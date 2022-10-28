 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Doctor who testified that COVID vaccines magnetize people is about to be an ex-doctor   (arstechnica.com) divider line
    Conspiracy theory, medical board, medical license of Sherri Tenpenny, State Medical Board of Ohio  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh come on, can't they post the questions they've been wanting to ask her by now?
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This only happens if you reverse the polarity of the neutron flow.  I would think a Time Lord would understand this.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.  Now do this with all the other quack doctors and lawyers, too, while you're at it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. They should make this guy pay all the vaccinated people who didn't get what they were promised.  I dropped a screw down a crack and got farkall when I tried using my fingers. And I've been vaccinated several times now. farking asshole.
 
Decorus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why isn't this person an EX- Doctor already?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Which doctor?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Which doctor?


THIRD BASE!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I picked a hell of a week to quit sniffing glue

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Which doctor?


Dr Who
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

poncelet: This only happens if you reverse the polarity of the neutron flow.  I would think a Time Lord would understand this.


You crossed the streams, didn't you?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Decorus: Why isn't this person an EX- Doctor already?


Because she has learned from Trump and friends that the legal system can be paralyzed for months or years by the simple trick of ignoring it.

In October, the board tried again, issuing a subpoena for Tenpenny to show up to an investigatory deposition on November 3. Tenpenny did not attend. Finally, in June of this year, the board tried again to summon Tenpenny for an "investigative office conference," but she responded that she did not believe the investigation had a "lawful basis" and failed to appear.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

koder: Good. They should make this guy pay all the vaccinated people who didn't get what they were promised.  I dropped a screw down a crack and got farkall when I tried using my fingers. And I've been vaccinated several times now. farking asshole.


It's kind of amazing that you think this is a "guy." Maybe you didn't read the article?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Priapetic: poncelet: This only happens if you reverse the polarity of the neutron flow.  I would think a Time Lord would understand this.

You crossed the streams, didn't you?


Fun fact, neutrons have no net electrical charge but they are magnetic. You could hypothetically flip a polarized beam from North to South orientation.
 
scanman61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She'll get her license suspended and go on the conservative grifter circuit.

She'll make more money than she ever made as a doctor.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's a liar.  She knows she's a liar.  The whole planet knows she's a liar.  Only the grifters pretend to not know that she's a liar.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Covid vaccines magnetize you so that brass keys stick to your forehead???
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: koder: Good. They should make this guy pay all the vaccinated people who didn't get what they were promised.  I dropped a screw down a crack and got farkall when I tried using my fingers. And I've been vaccinated several times now. farking asshole.

It's kind of amazing that you think this is a "guy." Maybe you didn't read the article?


The what?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

labman: Good.  Now do this with all the other quack doctors and lawyers, too, while you're at it.


And all chiropractors, acupuncture practitioners, astrologers, etc.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No doubt she also thinks MRIs work via mRNA.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
arise, chicken. arise
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: koder: Good. They should make this guy pay all the vaccinated people who didn't get what they were promised.  I dropped a screw down a crack and got farkall when I tried using my fingers. And I've been vaccinated several times now. farking asshole.

It's kind of amazing that you think this is a "guy." Maybe you didn't read the article?


You expect people here to actually read the articles?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: Covid vaccines magnetize you so that brass keys stick to your forehead???


Like... the keys on a tuba?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Start: The Board does not have a right...

Then: I will not appear in front of the board...

Now: I demand a meeting in front of the board to be determined later!

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For the life of me I don't understand why kid gloves are applied to adults. You go on record as an MD, and say that vaccines cause silverware to stick to you, that is an automatic nope, you don't get to be a doctor anymore.

F*ck off and go vacuum hotel rooms if you are a danger to others as an MD.

JFC

What a shiathole of a country we live in.
 
Rindred
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, he did his doctoral work in farking around and is about to get his PhD in finding out?
 
Rosyna
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Kumana Wanalaia: Which doctor?

Dr Who


You know what's especially amazing, Ars Technica went out of its way to use "Doc who" in the headline to stave off this ambiguity.
 
lefty248
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Decorus: Why isn't this person an EX- Doctor already?


Quite frankly, who would be dumb enough to go to this doctor? As if I don't know. I changed Drs once when she keep pushing zantac even though I didn't have issues with heartburn.
 
Skids
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
More like chick magnet. High fives!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

labman: Good.  Now do this with all the other quack doctors and lawyers, too, while you're at it.


Do what? Give them 2 years to be a practicing quack before having a hearing about revoking their license to practice?

Why dafuq do we give these people so much farking leeway? TFG apparently still has classified material in his possession, but no one dares act on the potential damage to the country. Why give this quack doctor time to convince some rube to avoid vaxxing their kids, when those kids could subsequently die of COVID, measles, or whooping cough?

I know some medical oversight boards are staffed with other doctors in the area, and they are very reluctant to pull someone's license, because they could be next, simply because you might not be friends with the doctors selected to judge you. So, unless it's amazingly egregious behavior, the doctor in question gets a pass.

"Gentlemen's agreements" might have been functional 40 years ago, but everything today needs to be codified. We can't trust people to do the right thing anymore.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x514]


The cow slapping the guy in the background always makes me laugh. I have such a vivid picture of this guy just smooching the cow, and the cow going "The very thought! Cad!" and giving him a good old Victorian-era slap, his glasses flying, kills me.
 
