(Some Guy)   Mountain Lion captured in backyard. Difficulty, back yard in Central Illinois   (newschannel20.com) divider line
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many mountains are there in Illinois?
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a plains lion.

/or maybe a river lion, look the hell out for those

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny Fist's North American big cat identification guide:

Step one: approach the animal with your hand extended saying "here kitty kitty kitty!"

Step two: If the animal takes your hand off at the wrist, it's a feral housecat.
If it takes your hand off at the elbow, it's a lynx.
If it takes your hand off at the shoulder, it's a bobcat.
If it takes your hand off at the _other_ shoulder, it's a mountain lion.

Step three: Stop, you're done.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad we don't have wild monkeys in this country, hory shet...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: how many mountains are there in Illinois?


They'll live in hills and valleys, mostly in wooded areas.  They are also territorial but will move if there is not enough food or if larger animals chase them away.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed they were tracking this cougar all week.  Worried it might wander into the patch, the offered this advice. if the cougar sees you, stand your ground; look as large as possible by standing up straight and putting your arms up in the air and slowly back away. If possible, go inside a building or get into a vehicle. If a cougar makes contact with you, always try to fight it off. Throw rocks, use sticks. Do not play dead. they hate all jam bands.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have also been seen in other prairie states, including neighboring Iowa.  Appart for the Chicago area, Illinois is farmland farmland farmland
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mountain lions have massive roaming ranges. And being cats, they're absolutely apex predators able to do things we don't entirely expect to find a home they like.

Here's a lovely "official" map of habitat for mountain lions:

inhabitat.comView Full Size



This map isn't inaccurate, but if you look at it as a "have/doesn't have" it's complete bullshiat. They only keep track of known populations. Larger prides. This doesn't cover the entire species, just the vast majority.

Half of those states in white (no cougars), have cougars in a decent number. Just impossible to track them.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was one tracked all the way to I think MA, it unfortunately got hit by a car IIRC. Apparently the young males 'wander' looking for mates and sometimes go way too far...
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Springfield cougar:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Mountain lions have massive roaming ranges. And being cats, they're absolutely apex predators able to do things we don't entirely expect to find a home they like.

Here's a lovely "official" map of habitat for mountain lions:

[inhabitat.com image 850x656]


This map isn't inaccurate, but if you look at it as a "have/doesn't have" it's complete bullshiat. They only keep track of known populations. Larger prides. This doesn't cover the entire species, just the vast majority.

Half of those states in white (no cougars), have cougars in a decent number. Just impossible to track them.


Western Illinois has had them on wilderness cameras for literally decades.  This one was tracked from South Farkota, I believe.  People have been placing bests on how far it would go, if I remember the stories earlier in the week.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of "mountains", the last episode of the first season of "24" I watched had a plot about a stolen nuclear missile on a truck, being tracked by the CTU as it was transported across Illinois.  At one point, the technician doing the satellite tracking throws his hands up and says" "we lost them in the mountains".


In Illinois.


Not that the show hadn't strained credulity from the very first episode, including the Mountain Lion v. Cheerleader thing, but my wife and I just "noped" out of it after that one.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: MurphyMurphy: Mountain lions have massive roaming ranges. And being cats, they're absolutely apex predators able to do things we don't entirely expect to find a home they like.

Here's a lovely "official" map of habitat for mountain lions:

[inhabitat.com image 850x656]


This map isn't inaccurate, but if you look at it as a "have/doesn't have" it's complete bullshiat. They only keep track of known populations. Larger prides. This doesn't cover the entire species, just the vast majority.

Half of those states in white (no cougars), have cougars in a decent number. Just impossible to track them.

Western Illinois has had them on wilderness cameras for literally decades.  This one was tracked from South Farkota, I believe.  People have been placing bests on how far it would go, if I remember the stories earlier in the week.


I've seen them with my own two eyes in NY and PA. I bet half the night-vision scopes sold in those states are to people that keep chickens or sheep.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Tiny Fist's North American big cat identification guide:

Step one: approach the animal with your hand extended saying "here kitty kitty kitty!"

Step two: If the animal takes your hand off at the wrist, it's a feral housecat.
If it takes your hand off at the elbow, it's a lynx.
If it takes your hand off at the shoulder, it's a bobcat.
If it takes your hand off at the _other_ shoulder, it's a mountain lion.

Step three: Stop, you're done.


Step four: Offer a vodka dirty martini.
If it takes your pants off at the belt, it's a Boca cougar.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

munko: I noticed they were tracking this cougar all week.  Worried it might wander into the patch, the offered this advice. if the cougar sees you, stand your ground; look as large as possible by standing up straight and putting your arms up in the air and slowly back away. If possible, go inside a building or get into a vehicle. If a cougar makes contact with you, always try to fight it off. Throw rocks, use sticks. Do not play dead. they hate all jam bands.


I don't think they're very big fans of Styx, either.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Mountain lions have massive roaming ranges. And being cats, they're absolutely apex predators able to do things we don't entirely expect to find a home they like.

Here's a lovely "official" map of habitat for mountain lions:

[inhabitat.com image 850x656]


This map isn't inaccurate, but if you look at it as a "have/doesn't have" it's complete bullshiat. They only keep track of known populations. Larger prides. This doesn't cover the entire species, just the vast majority.

Half of those states in white (no cougars), have cougars in a decent number. Just impossible to track them.


People keep claiming mountain lion sightings in the Virginia and North Carolina Blue Ridge. No one has been able to verify these claims, but they keep popping up.

Lamest cryptid ever.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
which was fitted last year with a GPS collar by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission,

Huh. In my experience, the Nebraskan cougars migrate to Colorado. I guess there's an exception to every rule.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're definitely coming here for the prey which is deer. We've got more deer here than ever!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oblig.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
how many mountains are there in Illinois?

When I previewed colleges way back last century, a high school classmate and I went to Purdue (West Layflat, IN) and the University of Illinois in Champaign.  Seated high in the U Illinois stadium, we were both astounded how flat the surrounding desert was.

But it's clearly Ill-lion-ois today.
 
