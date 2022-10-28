 Skip to content
(Twitter) Who could have predicted this (twitter.com)
    Murica, shot  
1466 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 9:35 PM



79 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Evidence suggests that bad actors are trying to test the limits on @Twitter.

So, Ben Affleck and Kevin Costner?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
are they sure its not just a launch of a new Call of Duty game?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
That figures. Because none of us are as dumb as all of us.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

I would have went with Kevin Sorbo.  His range goes from "cocky" to "slightly less cocky."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Shocking.  Not.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
@killallni--er88 was an account I saw today. Fark won't let me post their crap, just as well I guess.

Yes, there are two 'n's in that name.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

ninners?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Geeze, I'm old...and distracted. Two, 'g's
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

and that Chachi guy.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
So glad I ditched that when an idiot walked around with a sink.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

One of them has to be Kevin Sorbo.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hall called up a tweet Baio had sent out earlier this month, which featured a photo of Hillary Clinton in front of the word "Count," but because the "O" is obscured it looks like she's standing in front of the C-word. "Did you think about that in church, when you tweeted it out?" Hall asked.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

*peoplethatannoyyou.jpg*
 
hugram [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
never read the replies but those quote tweets are too spicy to ignore
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
39 minutes ago  
Well at least Drew is advertising for Tesla with what I assume he thought was a clever logo.

How long will Fark be complicit in amplifying what supremacy?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  

th.bing.comView Full Size

^Saw it coming from two miles away.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  
I literally just deleted my Twitter account. I didn't have many followers nor did I follow many people and it has never been a source of anything good that I didn't initiate on my own. Now that CrazyPantsElon owns it, I was just like farking no man.

Voices have consequences. Shouting down someone on Fark is effective as well fark but on Twitter? It's a lost cause.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  
TEST TWITTER UNTIL IT BREAKS.

WHY DID I SAY THAT? BECAUSE I CAN'T MENTION TREASON BUNNIES BY NAME.

I'M NOT BITTER. WHY WOULD YOU SAY SUCH A THING?
 
FormlessOne
37 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.

Closed my Twitter account some time ago - only had it for dev purposes. I say let 'em crash.

Next up: YouTube.
 
Mouser
37 minutes ago  
Feature, not bug.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  

He is getting wise as he ages.
 
Trik
37 minutes ago  
Futurama - Fry is shocked
Youtube 7hC3uyQdQKM
 
Saturn5
36 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're having a twitter tantrum.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  
Golf clap for the new Twitter tag.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
Burn Baby Burn, Disco Inferno
Youtube LH-QwK4v0ZI
 
Someone Else's Alt
31 minutes ago  
Love the new Twittrr tag.

Looking forward it crashing and burning.
 
Decorus
31 minutes ago  
Suprised they haven't started posting Child Porn, because free speech.
 
wildcardjack
30 minutes ago  
Prejudice by Tim Minchin
Youtube KVN_0qvuhhw
 
styckx [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  

Just wait till they deploy Keanu Reeves
 
God-is-a-Taco
29 minutes ago  
If this was tracking threats or something, sure, but it's a bunch of teenagers and 20-somethings saying a bad word because they know it sends people into convulsions. It's hard to believe this is the same internet where gore or spread anuses were the standard way to say hello.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Well at least Drew is advertising for Tesla with what I assume he thought was a clever logo.

How long will Fark be complicit in amplifying what supremacy?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
28 minutes ago  

Someone warn Jimmy Garoppolo!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: If this was tracking threats or something, sure, but it's a bunch of teenagers and 20-somethings saying a bad word because they know it sends people into convulsions. It's hard to believe this is the same internet where gore or spread anuses were the standard way to say hello.


Ya know I hate to agree with Farkers, but you're right.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
27 minutes ago  
This may be one of the most epic collapses in business history.
 
Mrtraveler01
27 minutes ago  
"I wIlL nOt LeT tWiTtEr BeCoMe A hElLsCaPe!!!"
 
buserror [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

That's three 'n's.
 
ecl
26 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
25 minutes ago  

But very good directors.
 
Mail Order American Husband
24 minutes ago  

More like "Star of TV show I watched when I was 10" to "who? Oh, that idiot. "
 
foo monkey
24 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This may be one of the most epic collapses in business history.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
22 minutes ago  
If you look at the trending, it's all Republicans and their bots going nuts.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 minutes ago  
GM decided maybe they're gonna think about advertising on the new /b/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paul Pelosi
20 minutes ago  

Decorus: Suprised they haven't started posting Child Porn, because free speech.


Going to twitter will soon be a legal and moral liability. If not already.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Paul Pelosi
17 minutes ago  

Chevy is trying to figure out that greentext thing that the chans usually do.

> "Heartbeat of America"
> Lame ass logo
>  Always heavily discounted (before the pandemic, at least)
> Enjoy Cavalier 8.0
 
