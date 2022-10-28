 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Starting next week in MA, it will be illegal to throw your socks, towels and bedding in the trash unless you contaminate them with a bodily fluid first   (masslive.com) divider line
    Strange, Recycling, statewide ban, Textile, Waste, resilient material, MassDEP's goal, extensive reuse, Waste management  
27 Comments
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Spleen is excited to offer a new service, for a very modest price...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just saying legally, I need to have an orgy on this old mattress. No, we're not changing the sheets afterwards. In fact, I want them to resemble my 9th grade gym socks by the time we're done with them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just give it to Goodwill, they'll throw it out for you.
 
rgGolf4
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's also illegal to dispose of a tin can in the trash... In MA. Stupid rules for stupid reasons. All the trash goes to an island in the Pacific anyway.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Farkers sock drawer be like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, that wouldn't be a problem for me.

/ Star Lord, black light, Jackson Pollack, etc.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yet another law that doesn't apply to anyone here.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that if they ejaculate on the textiles, they'll be covered in semen which counts as a bodily fluid for disposal purposes?

/or they could just wipe their massholes
 
zerkalo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does bedbug guts count as bodily fluid?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a pile of shingles in my yard that the trash service refuses to pick up. It's kind of annoying.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I have a pile of shingles in my yard that the trash service refuses to pick up. It's kind of annoying.


Maybe they think they're stolen and they want to avoid hot shingles in your area.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I have a pile of shingles in my yard that the trash service refuses to pick up. It's kind of annoying.


Should have gotten the vaccine.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*UNZIPS PANTS*
 
fat boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Last time I had to dispose of a mattress I removed the spring coils which went into the metal recycling. The foam I stuffed into trash bags and vacuumed the air out and sealed up, It actually took up very little space when I was finished.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean... that's easily arranged.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rgGolf4: It's also illegal to dispose of a tin can in the trash... In MA. Stupid rules for stupid reasons. All the trash goes to an island in the Pacific anyway.


"Items that can be easily and efficiently recycled should be recycled and not thrown away" is a good rule for a good reason.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean.. there's definitely a logic there re: trying to curb unnecessary waste or at least force folks to try to recycle it. But, I think we can also all *instantly* see the loophole there.

//obviously, setting them on fire and leaving them the street.
 
trialpha
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like MA is looking for more trash dumped in ravines.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

trialpha: Sounds like MA is looking for more trash dumped in ravines.


That sounds like way more work than just recycling it
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I have a pile of shingles in my yard that the trash service refuses to pick up. It's kind of annoying.

Maybe they think they're stolen and they want to avoid hot shingles in your area.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meanmutton: trialpha: Sounds like MA is looking for more trash dumped in ravines.

That sounds like way more work than just recycling it


Do they pick up recycling along with the trash? Or do they make you go to a recycling center 50 miles away, and pay to drop it off?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
you can have my socks when they get up and leave by themselves......well look at that, there they go.....
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meanmutton: trialpha: Sounds like MA is looking for more trash dumped in ravines.

That sounds like way more work than just recycling it


Not as little as dragging it down the street and heaving it
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Blue State problems. In other States they'd arrest you for wasting sperm.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: *UNZIPS PANTS*


Depends
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Blue State problems. In other States they'd arrest you for wasting sperm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ladyfortuna: I mean... that's easily arranged.


How you be a doing?
 
