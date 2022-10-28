 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   German 30 year old heiress inherits billion dollar fortune, thinks it's wrong and wants most of it taxed   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.
 
Loneman1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.


With that giving spirit, your name certainly doesn't check out.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya throw it in ze trunk, and watch the CD changer
Bubbles - Bidibodi Bidibu [HQ]
Youtube O9Y1sEmyymw
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you rather have a functioning government with a strong social safety net or massive tax cuts for the wealthy and philanthropy.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W/ billions of dollars, she could marry Tom Holland and Timothee Chamalet at the same time. She could afford enough lawyers to make bigamy legal.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.


Pretty sure she's making a point, what with getting the news involved and all.. "Look at how much better German billionaire heirs/heiresses are! We're not greedy like some other country's elite, which I could name but won't."
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So write a check to the government" say people who want you to know that they haven't paid any farking attention.  Her point is not just about her inheritance, but about everyone who had far more money than they could possibly need.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best to donate direct and avoid the government waste.
Just read an article about a lotto winner that used the $ to rebuild the town.  New fire house in better location, redid the roads, updated the schools.

These are the people you want to hit lotto or inherit money.  They would never get rich on their own because they would give it away before they had enough money to turn it into a fortune.

Of course other lotto winners do help the local economy briefly as they spend it all on hookers and blow.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.


She quite clearly stated that it's been shown how stupid it is to rely on the wealthy to be philanthropic and is lobbying to change the current system as we've seen countless examples of how it doesn't work.

Someone should really interview her and write some articles about this thing she's been doing for a while. Too bad there's no way to see if anyone has. Never change, FARK.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they not have estate taxes in Germany? And she doesn't think she should have the money, but won't give it away to the needy? Oh ok, sure that sounds authentic.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: "So write a check to the government" say people who want you to know that they haven't paid any farking attention.  Her point is not just about her inheritance, but about everyone who had far more money than they could possibly need.


She's also saying that she, or any individual, should not have the power to make a decision to "write a check" that large, and she's been working to remove that power her whole adult life.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: "So write a check to the government" say people who want you to know that they haven't paid any farking attention.  Her point is not just about her inheritance, but about everyone who had far more money than they could possibly need.


Yep, she is like "How in the hell am I deserving of all this money when there are people still living in cardboard boxes on the street??? Give it to them, not me, and let me have what is left after taking what is needed to make their lives easier!!!", which makes her better as a person than 99% of the people who inherit that kind of money.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And in this country we have Republicans telling athletes to STFU because 'Murica "made them millionaires."

Add "which version of Germany to emulate" to the growing pile of things Republicans get wrong.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.


Yes. She's a woke idiot who thinks that the government can spend her money better than she can.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Hey Fun boy's get a room!
Youtube 8cnq5mCau9s
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Farking finally. At least someone gets it. No more goddamn billionaires.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A billion is a lot. imagine having a dollar, or having a thousand dollars. That is a million vs. a billion. A thousand million. Its a lot.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone will get her declared insane. It'll happen.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Loneman1: Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.

With that giving spirit, your name certainly doesn't check out.


It's not his money.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

0z79: WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.

Pretty sure she's making a point, what with getting the news involved and all.. "Look at how much better German billionaire heirs/heiresses are! We're not greedy like some other country's elite, which I could name but won't."


OAC still isn't going to sleep with you, ma'am.  But she might make out with you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It is easier for a camel to pass ... (on its knees, laden with burthens though the low, narrow gate that is jocularly called the Eye of the Needle) than it is for a rich inheritor to enter the Kingdom of  Heaven to pay their taxes.

Et vous, my Trumpies?

Suddenly I feel like rereading some Léon Bloy Oooo! Dirty Boi, what a dirty, dirty Boi!

L'Exégèse des Lieux communs. (The Exgesis of Commonplaces) See also G. Flaubert. Le Dictionaire des idées reçues.  The Dictionay of Clichés

Cut out thee middle man in the charitable deductiion kick-back scam and there can be more left for poors, including the respectable poor and middle classes. It's so tempting to go for the tax cut even if you have benefited from decades at 19% rather than paying lower tax rates than those who earn less than $10,000 to $45,000 a year but resist the temptation when you do alms and do not seek tax preferences because you are in the habit of being coddled like the Super rich who live above the Law and the Taxman's sights.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
normally i would say how beautiful her money she looks, this is not the case.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.

[Fark user image 700x1026]


Poor people dumpster dive. Seems like an efficient distribution process.
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bet she has never worked a day in her life. At least not where she needed the money.
She's already wealthy.
But


Virtue Signaling

Achievement Unlocked!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: "So write a check to the government" say people who want you to know that they haven't paid any farking attention.  Her point is not just about her inheritance, but about everyone who had far more money than they could possibly need.


Yeah, nobody needs reusable rockets. Rich people should just be buying rockets and throwing them away. That way they'll have less money.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It is easier for a camel to pass ... (on its knees, laden with burthens though the low, narrow gate that is jocularly called the Eye of the Needle) than it is for a rich inheritor to enter the Kingdom of  Heaven to pay their taxes.

Et vous, my Trumpies?

Suddenly I feel like rereading some Léon Bloy Oooo! Dirty Boi, what a dirty, dirty Boi!

L'Exégèse des Lieux communs. (The Exgesis of Commonplaces) See also G. Flaubert. Le Dictionaire des idées reçues.  The Dictionay of Clichés

Cut out thee middle man in the charitable deductiion kick-back scam and there can be more left for poors, including the respectable poor and middle classes. It's so tempting to go for the tax cut even if you have benefited from decades at 19% rather than paying lower tax rates than those who earn less than $10,000 to $45,000 a year but resist the temptation when you do alms and do not seek tax preferences because you are in the habit of being coddled like the Super rich who live above the Law and the Taxman's sights.


