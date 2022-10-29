 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 913: "Moody Monochrome" Details and rules in first post.
posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Moody Monochrome

Description: Show us photos with a moody theme in black and white/grayscale/sepia tone.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


20221026_142326 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


Ecstasy

/Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Remains
Door County, WI, long ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Wreckage
Minnesota Valley NWR, 2010

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Dirty Window
Minneapolis, 2014

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Awaiting its mate
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In a feral mood
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ultrafine ISO 100
Pentax K1000, Tair-3S 30mm F4.5
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kodak Imagelink 16mm microfilm
Pentax Auto 110
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ultrafine ISO 100
Pentax 6x7, 105mm F2.4
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cologne Germany, taken in 1981. This is actually a color image.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dusseldorf Hauptbahnhof
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Long Island City
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



DSC_0167 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/Abandoned Barn
//Taylorsville, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0135 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Our Lady of the Wood by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Empty Bench on Bluff by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paris Catacombs
Flickr linky goodness:
https://flic.kr/p/2mEddqU
 
gorrck
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seward whale
Link to high quality image:
https://flic.kr/p/2meaWwk
 
apoptotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
