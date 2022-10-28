 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Apparently this Mondrian painting was accidentally flipped for 75 years ...and we are living upside down   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*click*

Idiots have it sideways
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could say they didn't..
<puts on sunglasses>
Line it Up

//yeeeahhhhhh
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: You could say they didn't..
<puts on sunglasses>
Line it Up

//yeeeahhhhhh


Very well done, as an art history student of many years past, very funny.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. I liked the A/B comparison tool. At first I thought incorrect was better, but now I think that correct is better. I dunno!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just flip it 90° so we can have it both ways.
 
dogpause
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I just don't get it."  Flips painting. "Oh, now I see!" Said no one ever
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: just flip it 90° so we can have it both ways.


Or better yet, turn it 45 degrees. Hell, turn it 69 degrees.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This painting proves I know absolutely nothing about art.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The weird thing is that this is not a painting.  It's like when kids glue construction paper to paper.  And now they can't turn it over, because the colored strips are not stuck on that well, and they might fall off if they move it.

I can't wait until it's time to restore it and they buy some new construction paper.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Won't matter once the oil protesters get done.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mondrian is so easy to imitate. Especially if you have Uline account, access to a whole rainbow of tape.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better check all the Pollocks, too.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is one way of looking at it, but basically it is a choice. One could just as well say the rest of the world is upside down and the mondrian is right side up.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is hilarious to me because I made one painting simply to use up a bunch of leftover paint. And I HATED IT. But seven of my friends were like yeah that's cool, I like it, which is the day I learned even if you hate your creation, someone else will like it.

My friend ended up buying it from me and I have no idea how or if it is displayed, and frankly I don't care. I wonder if this artist would feel the same.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Usually with abstract art I don't find that it really makes a difference but with this piece, it being the other way around does make it feel different.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some call his paintings a piet of sh*t, but I like them.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [Fark user image 425x529]


I'm not a SERIOUS AKA trying to make a living artist but I do have a fear that my pieces will end up in a thrift store eventually and either get painted over or destroyed. I look at pieces at goodwill sometimes and get sad because I don't know if they'll survive.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's worth a million dollars. It's hanging upside down. Now it's value has doubled! Art!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dogpause: "I just don't get it."  Flips painting. "Oh, now I see!" Said no one ever


As a rule, I'm not impressed by a painting too abstract to naturally discern up from down, but that's just me...
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Mondrian is so easy to imitate. Especially if you have Uline account, access to a whole rainbow of tape.


Was going to say, if this particular piece is indicative of his oeuvre, I'm not really sure why he's popular or significant.  I really hope that he was a genre-defining artist in this particular style because if he wasn't then I'm not really seeing anything that particularly inspires.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Long time ago, I had a framed poster of Kandinsky's Thirty that my boss gave me.  It got left behind in a move and wasn't worth the psycho BS to go back and get it.  When I looked for a replacement online, I found that many places were displaying it upside down or even sideways.  One of the upside down ones was from an art show that used it on their poster.  I can understand poster shops getting it wrong but an art show?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She would have noticed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seriously, how could they tell?
Did they find a sketch or something and go, "Hey, this sketch is different!"?
 
