(The Verge)   Gene Masseth has lost his job at Twitter   (theverge.com) divider line
41
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nicely done, but I feel that Rahul Ligma should have at least given a shout-out regarding his love of 1970s haircuts...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ligma" is, of course, also an internet hoax designed to elicit the response "lick my balls" from people who are in on the joke. "

Earlier this year a nearby paper ran an article about a achool board meeting where one speaker gave his name as Flex Colon.

https://web.archive.org/web/20221018035845/https://www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/carroll/education/cc-citizen-participation-20220915-bl24srs6uza4zcto43u4pei3ou-story.html
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are pretending to be laid-off Twitter employees carrying boxes outside of HQ
One said his name is 'Rahul Ligma.' He doesn't work at Twitter (also lol).

Well of course he doesn't. Anymore. He was fired for alleged sexual harassment.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man what a way to find out I've been fired
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baba Booey
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image 400x299]


I could not meet that guy and keep a straight face.  I'd feel bad about it mind you, but I couldn't do it
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bang Ding Ow
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: Bang Ding Ow


Wi Tu Lo
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x478]


What I love about that break is that he turned so read you could see it through his makeup. It was an all-time break.

ALL TIME!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x478]

What I love about that break is that he turned so read you could see it through his makeup. It was an all-time break.

ALL TIME!


red, even.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The manager of the branch in Britain, Twitty MacTwitterface, got sacked too.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Lsherm: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x478]

What I love about that break is that he turned so read you could see it through his makeup. It was an all-time break.

ALL TIME!

red, even.


You didn't give us time to flame you.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since we're doing this, here are some other ridiculous things said by Ligma and his box-bearing associate:
"It makes me worry about the future of our democracy... the future of celebrity conservatorship. I mean, when Britney [Spears] happened..."
"Michelle Obama wouldn't have happened if Elon Musk owned Twitter. Obama in 2008 wouldn't have happened without Elon Musk owning Twitter."
"I even own a Tesla, man. I'm a big fan of clean energy, climate change, even free speech too."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hots_Kebabs: Lsherm: Lsherm: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x478]

What I love about that break is that he turned so read you could see it through his makeup. It was an all-time break.

ALL TIME!

red, even.

You didn't give us time to flame you.


I own up to my mistakes!

/turning red
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "Ligma" is, of course, also an internet hoax designed to elicit the response "lick my balls" from people who are in on the joke. "

Earlier this year a nearby paper ran an article about a achool board meeting where one speaker gave his name as Flex Colon.

https://web.archive.org/web/20221018035845/https://www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/carroll/education/cc-citizen-participation-20220915-bl24srs6uza4zcto43u4pei3ou-story.html


I thought it was "lick my ass."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also laid off from Twitter was Chuck Testa.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the shiat site to die.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hugh Jass? On a few levels....
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psychosis_inducing: thorpe: "Ligma" is, of course, also an internet hoax designed to elicit the response "lick my balls" from people who are in on the joke. "

Earlier this year a nearby paper ran an article about a achool board meeting where one speaker gave his name as Flex Colon.

https://web.archive.org/web/20221018035845/https://www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/carroll/education/cc-citizen-participation-20220915-bl24srs6uza4zcto43u4pei3ou-story.html

I thought it was "lick my ass."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
avatars.cloudflare.steamstatic.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I for one welcome the porn tweets


/If I had twitter
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nick_papagiorgio: Hugh Jass? On a few levels....


I used Dick Beeninyah on a raffle ticket at a huge super bowl event and won. Went up on the stage and the place went up for grabs. So many people bought me drinks I forgot the beach towels and other garbage I won at the bar.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x478]

What I love about that break is that he turned so read you could see it through his makeup. It was an all-time break.

ALL TIME!


It is fantastic. IIRC the reason he lost it so completely is that while he knew the joke name was coming, he did not know that the production team had replaced the original picture that accompanied it with one of Colbert's mother in law right before taping.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 850x478]


This is one of those times when everyone needs to see the whole thing.
The Colbert Report - Munchma Quchi
Youtube Nty5ZpdZiRs


Stephens reaction is priceless
 
HFK
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nick_papagiorgio: Hugh Jass? On a few levels....


I prefer Hugh Jasso
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You people are so immature. Dick jokes aren't funny.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: I used Dick Beeninyah on a raffle ticket at a huge super bowl event and won. Went up on the stage and the place went *up for grabs*.


I've never heard that phrase used like that.
 
Karne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Can't wait for the shiat site to die.


Websites come and go. But because Elon isn't an elected official - you will be reading about him until the day you die. His power grows by the day. He just took control of the page Fark links to the most. He will be in your dreams.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope they hire Bobby Tables as a replacement to finish iat off.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm doing it right!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 850x478]


NOW we're done.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Best part a couple news services ran with it like it was a real story.
Nothing like fact checking except when you get to rub your hate boner in the news.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And just as I deleted Twitter...

/nothing of value was lost
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trik: Best part a couple news services ran with it like it was a real story.
Nothing like fact checking except when you get to rub your hate boner in the news.


Don't you post stuff like that here all the time?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karne: Nintenfreak: Can't wait for the shiat site to die.

Websites come and go. But because Elon isn't an elected official - you will be reading about him until the day you die. His power grows by the day. He just took control of the page Fark links to the most. He will be in your dreams.


Just such a terrible indictment on humanity as a whole that such an odious little prick could become the wealthiest man in the world.
 
