 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed)   Halloween decorations that put yours to shame   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Hilarious Neighbors, Comedy, hilarious mooning scene, Humour, hilarious scene, Humor, Defence mechanism, hilarious Halloween fun  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love Halloween. The floating Max one is awesome.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I love Halloween. The floating Max one is awesome.


My favorite was the dolls. Reminds me of Calvin and Hobbes snowmen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last one though--what are we looking at? Dumbass, me? 🤔
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: The last one though--what are we looking at? Dumbass, me? 🤔


A pumpkin person blasting a huge load?
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, that was hilarious! Didn't you think it was hilarious? I thought it was hilariously hilarious!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
According to "my wife", me "getting shiatfaced and passing out face down on the front lawn at 1 in the afternoon in my bathrobe" doesn't count as putting up Halloween decorations.  Because she's some manner of holiday fascist.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: According to "my wife", me "getting shiatfaced and passing out face down on the front lawn at 1 in the afternoon in my bathrobe" doesn't count as putting up Halloween decorations.  Because she's some manner of holiday fascist.


This hostility cannot stand! You stand up for yourself and for your rights!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.