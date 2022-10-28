 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Middle school teacher arrested for walking around condo complex with pants pulled down to his ankles, then completely naked while rubbing his genitals on stair railing. When asked why he was naked, he replied, "I cannot explain it"   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Apartment, Condominium, Pinellas County, Florida, Real estate, Jesse Schroeder, PINELLAS COUNTY, House, Ancient Rome  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably just too much Fark politics tab, what's his handle here?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
could be seen holding and rubbing his exposed genitals on the railing of the condominium's stairs

His porn name in the UK is Roger Bannister.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I cannot explain it either.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Authorities said Schroeder could be seen holding and rubbing his exposed genitals on the railing of the condominium's stairs and thrusting his hips against a pillar of the apartment building. "

Doric, Ionic, or Corinthian pillar?
Corinthian if he's into sensual curves.
Ionic if he's into boobs.
Doric if he's into ramrodding sheets of granite.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When he returned, authorities said Schroeder was completely nude.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sure the IRL actions seem sus, but in his cheesed-out mind, he was saving the world while scoring major boobage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Drugs.  Lots of drugs.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Middle school teacher arrested for walking around condo complex with pants pulled down to his ankles, then completely naked while rubbing his genitals on
stair railing. When asked why he was naked, he replied, "I cannot explain it" "Look at the Fark Tag"
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well...did he finish?
 
