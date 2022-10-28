 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Mass shooting at funeral for victim of mass shooting in Pittsburgh   (wpxi.com) divider line
25
    More: Murica, Victim, McKees Rocks Bridge, The Victim, English-language films, Police, police agencies, live stream, Destiny of Faith Church  
•       •       •

792 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 10:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

There are a few comments I could make about this sentence, the bolded text, etc... but no; I think it speaks for itself.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

There are a few comments I could make about this sentence, the bolded text, etc... but no; I think it speaks for itself.


My response about all of that.

Brooks & Dunn - Only In America (Official Video)
Youtube GN1iI-DaJNw
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was shocked, then I saw it was Pittsburgh.  Downgraded to, "these things happen..."
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wherewilltheyburythesurvivors.gif
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... Mayor Ed Gainey pleaded with the community for those with information to come forward. "

Please elect a mayor who knows about gangs.

/oh wait....
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

There are a few comments I could make about this sentence, the bolded text, etc... but no; I think it speaks for itself.


Catchy branding is a key component to any mass shooting success.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh isn't in Mass...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Murica
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yodawg.jpg
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: #Murica


Brighton Heights. #SubsaharanMurica
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to pass more laws so Steve in accounting can't buy a gun that will stop all of this madness.

/heaven forbid we aggressively enforce the thousands of laws on the books.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it gang retaliation type stuff don't recall ever hearing a funeral getting shot up
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

There are a few comments I could make about this sentence, the bolded text, etc... but no; I think it speaks for itself.


Does it?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gang shooting at funeral from prior gang shooting. "Mass shooting" has lost all meaning.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: [Fark user image 622x622]


This is literally one of the stupidest things I've read in an argument where both sides spout stupid shiat religiously.
 
jaerik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pathetic joke of a country. Jesus.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops shot how many people?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MBooda: ChrisDe: #Murica

Brighton Heights. #SubsaharanMurica


That's funny. All the dogs in my neighborhood started barking all of a sudden.
 
lithven
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Never could imagine, never, that we would shoot up Holy ground," said Mayor Gainey.

Why not? It's not like this is the first church shooting on record. We don't live in The Highlander universe after all.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lithven: "Never could imagine, never, that we would shoot up Holy ground," said Mayor Gainey.

Why not? It's not like this is the first church shooting on record. We don't live in The Highlander universe after all.


The Synagogue in Mr. Roger's Neighborhood was shot up a few years ago.
 
invictus2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

alex10294: Gang shooting at funeral from prior gang shooting. "Mass shooting" has lost all meaning.


Skeeter shot cletus and his wedding to lurleen in the sticks . Papa hat to shoot at the hell's angels  because , cletus was with the nomads  and that was his meth pile.

/better?
/ stupid is as stupid does
/ Merica
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: lithven: "Never could imagine, never, that we would shoot up Holy ground," said Mayor Gainey.

Why not? It's not like this is the first church shooting on record. We don't live in The Highlander universe after all.

The Synagogue in Mr. Roger's Neighborhood was shot up a few years ago.


Exactly 4 years and 1 day ago.

But this country doesn't have a gun problem.

/s
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

alex10294: Gang shooting at funeral from prior gang shooting. "Mass shooting" has lost all meaning.


Well, it WAS after a funeral Mass.....
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.