 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Hawaii's Big Island warned to be ready as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa is gonna blowa blowa   (nbcnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Volcano, Hawaii, Mauna Loa, Hawaiian Islands, residents of the Big Island, slopes of Mauna Loa, much larger neighbor, Frank Trusdell  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2022 at 12:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maram500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But they make such great macadamia nuts!
 
Dinodork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Geologist here.

That's not how shield volcanoes erupt.

It's just gonna ooze profusely
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit.

Yeah, I'm going to go out on a limb here and say "it's not gonna blowa blowa." More like "it may ooza ooza lava lava, possibly leaka leaka a'a a'a."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know where I'mma gonna go when the volcano blows.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Geologist here.

That's not how shield volcanoes erupt.

It's just gonna ooze profusely


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Dinodork: Geologist here.

That's not how shield volcanoes erupt.

It's just gonna ooze profusely

[Fark user image 226x223]


A friend of mine lost his house the last time Kilauea erupted...well, it's still there under 30 feet of rock...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We shall stand till the last."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: Mr. Shabooboo: Dinodork: Geologist here.

That's not how shield volcanoes erupt.

It's just gonna ooze profusely

[Fark user image 226x223]

A friend of mine lost his house the last time Kilauea erupted...well, it's still there under 30 feet of rock...


At least at the ooze level there's usually time to run your ass away though.  You still lose the house, you might lose your stuff depending on how fast it is, but you generally won't suddenly lose all of your flesh in about .8 seconds
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlippityFlap: Mr. Shabooboo: Dinodork: Geologist here.

That's not how shield volcanoes erupt. It's just gonna ooze profusely

A friend of mine lost his house the last time Kilauea erupted...well, it's still there under 30 feet of rock...


Still better than renting.
 
maram500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dinodork: Geologist here.

That's not how shield volcanoes erupt.

It's just gonna ooze profusely


There's a "your mother" joke in there, but I don't feel like getting put in time out, so I'll just say: It's gonna ooze like a few STDs I've seen.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dinodork: Geologist here.

That's not how shield volcanoes erupt.

It's just gonna ooze profusely


Never underestimate the power of the Fark hive mind. We have more specialists here in more fields than I ever would have guessed.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.