 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Deer Lodge resident finds bear in chicken coop. Holy cow   (krtv.com) divider line
6
    More: Silly, Hunting, Montana Fish, Deer Lodge Police Department, Chicken, chicken coop, Chicken coop, According to Jim, Bird  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why I am living proof that you should not live in a chickn coop with a bear.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say that none of the chickens were harmed.

Bruh I didn't touch yo chickens, why you call the po po?! Steal my land and this is the the thanks I get.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the bear named Goldilocks, slept in three separate nests that were too hard, too soft and just right?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Glad to hear the chickens were OK, but what about his cock? I'm dying to hear about his cock.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Glad to hear the chickens were OK, but what about his cock? I'm dying to hear about his cock.


Ever notice I never mention which hed is missing?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oddly, not Fox News.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.