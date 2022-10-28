 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Being polite gets Fukuoka teacher arrested for obscene conduct, and as of now he's really unlikely to get off   (soranews24.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size



it's a turkey, because you know, Thanksgiving is coming
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*shakes fist*
**not like that**
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Teacher in Japan politely asks to use convenience store bathroom to jerk off, gets arrested

Harsh dude
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]


*shakes fist*
**not like that**
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eckspat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is pretty close to where I live. I'm amazed at the cleanliness of Japanese convenience store restrooms, and at the fact that anyone can just walk in and use them.

I'm also amazed that the people who walk in and use them are kind enough not to make a mess.

As for the guy in the article, well... considering the state of social interaction in Japan, I'm not surprised.
 
baorao
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's what you get for putting the bathroom next to the used panty bending machine. This is ok the store for inducing a pavlovian response.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's honesty to a bit of a fault...Sure it's a bit over the top to tell the clerk SPECIFICALLY that you're going
to whack it while in there. It's not like that his whacking that going to taint the bathroom forever and ever.
He could have used the bathroom and taken a huge stinky dump, and THAT would have actually been worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Maybe he should seek Glory elsewhere...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eckspat: This is pretty close to where I live. I'm amazed at the cleanliness of Japanese convenience store restrooms, and at the fact that anyone can just walk in and use them.

I'm also amazed that the people who walk in and use them are kind enough not to make a mess.

As for the guy in the article, well... considering the state of social interaction in Japan, I'm not surprised.


"What's up with that guy?"

"I called 119, he said he's having a stroke"
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baorao: That's what you get for putting the bathroom next to the used panty bending machine. This is ok the store for inducing a pavlovian response.


That used machine will really put a kink in your panties when it bends them. Try the newer one next to the masturbatorium.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Poor guy was suffering from a case of The Vapors.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to live in Fukuoka.  Lovely city.  Best airport code in the world.
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't Japan have a vending machine to help with this situation? They have one for everything else.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Katwang: Doesn't Japan have a vending machine to help with this situation? They have one for everything else.


Only in airports.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Driver: Poor guy was suffering from a case of The Vapors.


You really think so?
 