Back on the bath salts, Brant?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
10% of a billion is still 100 million.

It's pretty farking easy to be virtuous when "all you're left with" is 100 million dollars.
 
munko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
where pics?
 
0z79
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aungen: 0z79: WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.

Pretty sure she's making a point, what with getting the news involved and all.. "Look at how much better German billionaire heirs/heiresses are! We're not greedy like some other country's elite, which I could name but won't."

OAC still isn't going to sleep with you, ma'am.  But she might make out with you?


What the hell is wrong with you? Get those politics out of your brain, you ain't worth talking to with all that crap taking up the space where your humanity should be.
 
fehk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.

Yes. She's a woke idiot who thinks that the government can spend her money better than she can.


Oh look, it's that guy that doesn't trust the government despite driving their roads, eating the food and medicine they regulate, living in the society it's constructed, and being alive entirely because of the government
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: I May Be Crazy But...: "So write a check to the government" say people who want you to know that they haven't paid any farking attention.  Her point is not just about her inheritance, but about everyone who had far more money than they could possibly need.

Yeah, nobody needs reusable rockets. Rich people should just be buying rockets and throwing them away. That way they'll have less money.


Elon Musk may not be your best example of rich people doing things for the general welfare.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

0z79: WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.

Pretty sure she's making a point, what with getting the news involved and all.. "Look at how much better German billionaire heirs/heiresses are! We're not greedy like some other country's elite, which I could name but won't."


Did you just white knight American Billionaires?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Socialism?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.


From TFA Ms Engelhorn told the New York Times that many people have reached out to her to ask for financial help after reading about her campaign or seeing her on TV. She said it pains her to say no because she believes it should be for the state to decide how to redistribute her wealth through tax rather than it being her decision.

I suppose I'll give her props for putting her inheritance where her mouth is, but if she wasn't already wealthy it wouldn't be such an easy decision.  It's not like she prefers to keep her job at McDonald's to make ends meet.  Still, all she has to do is give however much she thinks should be taxed to the government.  They'll let her do that.  If she's really so offended, just don't accept any of it and give away anything she didn't earn with her own labor.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.


She specified that she didn't want that power.  A proper government taxes and then districts that money efficiently and for the overall good of society, preventing it ameliorating homelessness, etc. A rich person doing things like that is usurping government power, and not always for what you might like.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Socialism?


[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


Aw, c'mon it's not that bad.
Here let Bernie explain it to you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: 0z79: WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.

Pretty sure she's making a point, what with getting the news involved and all.. "Look at how much better German billionaire heirs/heiresses are! We're not greedy like some other country's elite, which I could name but won't."

Did you just white knight American Billionaires?


No. Where the hell are you people getting that? I'm about as anti-corporate as you can be outside of like, a cyberpunk character.
 
adamatari
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: She could probably do a huge amount by donating directly to specific causes she supports. She could fund homeless shelters or food banks for years. Or she could write a cheque to the tax office and give them the money. I'm sure they'd happily take it.


With 30 billion she could literally build homes for people.

30 billion isn't "give to charity" money, it's "literally have to create a charity and hire people to get rid of it" money.
 
alex10294
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Feel free to donate it to any one of the organizations that will use it much more efficiently for the greater good than any government would.
 
0z79
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

0z79: Night Train to Wakanda: 0z79: WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.

Pretty sure she's making a point, what with getting the news involved and all.. "Look at how much better German billionaire heirs/heiresses are! We're not greedy like some other country's elite, which I could name but won't."

Did you just white knight American Billionaires?

No. Where the hell are you people getting that? I'm about as anti-corporate as you can be outside of like, a cyberpunk character.


I'm saying that the German lady is going "Look, I'm not a greedy piece of shiat like American billionaires! Cool, right?" And you take that as white knighting for billionaires? For some ungodly, probably-reading-comprehension-related reason....

shiat, I thought you guys were smarter than Facebookers.
 
sat1va
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Why doesn't she just write a check" is a really stupid take on this, so stupid I hope it's being said ironically. The point is to fix the systemic problem of wealth disparity, not to just for her to get rid of her wealth with no long term benefit to society beyond that.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

0z79: 0z79: Night Train to Wakanda: 0z79: WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.

Pretty sure she's making a point, what with getting the news involved and all.. "Look at how much better German billionaire heirs/heiresses are! We're not greedy like some other country's elite, which I could name but won't."

Did you just white knight American Billionaires?

No. Where the hell are you people getting that? I'm about as anti-corporate as you can be outside of like, a cyberpunk character.

I'm saying that the German lady is going "Look, I'm not a greedy piece of shiat like American billionaires! Cool, right?" And you take that as white knighting for billionaires? For some ungodly, probably-reading-comprehension-related reason....

shiat, I thought you guys were smarter than Facebookers.


I thought we all learned to have an iota of skepticism towards anyone claiming to be a German heiress too... Fyi
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trik: frestcrallen: Socialism?


[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

Aw, c'mon it's not that bad.
Here let Bernie explain it to you.
[Fark user image image 850x1015]


You posted it again! You're so clever!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

0z79: Night Train to Wakanda: 0z79: WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.

Pretty sure she's making a point, what with getting the news involved and all.. "Look at how much better German billionaire heirs/heiresses are! We're not greedy like some other country's elite, which I could name but won't."

Did you just white knight American Billionaires?

No. Where the hell are you people getting that? I'm about as anti-corporate as you can be outside of like, a cyberpunk character.


Because your whataboutism is strong.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeesh...I wish so had her problem.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: If you want the government to have the money, write them a check.


She does not want the government to have the money. She just wants to pay her fair share of taxes on it.
 
