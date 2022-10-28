 Skip to content
Geography, Economics, weird food promos, and the Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, October 20-26 Shepherd's Pie Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1444

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At the end of the month, I'm usually running out of ideas for stuff to cook so I have to dig through the freezer and use Google a lot. I happened on this one today:

Shortcut Shepherd's Pie

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/shortcut-shepherds-pie-3362173

Which looks good because I don't have any instant potatoes left but I do have tater tots.

But it got me wondering - why do we call this traditionally beef dish "Shepherd's Pie"? It's not just this dish, either - Tacos al Pastor (Shepherd Tacos) are traditionally made with pork. Do shepherds have too close a bond with their sheep, so they trade with the cow and pig herders in some kind of silent exchange where they both pretend to not know what the other plans to do with them?

After a bit of a deep dive (during which time the UK has chosen three new Prime Ministers), I learned that shepherd's pie was actually lamb or mutton when it was popular in Scotland, and when the Scots came to America where there aren't many sheep they decided beef was close enough. The same is true of tacos al pastor - the dish descended from Middle Eastern schwarma (which was definitely not pork) and when it made it to Mexico (where there aren't many sheep) the people there just used the same type of vertical spit roast to cook the meat they already had.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you make Shepherd's pie differently from everyone else.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now with EVOO

ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wheresmypen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Woulda been faster but the repeated answering #9 took 20 seconds?

/ Mobile FARK!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I look forward to a time when Kanye West is no longer in the news.

(Notice I didn't say "no longer newsworthy". He never was and never will be.)
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Really the difficult part is finding ground shepherd.
 
