problem with really, really big numbers; wrapping one's head around the entire concept is incredibly difficult.

/For certain definitions of, "it".
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Dumbasses. That's an odd number, it isn't even divisible by 2.


Can you split a banana?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What about underground events?ajgeek: No, because the number of events occurring at any given time is astronomically high, so astronomically rare events will regularly pop up.


Even underground events?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Can you split a banana?


Are you propositioning me?

I'm flattered.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: kudayta: [YouTube video: Robert De Niro and John Bloom in Casino (1995)]

Well that's different. A lottery is just random. Slots are designed not to win.

/actually the design of slots is evil and addictive in so so many ways


As in, they're literally programmed to generate an addictive response in people, doling out wins just enough to keep people playing, while still making them lose money overall. Plus, multiple machines are networked together, so that wins can be coordinated across the entire casino. It's a massive, but legal, scam.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Noting fishy there. Does New Jersey have an alibi?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Are you propositioning me?


Dinner first player
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: Switch doors so you don't get a goat.


Rather, the odds improve if you switch doors.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ottery Lodds work like this:

Buy a ticket:
 Low chance of winning
 High chance of collecting (if you win)
 Zero chance of prison

Hold up a 7-11 and steal many tickets:
 Higher chance of winning
 Low chance of collecting
 Good chance of prison
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I knew Norton Juster, author of The Phantom Tollbooth, and he won the Megabucks lottery twice.  He figured out the algorithm they were using to select the numbers.  They let him keep the money, but changed the way they picked the winners after that.


Wonderful book. One of my favorites growing up.
 
