(WFLA Tampa Bay)   38% of transplants now regret their decision to move to Florida after Category 4 Hurricane Ian. Seems low   (wfla.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just wait until they understand how much money it is going to cost them by picking Florida
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I donated a kidney to someone in Florida and the kidney called last week and asked to come back.

/tip your servers
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They haven't eliminated all the Native Americans there yet? Aren't they all transplants by now?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fastest growing state in the nation... wish these people would move to Texas instead.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cheap new Bikini Atoll

/tick-rick
//ler e'r rock
///hey, remember the white hat days...nuke it
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well that's definitely something that will get better with time, so good job.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
anyone moving to florida deserves what they get.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Fastest growing state in the nation... wish these people would move to Texas instead.


Nope, sorry, we're closed. Longhorn out front should have told y'all.
 
shroom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So people moved to the Florida coast, and didn't know there would be hurricanes?  Is that like people who move near airports and don't expect there would be noise and then try to sue?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shroom: So people moved to the Florida coast, and didn't know there would be hurricanes?  Is that like people who move near airports and don't expect there would be noise and then try to sue?


Their special.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: They haven't eliminated all the Native Americans there yet? Aren't they all transplants by now?


There used to be no water on this planet.  So there are no native species.  Change my mind.
 
