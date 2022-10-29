 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   County inmate attacks detention deputies with Dalek arm   (wfla.com) divider line
14
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EXTERMINATE!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold up... in jail for fleeing a traffic stop, and you suddenly go all Aleppo and barricade your cell and go nuts with a plunger handle trying to play Buffy the Vampire slayer?  Either this dude is worried about some serious shiat that they haven't found out about yet, he's completely batshiat, or there's some malarkey going on.  Or maybe all 3 you never know
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I spent some time-out in a Sheriff's bunk room they call a pod. We had a rotating bunk-duty assignment for cleaning. I learned to master the way to use a dust mop and wet mop in a manner you'll never see in retail stores. Use your wrists to glide the dust mop into the corners, and crank down on the wet mop until it's almost dry. But basically there were several five foot long sticks in the barracks. Fortunately the meth dealers were consigned to their fate, but we had some serious weapons floating around.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hold up... in jail for fleeing a traffic stop, and you suddenly go all Aleppo and barricade your cell and go nuts with a plunger handle trying to play Buffy the Vampire slayer?  Either this dude is worried about some serious shiat that they haven't found out about yet, he's completely batshiat, or there's some malarkey going on.  Or maybe all 3 you never know


He's completely batshiat is my guess. They filled the cell with pepper spray and he just got meaner? That's someone having a psychotic episode. He probably thought he was keeping invading trolls out of Balin's tomb.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But really, that can be a scary weapon.

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: He probably thought he was keeping invading trolls out of Balin's tomb.


Yeah ya know, I'd buy that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Fortunately the meth dealers were consigned to their fate


You were selling meth dealers?  13 amendment dude!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wildcardjack: Fortunately the meth dealers were consigned to their fate

You were selling meth dealers?  13 amendment dude!


The wore Federal inmate blue, they were headed off to the Federal prisons which do use inmate labor.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A jagged stab wound from a sharpened stick which might be covered in shiat and prison MRSA. Glad he didn't land a successful strike.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
