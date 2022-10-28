 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Please help)   The wife of a good buddy of mine needs a kidney transplant. Please share this link far and wide, and do whatcha can. Note: I said KIDNEY transplant. Lord knows I wouldn't be asking Farkers for a functioning liver   (helpbianca.net) divider line
4
    More: Sick, Kidney, Family, Chronic kidney disease, English-language films, 2002 albums, Kidney transplantation, Nephrology, Funk  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2022 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Some of the best people have stressed out livers at a young age, I've heard.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I sincerely hope she finds a match.

I also want to say that given fark's demographics, the kidneys here probably ain't much better than the livers.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I sincerely hope she finds a match, but being someone with CKD I don't have healthy kidneys.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transplant trifecta in play?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.