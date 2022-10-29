 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Looks like she didn't think her cunning plan through   (insider.com) divider line
48
    More: Facepalm, Shirt, Disney World, free shirt, TikTok hack, Sleeveless shirt, Amanda DiMeo, theme park's dress code, Disney World's Epcot parking lot  
•       •       •

1860 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2022 at 9:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It didn't "backfire". It just failed. There's a difference.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You don't get rich by writing a bunch of checks... or giving away free t-shirts.

-Don J Trump, or my old boss at the T-shirt shop, you choose.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This story is useless without pictures.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tried to get a free pair of pants.  That didn't work either.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bingethinker: This story is useless without pictures.


There's a link in the thread, but here's a screen grab...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Leaving satisfied.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost as if Disney has people working who pay attention to possible scams and exploits. Maybe next time y'all shouldn't mention Disney in the damn thing, because that's a good way to get the Eye of Mickey on you.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should print up a bunch of t-shirts -- white ink on the blackest black for the merciless Florida sun -- reading "LOOK AT MEEEEEEEEE"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They should print up a bunch of t-shirts -- white ink on the blackest black for the merciless Florida sun -- reading "LOOK AT MEEEEEEEEE"


Make them out of plastic. Long sleeves.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They should print up a bunch of t-shirts -- white ink on the blackest black for the merciless Florida sun -- reading "LOOK AT MEEEEEEEEE"


Under Look at Me the words: I'm a Pathetic Loser
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: bingethinker: This story is useless without pictures.

There's a link in the thread, but here's a screen grab...

[Fark user image 336x478]

Leaving satisfied.


Why does she have a chest incision?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"tiktok hack" should really refer to the people, not their stunts
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention Whore got attention, epic win!*

*Free t-shirt not included
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A-cups
 
czei
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm taking my 80year old mother to Orlando next week for her birthday, and just randomly checked out YouTube and Podcasts, and there are dozens of channels of people promising "hacks" and saying they have secret information.  Some of them are posting *daily* with this kind of idiotic advice.

WTF?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a story?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: This is a story?


No, this is fark.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been refusing to visit or buy anything Disney my entire life. They've never given me tickets or products and I think I've been happier in life with my stance--potentially shirtless women or not.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: bingethinker: This story is useless without pictures.

There's a link in the thread, but here's a screen grab...

[Fark user image image 336x478]

Leaving satisfied.


But not fulfilled...
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: You don't get rich by writing a bunch of checks... or giving away free t-shirts.

-Don J Trump, or my old boss at the T-shirt shop, you choose.


Hey, I used to work in t-shirt shop. I was the graphic designer.

Some of the guys in the back gave away some misprints of  shirts for a local cleaning business. Then people wearing the misprints went and caused a ruckus at one of the local bars, and the bar called the clesning business to say that their employees were farking up.

After that we weren't allowed to give away free shirts anymore.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatinAugust: A-cups


And?
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: FatinAugust: A-cups

And?


Gurl.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: FatinAugust: A-cups

And?


double D's make the T-shirt free.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: bingethinker: This story is useless without pictures.

There's a link in the thread, but here's a screen grab...

[Fark user image 336x478]

Leaving satisfied.


Put your shirt back on.
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

munko: Kitty2.0: FatinAugust: A-cups

And?

double D's make the T-shirt free.


I'm packing triple-Ds.  I also have back pain and a future of weird floppers. I would much rather be a slender person with A cups.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: bingethinker: This story is useless without pictures.

There's a link in the thread, but here's a screen grab...

[Fark user image image 336x478]

Leaving satisfied.


Pathetic. She won't get attention she needs with those.
 
munko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: munko: Kitty2.0: FatinAugust: A-cups

And?

double D's make the T-shirt free.

I'm packing triple-Ds.  I also have back pain and a future of weird floppers. I would much rather be a slender person with A cups.


you want a free shirt?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: munko: Kitty2.0: FatinAugust: A-cups

And?

double D's make the T-shirt free.

I'm packing triple-Ds.  I also have back pain and a future of weird floppers. I would much rather be a slender person with A cups.


I love my cup size, I hate that the fashion industry constantly tries to make me feel bad about it because everything is made for fake tits or C/D cups.

SMALL BREASTS MATTER TOO!

/I need coffee
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I'm packing triple-Ds.  I also have back pain and a future of weird floppers. I would much rather be a slender person with A cups.


LIFEHACK! Go topless to a W.W.F. match; a pair of huge weird floppers could get you a free tag-team wrestling management contract.
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: rosekolodny: munko: Kitty2.0: FatinAugust: A-cups

And?

double D's make the T-shirt free.

I'm packing triple-Ds.  I also have back pain and a future of weird floppers. I would much rather be a slender person with A cups.

I love my cup size, I hate that the fashion industry constantly tries to make me feel bad about it because everything is made for fake tits or C/D cups.

SMALL BREASTS MATTER TOO!

/I need coffee


I don't even know why I'm awake right now.

