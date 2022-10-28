 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The treason is coming from inside the house   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Jury, Grand jury, Michael Riley, Supreme Court of the United States, former Capitol Police officer, Capitol building, count of felony obstruction of justice, Common law  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2 words: fark face.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, he's embarrassed, so I think he's suffered enough, don't you?
 
sniderman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Heads
On
Pikes

That's the only thing that's gonna stop this downward spiral into fascism.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Well, he's embarrassed, so I think he's suffered enough, don't you?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lock him up and throw away the key, and then throw the cell in a river.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sniderman: Heads
On
Pikes

That's the only thing that's gonna stop this downward spiral into fascism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
