(Zillow)   You see kids it's like this: when a Hobbit house and a treehouse love each other very much   (zillow.com) divider line
31
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently, they were unable to get a real bed frame up to the "bedroom" and made one out of plywood.  Or it wouldn't fit in with the theme they were going for.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline in Bob Saget's voice.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they chop the foot off an ent?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a triumph of over-designing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: This is a triumph of over-designing.


Can you imagine having to actually build that thing?  Sheesh
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house is a plea for help, "Stop me before I design again!"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: This is a triumph of too little sense and too much money


Ftfy
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This place has nothing to do with Hobbits at all.

This is what you get when you give gnomes bath salts and an unlimited budget.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit that's highly interesting to look at but by God it's ugly.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 8:00 p.m. here so I am already well into my wine for the evening and, looking at this, I just have to say: no. It's not often that I would describe a house as "a recipe for disaster" but this one definitely qualifies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda like it.  I think I would enjoy it, at least until I get drunk.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are my thoughts: I like looking at it.
Would I pay money for it? No. But it's attractive.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only closed room in the place is the bathroom. What's wrong with walls? I don't even mind the twisty staircase stuff and so on, but why not put a damn wall on your bedroom? Noise abatement, scent and temperature control, etc. Imagine burning dinner by accident, now the entire place smells of burned food. It's like living in a bachelor's apartment or "studio" but taking a whole house to do it.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The design brief for this house was: Throw everything we have at it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd live there.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: WastrelWay: This is a triumph of over-designing.

Can you imagine having to actually build that thing?  Sheesh


I can't help wondering if the ribs you see on the inside are planked like a wooden ship's hull.

I like it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wow, I wouldn't want to own that, but I would probably AirBnB that place more than once.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's one of those "unusual" homes, where you love it when you move in, but in 6 months you are tearing your hair out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd live there, take up smoking those really long stemmed pipes full of "pipe weed" and play a lot of D&D
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The only reason it's priced that low is because it's haunted and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young are playing perpetually from invisible speakers.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Round walls are really neat until it becomes time to replace all of the things custom made for them.
Then it becomes a choice of old worn out stuff or new custom built stuff that cost 4x what it should.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: WastrelWay: This is a triumph of over-designing.

Can you imagine having to actually build that thing?  Sheesh

I can't help wondering if the ribs you see on the inside are planked like a wooden ship's hull.

I like it.


Or the inside of a shell.   It does feel a bit nautical, though it does a pretty decent job of being a part of the land it sits on, instead of "conquering: it like some big white square thing..  The only thing I'd change is more secure stair railings.
 
Taketombo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It's 8:00 p.m. here so I am already well into my wine for the evening and, looking at this, I just have to say: no. It's not often that I would describe a house as "a recipe for disaster" but this one definitely qualifies.
[Fark user image image 425x237]


When I took the 3d tour, I discovered the original (now completely empty) office nook/mezzanine above the kitchen. To get there you have to go up 1.5 stories of stairs, and then down 0.5 stories. No idea why it's unused, looks so much roomier than the desk they have shoved in near the front door...
 
Mouser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cool, I always wanted to live in Rivendell...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I quite like it, inside and out.  I would rent it.

But I would not want to own it.

/and if I inherited it, it'd become an Air BnB rental
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It's 8:00 p.m. here so I am already well into my wine for the evening and, looking at this, I just have to say: no. It's not often that I would describe a house as "a recipe for disaster" but this one definitely qualifies.
[Fark user image 425x237]


You don't own cats.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It's 8:00 p.m. here so I am already well into my wine for the evening and, looking at this, I just have to say: no. It's not often that I would describe a house as "a recipe for disaster" but this one definitely qualifies.
[Fark user image 425x237]


If the buyers have cats, they'd better have an in-house vet..... or hang nets under the stairs..  thinking more, no kids, either..
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It's 8:00 p.m. here so I am already well into my wine for the evening and, looking at this, I just have to say: no. It's not often that I would describe a house as "a recipe for disaster" but this one definitely qualifies.
[Fark user image 425x237]

You don't own cats.


Who does?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It does remind me a bit of the Roger Dean houses, but with some harder edges.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: WastrelWay: This is a triumph of over-designing.

Can you imagine having to actually build that thing?  Sheesh

I can't help wondering if the ribs you see on the inside are planked like a wooden ship's hull.

I like it.


Oh I'm not saying it wouldn't cool.  I just wouldn't want to have to build the damn thing heh
 
