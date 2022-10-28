 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Russia to Ukraine: If you give us the parts of your country we tried to steal, we'll stop committing war crimes by attacking your civilian power grid just before winter. Deal?   (msn.com) divider line
38
    More: Unlikely, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, Second Chechen War, legitimacy of Russia, former Russian president, eastern Ukrainian territories  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 10:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Zelensky already answered:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a historic answer. Pretty much sums up how the Ukrainians have been defending their country.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
F*ck Putin.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. Final answer.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about we give Ukraine another $17 billion worth of advanced weapons and watch them kick your orc asses all the way back to Moscow?

Maybe we'll even broker a deal for you to sell St. Petersburg to the highest bidder, so you can afford the reparations you'll be paying to Ukraine.

You fucking goblins.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't people burn whale oil at one time?  I'm not saying they should burn the Russian soldiers, but I mean, I'd understand.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: F*ck Putin.


and his orc army
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. Just come alone to Kviv for the signing ceremony.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The russians know they're getting their asses handed to them. A desperate attempt to save face.  On the plus side there'll be a lot of single russian women when vlad the incompetent loses this war.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is an interesting way to conduct diplomacy.

"So, can you just give us the stuff that we rolled into, and in return, we'll stop building up your tank battalions?"
 
TomDooley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Zelensky should respond: "Sure, you can keep Moscow".
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Zelensky should respond: "Sure, you can keep Moscow".


In return Ukraine gets the Russian oil fields in the east.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

koder: Didn't people burn whale oil at one time?  I'm not saying they should burn the Russian soldiers, but I mean, I'd understand.


Do you know who else liked to burn people?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lefty248: The russians know they're getting their asses handed to them. A desperate attempt to save face.  On the plus side there'll be a lot of single russian women when vlad the incompetent loses this war.


The last time they took casualties at this rate, they were on the sharp end of an invasion. Afghanistan, which was the death knell of the USSR took a decade to reach the numbers that Ukraine inflicted in only months. He's spending ammunition he can't replace. He's spending equipment he can't replace. He's watching his own citizens flee their own country. He's watching his own oligarchs, in case they decide to turn on him, and now he's got to watch his own forces as they consider if, maybe, they might be better off without a sick and frail leader who is spending enough of his own cash at this point to keep the wheels greased. The moment that they figure that Putin can't pay them to keep a mob of enemies and the public off him, he's going to be toast.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: lefty248: The russians know they're getting their asses handed to them. A desperate attempt to save face.  On the plus side there'll be a lot of single russian women when vlad the incompetent loses this war.

The last time they took casualties at this rate, they were on the sharp end of an invasion. Afghanistan, which was the death knell of the USSR took a decade to reach the numbers that Ukraine inflicted in only months. He's spending ammunition he can't replace. He's spending equipment he can't replace. He's watching his own citizens flee their own country. He's watching his own oligarchs, in case they decide to turn on him, and now he's got to watch his own forces as they consider if, maybe, they might be better off without a sick and frail leader who is spending enough of his own cash at this point to keep the wheels greased. The moment that they figure that Putin can't pay them to keep a mob of enemies and the public off him, he's going to be toast.


I was with you all the way to the end.  Why insult toast like that?  Toast is delicious.
 
shroom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I suppose it's too much to ask Fox to not run straight-up Russian propaganda during the World Series?  I've now seen this ad literally accusing Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII at least 4 times so far tonight.  And that's just the national spots.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any agreement with Russia would be worth exactly as much as the Budapest Memorandum.  Which is to say, you could use it to start a fire, but that's about it.
 
roydrj
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1st it is hey all that area in Ukraine is full of those other people that we hate....we must go save Russia from those people. Now well um that isn't working for us.....I have an ideal let's extort Ukraine like a terrorist country, because we are the "good guys". What do mean that is being frown upon, do they know who we.......I mean I am.

P.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They might want to reconsider - i understand Elon will give them 10 percent off on Tesla self-driving subscriptions and an automatic blue checkmark on Twitter. Kind of hard to refuse.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: Russia was never going to stop committing war crimes.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of course Putin's not going to say it correctly, but our media should know better. Russia's demanding extortions, not concessions.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Zelensky:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Of course Putin's not going to say it correctly, but our media should know better. Russia's demanding extortions, not concessions.


Russia is attempting to extort concessions from Ukraine. "Demanding extortions" isn't a thing.
 
lefty248
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shroom: I suppose it's too much to ask Fox to not run straight-up Russian propaganda during the World Series?  I've now seen this ad literally accusing Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII at least 4 times so far tonight.  And that's just the national spots.


No shait. I was thinking the thing. Go Phil's.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: Didn't people burn whale oil at one time?  I'm not saying they should burn the Russian soldiers, but I mean, I'd understand.


" We're not going to just shoot the sons-of-biatches, we're going to rip out their living Goddamned guts and use them to grease the treads of our tanks. "

- General Patton's Address to the 3rd Army, June,5, 1944, Somewhere in the Southern U.K.
 
lefty248
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lefty248: shroom: I suppose it's too much to ask Fox to not run straight-up Russian propaganda during the World Series?  I've now seen this ad literally accusing Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII at least 4 times so far tonight.  And that's just the national spots.

No shait. I was thinking the thing. Go Phil's.


Same
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Farking savages.
 
Phox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: How about we give Ukraine another $17 billion worth of advanced weapons and watch them kick your orc asses all the way back to Moscow?

Maybe we'll even broker a deal for you to sell St. Petersburg to the highest bidder, so you can afford the reparations you'll be paying to Ukraine.

You farking goblins.


HEY! They should give it back to Finland or the salmi people but I mean... this might be the end of the Russian empire forged by the Khan of khan's.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: EdgeRunner: Of course Putin's not going to say it correctly, but our media should know better. Russia's demanding extortions, not concessions.

Russia is attempting to extort concessions from Ukraine. "Demanding extortions" isn't a thing.


Good point, that was poor grammar. But the word "extortion" still isn't being used often enough in these articles. It's the only card Russia knows how to play, and they should be constantly called out for it. They're nothing but a rogue state of criminals.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: koder: Didn't people burn whale oil at one time?  I'm not saying they should burn the Russian soldiers, but I mean, I'd understand.

Do you know who else liked to burn people?


Christians.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wanebo: That's a historic answer. Pretty much sums up how the Ukrainians have been defending their country.


It will be on a statue some day
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sure, Vlad. We're dumb enough to think appeasement will work ~*this*~ time.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shroom: I suppose it's too much to ask Fox to not run straight-up Russian propaganda during the World Series?  I've now seen this ad literally accusing Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII at least 4 times so far tonight.  And that's just the national spots.


It is too much to ask. Fox/Putin wont listen to anyone reasonable.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What did you think was going to happen when you invaded a nation with this for a national anthem?

The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished
Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians.
Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,
and we, too, brothers, we'll live happily in our land.

We'll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom
and we'll prove that we brothers are of Kozak kin
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.