And also, the last person I slept with was built like you. I can tell you I was much more interested in how fun she was in bed than the size of her tits.
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brap: rosekolodny: I'm packing triple-Ds.  I also have back pain and a future of weird floppers. I would much rather be a slender person with A cups.

LIFEHACK! Go topless to a W.W.F. match; a pair of huge weird floppers could get you a free tag-team wrestling management contract.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thinks Americans are not terrified of:
Mass shootings
Deadly pandemics
Fascist takeover

Thinks Americans are terrified of:
Books like Huckleberry Finn and To Kill a Mockingbird
Socialism (radical leftist marxist communist socialism, to be exact)
Boobies
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Kitty2.0: rosekolodny: munko: Kitty2.0: FatinAugust: A-cups

And?

double D's make the T-shirt free.

I'm packing triple-Ds.  I also have back pain and a future of weird floppers. I would much rather be a slender person with A cups.

I love my cup size, I hate that the fashion industry constantly tries to make me feel bad about it because everything is made for fake tits or C/D cups.

SMALL BREASTS MATTER TOO!

/I need coffee

I don't even know why I'm awake right now.

And also, the last person I slept with was built like you. I can tell you I was much more interested in how fun she was in bed than the size of her tits.


*highfive* Congrats on the sexy time.

I've never had a man shame my breast size to my face, only women.

Never mattered enough to me to attempt to change it.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotCodger: It didn't "backfire". It just failed. There's a difference.


TFA: "Her video has been viewed more than 6.4 million times as of Friday."

Doesnt sound like a fail to me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was a DJ during Spring Breaks '89 - '91 in Daytona Beach. I've seen what drunk college students will do for a free T-shirt and it's alternately horrifying, hilarious, and fascinating.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: A-cups


Yeah, but I'm betting there are some toggle switches hiding underneath those little pieces of fabrics. I'm a fan. I've seen them in all sizes, but about 90% of the time, the smaller they are, the freakier she is.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because our shows were sponsored by Coca-Cola and MTV, we just did belly flop, and PG-13 bikini contests. Meanwhile, the Howard Stern of Spring Break DJs on the pool deck over was having people drink another people's puke out of a trash can for a counterfeit Spuds MacKenzie shirt.
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: FatinAugust: A-cups

Yeah, but I'm betting there are some toggle switches hiding underneath those little pieces of fabrics. I'm a fan. I've seen them in all sizes, but about 90% of the time, the smaller they are, the freakier she is.


I sort of want to smart this just because you appreciate freaky people. Freaky people are wonderful.

But I've met some certified freaks, and they come in all shapes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tik tok hack eat shiat with that garbage
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Her video has been viewed more than 6.4 million times "

Reason #2385796 why we are screwed as a  nation/world.
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Because our shows were sponsored by Coca-Cola and MTV, we just did belly flop, and PG-13 bikini contests. Meanwhile, the Howard Stern of Spring Break DJs on the pool deck over was having people drink another people's puke out of a trash can for a counterfeit Spuds MacKenzie shirt.


Oh, nobody told me we were competing for an off-brand beer dog shirt. I will totes do weird stuff now.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She shared her experience on TikTok and said she was inspired by other viral videos.

The internet was a mistake.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: A-cups


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm ok with those
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: The Pope of Manwich Village: Because our shows were sponsored by Coca-Cola and MTV, we just did belly flop, and PG-13 bikini contests. Meanwhile, the Howard Stern of Spring Break DJs on the pool deck over was having people drink another people's puke out of a trash can for a counterfeit Spuds MacKenzie shirt.

Oh, nobody told me we were competing for an off-brand beer dog shirt. I will totes do weird stuff now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy was from Winnipeg - he was the Michael Jordan of belly flopping. You'd think the big, fat, guys would dominate, but his ability to elevate and flatten out to maximize the slap was world class.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I knowingly broke the terms of a contract in an attempt to get free stuff, but also, 'boobs' so give me Internet fame I can monetize".

Sometimes I wish God was real and we could have another Flood.
 
Fereals
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: "I knowingly broke the terms of a contract in an attempt to get free stuff, but also, 'boobs' so give me Internet fame I can monetize".

Sometimes I wish God was real and we could have another Flood.


You should choose your battles. Being this angry all the time with everything will just shorten your life
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: rosekolodny: The Pope of Manwich Village: Because our shows were sponsored by Coca-Cola and MTV, we just did belly flop, and PG-13 bikini contests. Meanwhile, the Howard Stern of Spring Break DJs on the pool deck over was having people drink another people's puke out of a trash can for a counterfeit Spuds MacKenzie shirt.

Oh, nobody told me we were competing for an off-brand beer dog shirt. I will totes do weird stuff now.

[Fark user image image 425x303]
This guy was from Winnipeg - he was the Michael Jordan of belly flopping. You'd think the big, fat, guys would dominate, but his ability to elevate and flatten out to maximize the slap was world class.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_diving
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.